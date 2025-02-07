X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Easy Vegan Drunken Noodles

There's nothing like a warm, comforting bowl of drunken noodles

By

2 Minutes Read

A bowl of easy vegan drunken noodles Drunken noodles is a great dish to make on a Friday night - Media Credit: Alie Suvélor
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Drunken noodles, or Pad Kee Mao, is a Thai stir-fried noodle dish known for its bold flavors and aromatic ingredients. The dish features wide rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables in a savory, slightly sweet, and umami-rich sauce. The sauce typically includes a combination of soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and rice wine or similar alternatives, giving the dish its signature depth of flavor.

The origins of drunken noodles are not precisely documented, but the dish is believed to have been created as a quick and flavorful meal that could be easily prepared at home or by street vendors. Despite the name, there is no alcohol in the dish itself. Instead, the name “drunken noodles” likely comes from the idea that the dish pairs well with alcohol or is often enjoyed as a late-night meal after drinking. Some theories also suggest that the intense flavors and spiciness make it a dish that could “sober up” someone who has been drinking.

Drunken noodles have gained international popularity due to their rich taste and versatility. They are commonly found in Thai restaurants worldwide and are frequently adapted with different proteins and spice levels. The dish is often accidentally vegan because its core components – rice noodles, vegetables, and soy-based sauce – do not require animal products. This recipe, which comes from Cheynese Khachame’s cookbook Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles, doesn’t use any animal ingredients.

Read more: 10 Vegan Noodle Recipes

If you like Thai cuisine, you probably know drunken noodles, also called pad kee mao. There are a few theories on the origin of the name, but the one I like best is also the simplest: These noodles are perfect after a night of indulgence.
A bowl of easy vegan drunken noodles
No ratings yet
Servings1

Ingredients

  • 100 g wide rice noodles
  • 3 tbsp vegetable oil or other neutral oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • ½ carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • ½ green bell pepper, seeded andcut into matchsticks
  • 1 or 2 lime wedges, for serving
Sauce
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp dark soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp Shaoxing wine, sherry, rice vinegar, sake, or mirin
  • 3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 3 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp minced fresh ginger
  • 1 shallot, coarsely chopped
  • 3 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp minced fresh ginger
  • 1 shallot, coarsely chopped
  • 1 scallion
  • 1 small leek (white and green parts), or 1 small bunch fresh chives, chopped, plus 1 scallion (green parts only), cut into 11/2-inch (4cm) lengths, for serving
  • 1 red Thai chile pepper (bird’s eye chile), minced

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package instructions until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, then rinse the noodles under cold water to prevent them from cooking further, until they are cold to the touch. Set aside to drain well.
  • In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, garlic, sesame oil, ginger, shallot, chopped scallion, and chile. Stir well.
  • Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat and add the onion. Cook until translucent, then add the carrot, and bell pepper. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes, then pour in the sauce, most of the scallions, and noodles; mix well to incorporate. Sauté for 1 minute, until the noodles are heated through.
  • Remove from the heat and transfer to a serving bowl. Place the scallion strips on top. Serve warm with lime wedges.

Recipe from Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles: Soba, Ramen, Udon & More © Éditions La Plage, 2023.English-language translation copyright © 2023 by The Experiment, LLC. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

Read more: 7 Nutritious And High Protein Vegan Stir Fry Recipes

Tagged

dinner

noodles

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Cheynese Khachame

Cheynese Khachame is a vegan influencer living in France, whose love of noodles is limitless. She showcases her delicious Asian-inspired recipes on TikTok and Instagram as @chey___nese.

More by Cheynese Khachame

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active