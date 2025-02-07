Easy Vegan Drunken Noodles

Drunken noodles, or Pad Kee Mao, is a Thai stir-fried noodle dish known for its bold flavors and aromatic ingredients. The dish features wide rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables in a savory, slightly sweet, and umami-rich sauce. The sauce typically includes a combination of soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and rice wine or similar alternatives, giving the dish its signature depth of flavor.

The origins of drunken noodles are not precisely documented, but the dish is believed to have been created as a quick and flavorful meal that could be easily prepared at home or by street vendors. Despite the name, there is no alcohol in the dish itself. Instead, the name “drunken noodles” likely comes from the idea that the dish pairs well with alcohol or is often enjoyed as a late-night meal after drinking. Some theories also suggest that the intense flavors and spiciness make it a dish that could “sober up” someone who has been drinking.

Drunken noodles have gained international popularity due to their rich taste and versatility. They are commonly found in Thai restaurants worldwide and are frequently adapted with different proteins and spice levels. The dish is often accidentally vegan because its core components – rice noodles, vegetables, and soy-based sauce – do not require animal products. This recipe, which comes from Cheynese Khachame’s cookbook Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles, doesn’t use any animal ingredients.

If you like Thai cuisine, you probably know drunken noodles, also called pad kee mao. There are a few theories on the origin of the name, but the one I like best is also the simplest: These noodles are perfect after a night of indulgence. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients 100 g wide rice noodles

3 tbsp vegetable oil or other neutral oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks

½ green bell pepper, seeded andcut into matchsticks

1 or 2 lime wedges, for serving Sauce 1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp Shaoxing wine, sherry, rice vinegar, sake, or mirin

3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

1 scallion

1 small leek (white and green parts), or 1 small bunch fresh chives, chopped, plus 1 scallion (green parts only), cut into 11/2-inch (4cm) lengths, for serving

1 red Thai chile pepper (bird’s eye chile), minced Instructions Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package instructions until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, then rinse the noodles under cold water to prevent them from cooking further, until they are cold to the touch. Set aside to drain well.

In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, garlic, sesame oil, ginger, shallot, chopped scallion, and chile. Stir well.

Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat and add the onion. Cook until translucent, then add the carrot, and bell pepper. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes, then pour in the sauce, most of the scallions, and noodles; mix well to incorporate. Sauté for 1 minute, until the noodles are heated through.

Remove from the heat and transfer to a serving bowl. Place the scallion strips on top. Serve warm with lime wedges.

Recipe from Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles: Soba, Ramen, Udon & More © Éditions La Plage, 2023.English-language translation copyright © 2023 by The Experiment, LLC. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

