15 Mediterranean Vegan Recipes

Mediterranean vegan recipes make it easy to enjoy the delicious flavors associated with countries like Italy, Greece, and Spain – all while keeping things plant-based. The Mediterranean diet is known for its use of vegetables, beans, herbs, and olive oil. These ingredients naturally lend themselves to vegan cooking with no need for dairy or meat.

Think roasted vegetables, hearty beans, spiced grains, and dishes layered with garlic, oregano, lemon, and olive oil. Stuffed tomatoes, baked orzo, and simple chickpea stews are just a few examples of meals that taste rich and comforting without animal products. Even classics like souvlaki or moussaka can be made fully vegan with tofu, lentils, or plant-based béchamel.

Read more: 11 Vegan Italian Recipes

From breakfast to dinner, there’s no shortage of ideas. Whipped vegan feta with roasted tomatoes makes a great snack, while a black-eyed bean salad offers something fresh for lunch. Many of these meals use just one pan or pot, keeping prep simple and cleanup easy.

Mediterranean food offers endless variety, and you easily can make everyday meals feel special with the right herbs and a splash of olive oil. These Mediterranean vegan recipes show how easy and delicious plant-based cooking can be.

Pulled aubergine ragu with hummus mashed potatoes

Joe Woodhouse Adding hummus into the mix takes mashed potato to the next level

Starting this list of Mediterranean vegan recipes is this comforting pulled aubergine ragu with hummus mashed potatoes made by Christina Soteriou. The dish features meaty aubergine, rich tomato sauce, and a creamy, protein-rich mash. It’s warm, filling, and full of flavor – perfect for a hearty dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Black-eyed bean salad

Tara Fisher Plant protein and fiber-rich beans make this salad filling and nutritious

Next make this easy black-eyed bean salad by Julius Fielder. It’s light, refreshing, and packed with protein and fiber. Lemon juice, parsley, and fresh bell peppers brighten every bite. Serve it chilled as a side or quick lunch for a no-fuss Mediterranean option.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean omelette

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This omelette is made with chickpea flour and black salt

For Mediterranean-style breakfast, try this omelette from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. It’s made with chickpea or gram flour and filled with artichoke, cherry tomatoes, and olives. High in protein and naturally gluten-free, this simple dish cooks quickly and pairs well with toast or salad.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean cherry tomato with spongy tofu

George Stiffman Tofu is a hugely versatile ingredient, and this one pot recipe may teach you a new way to cook it

Next, this vegan Mediterranean cherry tomato with spongy tofu one pot recipe is a must-try. It comes from George Stiffman and combines fresh tomatoes, fennel, and tofu with a flavorful herby and veggie broth. It’s flavorful, easy to make, and great for a comforting dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean chickpea stew

World of Vegan This stew is quick and easy to make

This Mediterranean chickpea stew is a simple but tasty addition to this list. It comes from World of Vegan and has plenty of plant protein in it thanks to chickpeas. The stew also features spinach, garlic, and parsley in a tomato-rich base flavored with cumin and paprika.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean beans on toast

Natlicious Food If you’re bored of traditional beans on toast, give this Mediterranean recipe a go

For a different kind of beans on toast try this Mediterranean version by Natlicious Food. It’s great for a filling breakfast or a light lunch. The dish layers sundried tomatoes, capers, shallots, and lemony white beans over hummus and toast. Add toasted hazelnuts for crunch and serve as a plate or open sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Cypriot souvlaki

Natlicious Food You don’t need meat to make souvlaki

Next is a vegan Cypriot souvlaki recipe also by Natlicious Food. This plant-based take on the Greek street food uses tofu instead of lamb or chicken. The tofu skewers are flavored with soy sauce, olive oil, balsamic, and oregano. Serve with fries, a tahini sauce, chopped parsley, lemon, and shredded white cabbage.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 13 Korean-Inspired Vegan Recipes

Vegan quinoa and feta salad

Natlicious Food This quinoa and feta salad is completely free from dairy

Try this quinoa feta salad by Natlicious Food that uses essential Mediterranean ingredients and flavors such as feta, cucumber, olive oil, garlic, lemon, and dill. A zesty vinaigrette ties it all together, while avocado and quinoa make it hearty. It works well solo, as a side, or packed for lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Butter beans in tomato, olive, and caper sauce

Katy Beskow These Italian-style beans will be a hit during the week

These butter beans in tomato sauce with olives and capers by Katy Beskow is a simple dish full of flavor. Inspired by puttanesca, it blends passata, garlic, capers, and olives into a bold, savory base. Serve with bread, pasta, or eat alone for a quick, satisfying Mediterranean-style meal.

Find the recipe here.

Quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta

Natlicious Food These stuffed tomatoes are an excellent spring lunch

Another recipe from Natlicious Food is this quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta dish. Juicy tomatoes are filled with a savory mix of quinoa, carrot, onion, garlic, and plant-based mince. Baked until tender and topped with crumbled vegan feta, it’s a balanced, flavorful option that looks as good as it tastes.

Find the recipe here.

Balsamic tomato macaroni with olive pangratto

Joe Woodhouse This pasta dish is packed full of flavor

Christina Soteriou’s balsamic tomato macaroni with olive pangrattato is another great option. Roasted tomatoes, shallots, and garlic form a rich, tangy sauce finished with balsamic vinegar. Topped with crunchy olive-studded breadcrumbs, this pasta dish blends comfort and texture, making it a flavorful choice for dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean stuffed onions

Natlicious Food If you’ve never tried stuffed onions, this is your sign to give them a go

Make these Mediterranean stuffed onions next. They also come from Natlicious Food and offer a flavorful twist on traditional stuffed vegetables. Filled with lentils, bulgur, carrot, and herbs, the onions bake until soft and sweet. The result is a comforting, wholesome dish that works well for dinner or as a shareable main.

Find the recipe here.

Balsamic tomato baked orzo

BOSH! This dish is a real crowdpleaser

This balsamic tomato baked orzo dish by BOSH! is sure to impress. It layers orzo with cherry tomatoes, red pepper, sun-dried tomato paste, and kalamata olives for deep flavor. Finished with a crispy olive-garlic breadcrumb topping and crumbled vegan feta, it’s rich, savory, and perfect for sharing.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan moussaka

Viva Vegan Recipe Club Vegan moussaka is just as rich and creamy as its meaty predecessor

Next up is a Greek classic. Make Viva’s vegan moussaka from Vegan Recipe Club and enjoy it veganized. Layers of roasted eggplant, rich tomato and mushroom mince, and creamy béchamel come together in this cozy casserole. Finished with melty vegan cheese, it’s a hearty dish ideal for weekend dinners or special occasions.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan whipped feta with slow roasted tomatoes

Romy London This whipped feta dish makes for an excellent vegan appetizer

The last recipe on this list of Mediterranean vegan recipes is this vegan whipped feta with slow roasted tomatoes by Romy London. Creamy plant-based feta blends with dairy-free yogurt and garlic for a smooth, tangy dip. Topped with sweet roasted tomatoes, red peppers, and pine nuts, it’s perfect with flatbread or toast for snacking or sharing.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Lentil Dishes To Make In Summer