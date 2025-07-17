11 Vegan Dinners Where Chickpeas Are The Star Of The Show

When it comes to chickpea-heavy vegan dinners, there’s no shortage of creativity. These humble high-protein legumes can do it all – whether they’re crispy, creamy, roasted, or stewed. Chickpeas take on vibrant spices, soak up sauces, and add texture to any dish.

A great vegan dinner balances flavor, nutrition, and comfort. Chickpeas deliver all three. You can toss them on a tray with veg and spices, simmer them in a spicy curry, or blend them into a silky stew. They’re just as good in a fresh salad as they are on a loaded sweet potato. Plus, they work across cuisines – Middle Eastern, South Asian, Mediterranean, and more.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding a crowd, chickpeas make it easy. This list covers cozy soups, bold curries, fresh bowls, and crunchy toppings. Whatever your mood or pantry situation, these chickpea-forward ideas will help you build a simple, nourishing plant-based meal.

Simple summer veg and chickpea traybake

Clare Winfield Toss this traybake of veg in the oven and enjoy an easy dinner

For a simple summer dinner make this veg and chickpea traybake by Deliciously Ella. With little prep and barely any cleanup, you’ll love making this flavorful dish. The recipe calls for red bell pepper, onion, sourdough, chickpeas, eggplant, tomatoes, and vegan pesto. Add basil and a side salad with tahini for a fuller meal.

‘Pizza night’ salad

Danielle Brown This tasty salad is packed full of protein

Next up, try this pizza night salad by Danielle Brown. It has all the flavors of a pizza in a high-protein, easy to make salad that you can easily enjoy as is or on the side with vegan pizza.

Satay chickpea and quinoa salad

Lizzie Mayson This salad is full of nutrients and works great as meal prep

A satay chickpea and quinoa salad is a must-try in the warmer months. This recipe is from Sophie Waplington and uses chickpeas coated in a rich and creamy peanut sauce accompanied by tofu, tricolor quinoa, and rainbow veg. This dish is full of protein and fiber. Give it a try to up your plant points.

Creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils

Kim Schaffer Photography You can make this high-protein dinner in under 30 minutes

Try this 30-minute creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils recipe by Brandi Doming for a spicy and quick dinner. It combines chickpeas, lentils, and smoky poblano with coconut milk and gochujang for a rich, plant-based meal. Serve it over rice and top with greens for extra color and crunch.

Vegan chana masala

Waterbury Publications This chickpea stew is a great weeknight meal

For an Indian dish, make this vegan chana masala by Jody Eddy. It’s a simple, tangy, chickpea stew that works well with roti and rice. This version builds flavor with sautéed onion, garlic, and ginger, then layers in spices like cumin and garam masala. The chickpeas simmer in tomatoes until tender. It makes a cozy dinner and keeps well for leftovers.

Warming lemon chickpea soup

Romy London This lemon chickpea soup is packed with plant protein

Lemon and chickpea soup is another fun recipe to try. This recipe comes from Romy London and is a comforting, silky soup with the tang of lemon. Spiced with cumin, turmeric, and coriander, this soup blends chickpeas into a smooth base and finishes with chili oil and fresh herbs. It’s great with a slice of sourdough on the side.

Vegan chickpea-coconut curry bowl

Sapana Chandra Try this high protein chickpea and broccoli bowl for dinner

This vegan-chickpea coconut curry bowl by Sapana Chandra is an easy dinner that uses a comforting chickpea and coconut milk curry sauce. It’s creamy, lightly spiced, and full of chickpeas and broccoli. Serve it over rice with lime and cilantro for a cozy and filling meal.

Spicy chickpea curry

Samantha Jones Photography Chickpeas are a popular – and very affordable – protein-packed legume

A spicy chickpea curry with soy yogurt should definitely be on your meal rotation and this recipe from Rose Wyles makes a great addition. It combines chickpeas, lentils, and warming spices like cumin, garam masala, and chili powder. Tamarind and soy yogurt give it a tangy, creamy twist. Serve with quinoa or chapatti.

Buffalo chickpeas on roasted sweet potato

Romy London This fall meal uses in-season ingredients to made an easy but tasty dinner

Romy London’s buffalo chickpeas on roasted sweet potato is another fantastic dinner idea. It layers smoky, spicy chickpeas over soft roasted sweet potatoes, finished with creamy coconut yogurt and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. The mix of heat, tang, and sweetness makes every bite exciting.

Apple and sweet potato chickpea tagine

Jazz Apple Add more veggies to your diet with these incredible vegan recipes

This chickpea, apple, and sweet potato tagine goes well with couscous and flatbreads. The tagine contains a mix of sweet and warming spices, with harissa paste adding depth and heat. Apples bring a gentle sweetness, while chickpeas offer fiber and protein. It’s an oven-baked dish that feels both comforting and nourishing.

Vegan falafels with smoky tahini

Dreena Burton Give these oil-free falafels a try, they’re flavorsome and topped with a smoky tahini dressing

For the final recipe on this list, make these oil-free falafels with smoky tahini sauce by Dreena Burton. Chickpeas are certainly the star of the show in this recipe, blended with herbs, garlic, and spices, then pan-cooked until crisp. The tahini sauce adds a smoky-sweet finish, bringing extra flavor to wraps, bowls, or salads.

