This vegan aubergine and harissa pizza is a fresh take on plant-based pizza night. Instead of usual veggie pizza toppings like mushrooms and peppers, this recipe pairs smoky roasted aubergine with fiery harissa paste for a combination that’s full of depth and character.

Layered onto vegan pizza dough dusted with semolina for extra crisp, the base is spread with harissa and topped with slices of tender aubergine and your favorite plant-based cheese. Once baked, it’s finished with crumbles of vegan feta and fresh basil leaves for a balance of creaminess and brightness.

Perfect for sharing (or not), this Natlicious Food creation is both hearty and satisfying, with just the right amount of heat. It’s a great option for a weekend dinner or when you’re looking to impress with something a little different.

Today we are making a pizza that's a little out of the ordinary! The unusual toppings might raise an eyebrow, but take my word for it, the flavours meld together beautifully for a truly delicious and memorable pizza. No ratings yet Ingredients 1/2 aubergine

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp harissa pasta

3 tbsp tomato passata

Salt and pepper

Pinch dried oregano

Dried basil leaves

1 ball of pizza dough

Plant-based cheese

Semolina for spreading

20 g plant-based feta

Few fresh basil leaves Instructions Preheat your oven. If you are using a house conventional oven, bring it to the highest temperature (250°C – see notes for baking tray)

Remove your dough from the fridge while you prepare the ingredients.

Cut the aubergine in really thin slices, add half of the olive oil, harissa paste and 1 tablespoon of the tomato paste, and season with salt, pepper and oregano. Add the aubergine slices and mix to combine.

In a small bowl, add the remaining oil and tomato passata, a pinch of salt, pepper, oregano and dried basil and mix to combine.

Crumble the feta in small pieces and wash the basil leaves, set aside.

Carefully place the dough on a clean surface that you have sprinkled some flour on and add some extra flour on top of the dough.

Gently press the dough from the centre outward with your fingers, rotating it as you go, until it forms a large disc.

Pick up the dough with your hands, make fists, and drape the dough over your knuckles. Gently and slowly pull your hands apart to stretch the dough. Rotate the dough over your hands and continue to stretch in this way a few more times until the dough has spread to about 10 to 12 inches in diameter.

Lay the dough back on the work surface, sprinkle a little flour or semolina on your pizza peel or a wooden chopping board, and lay the dough on it.

Before you start adding ingredients, shake the pizza peel/board back and forth to make sure that the pizza moves. Then spread the tomato passata mixture, sprinkle some cheese, add a layer of the marinated aubergine slices and finish with some oregano.

Carefully slide the prepared pizza from the peel or board onto the preheated oven baking tray

In a house oven, bake it for 5-6 minutes or until golden.

Once baked, remove from the oven, sprinkle the feta and basil leaves, cut and enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

