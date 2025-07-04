Kung Pao Chickpeas Stir Fry

These kung pao chickpeas make a high-protein and gluten-free stir-fry that is inspired by the classic Chinese dish kung pao chicken. In Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer, this recipe turns chickpeas into a spicy, sticky lunch with just the right balance of sweet and sour.

Start by marinating the chickpeas, then pan-fry them with peanuts, garlic, and ginger. Pour in a quick homemade sauce to bring everything together with a glossy finish. This meal is fully plant-based and becomes gluten-free when you use tamari. Serve it with rice or enjoy it as a standalone bowl.

This dish works well on busy days when you want something flavorful without much prep. It stores well and packs easily for lunch. Adjust the heat with more or less chili or hot sauce to suit your taste. Kung pao chickpeas show how simple pantry ingredients can come together to create a lunch that tastes like takeout – only better and made at home.

Read more: Garlic And Pepper Tofu

Prepare the kung pao chickpeas

Kung pao chickpeas are a plant-based twist on a classic stir-fry. Spicy, sticky, and full of flavor, they’re perfect over rice or in a bowl. High in protein and easy to prep, this dish brings big flavor to any lunch. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients For the marinated chickpeas 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 tbsp tamari for gluten-free or soy sauce

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp pure maple syrup or agave nectar

1 tbsp arrowroot starch or cornstarch For the sauce 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp tamari for gluten-free or soy sauce

1 tsp hoisin sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp arrowroot starch or cornstarch

1 tsp pure maple syrup or agave nectar To stir fry 2 tbsp grapeseed oil or other high-heat vegetable oil

¼ cup dry-roasted peanuts

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp hot sauce or red pepper flakes

1 bell pepper seeded and chopped

3 green onions coarsely sliced To serve (OPTIONAL) Chopped cilantro

Cooked rice Instructions Mix the marinated chickpeas ingredients in a large bowl and set aside while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

In a separate bowl, mix together the sauce ingredients and set aside.

Heat the grapeseed oil in a stir-fry pan over medium-high heat.

Add the chickpea mixture and the peanuts and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, then add the garlic, ginger and hot sauce.

Cook for another 2 minutes, then add the bell pepper, green onions and the sauce mixture.

Cook briefly, stirring, for about 30 seconds.

Garnish with the cilantro and serve with cooked rice.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer. Page Street Publishing Co. 2016. Photo credit: Maya Sozer.

Read more: Cheesy, Beany, Broccoli Power Bowl