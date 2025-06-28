13 Korean-Inspired Vegan Recipes

These Korean-inspired vegan recipes bring together classic ingredients and flavors used in Korean cuisine – all without animal products. Gochujang, a fermented chili paste, adds heat and depth to sauces, stews, and marinades. Kimchi, another staple, delivers tangy, spicy flavor and a dose of gut-friendly probiotics. These ingredients and more are added to tofu, rice bowls, noodles, pastas, and veggies to create a wide variety of tasty dishes.

Staple items like rice, noodles, sesame oil, and soy sauce make it easy to explore Korean-inspired cooking at home. You can keep things simple with scallion pancakes or go for something heartier like mushroom bulgogi. These recipes use ingredients like chickpeas, lentils, and cauliflower to create delicious and filling meals.

Read more: 11 Savory Vegan Peanut Butter Recipes

Korean bulgogi mushrooms

Jeeca Uy Love Korean food? Try these vegan bulgogi mushrooms

To start off this list of Korean-inspired vegan recipes, try making these Bulgogi mushrooms. This comes from Jeeca Uy and uses the ever-popular bulgogi sauce with tasty king oyster or trumpet mushrooms to create a meaty, flavorful main. The sauce combines soy, sugar, ginger, gochujang, sesame oil, garlic, and more. You can serve the mushrooms with steamed rice, vegan kimchi, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bibimbap

Nassima Rothacker Mix up all your veggies and rice and enjoy with a big spoon

Try this vegan bibimbap by Bettina Campolucci Bordi for a quick and tasty lunch. This recipe uses simple ingredients such as sautéed red cabbage, marinated carrots, white rice, asparagus, and watercress with a sweet and sour sauce. Mix everything in your bowl and eat.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils

Kim Schaffer Photography You can make this high-protein dinner in under 30 minutes

Next, try these creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils by Brandi Doming. This 30-minute meal uses chickpeas and lentils with a tomato and gochujang sauce. Coconut milk makes it creamy, and the chili and poblano pepper keep the dish spicy.

Find the recipe here.

Homemade vegan kimchi

Manon Gouhier Try this plant-based twist on traditional Korean kimchi

Make your own vegan kimchi at home with this Julia Boucachard recipe. Like regular kimchi, Chinese cabbage is left in salt to remove excess water. It’s rinsed, and the vegan kimchi sauce (gochugaru, carrot, kombu, mushrooms, applesauce) is thoroughly coated on the cabbage. Let it ferment in an airtight container for five days at room temperature before eating.

Find the recipe here.

Gochujang mac and cheese with crispy sesame tofu

Uyen Luu This gochujang mac and cheese is packed full of protein

Try this gochujang mac and cheese with crispy tofu and plenty of scallions for a fusion dish. The recipe, from GRUBBY, is comfort food for spice lovers. Use firm tofu for the crunchy topping, add vegan cheese, nooch, and plant-based cream to some macaroni, and add in your gochujang for spice.

Find the recipe here.

Pecan paht pie (sweet red bean pie)

Joanne Lee Molinaro This pecan paht pie will make for a great dessert centerpiece

Next, make this pecan paht pie or sweet red bean pie by Joanne Lee Molinaro. This Korean take on pecan pie is perfect for seasonal holidays and adds “paht” or red bean paste to the vegan pie. Sweet red bean paste is eaten throughout Eastern Asia in desserts. The paste works well with pecans and makes for an indulgent and sweet dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 3 Cucumber Salad Recipes

Rustic mushroom bulgogi steaks

Joanne Lee Molinaro Enjoy the taste of Korean BBQ with all the benefits of plant-based protein

For a different take on bulgogi, try these rustic mushroom bulgogi steaks. This is another Joanne Lee Molinaro recipe and is a vegan twist on Korean BBQ with high-protein mushrooms and plenty of umami flavors. Soy curls are added for extra protein.

Find the recipe here.

Perilla leaf focaccia

Joanne Lee Molinaro Perilla leaves are herbaceous and look like giant mint leaves

This is another fusion dish, also by Joanne Lee Molinaro, blends Italian focaccia with beloved Korean perilla leaves. Make the bread with the perilla and garlic then eat it with any dips you like.

Find the recipe here.

Gochujang stew

Matt Prichard Gochujang is a great addition to any hearty vegetable stew

This hearty gochujang stew by plant-based chef Matt Pritchard combines mushrooms, potatoes, sweetcorn, and courgette in a rich, spicy broth. Gochujang and miso bring fermented flavor and gut-friendly benefits, while garlic, leeks, and celery build a savory base. The stew thickens with a corn flour mix and finishes with fresh herbs. It’s warming, nutritious, and packed with plant-based ingredients for a flavorful, comforting meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan kimchi miso ramen

Plant-Based Matters This recipe combines Japanese and Korean influences

Next up is vegan kimchi miso ramen by Plant Based Matters blends Japanese comfort food with Korean spice. The rich broth combines miso, gochujang, and fermented kimchi for deep flavor and a bit of heat. Garlic, ginger, and scallions add extra aroma, while chewy noodles make each bite enjoyable. Use fully fermented vegan kimchi to bring out the tang and umami.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan savory Korean pancakes

Emily Yeo The flavor possibilities are endless if kimchi doesn’t take your fancy

For a quick snack or side, make these Korean kimchi and scallion pancakes. The recipe comes from Emily Yeo and is simple and tasty. All you need to do is mix savory pancake batter with kimchi and scallions. Then, make a savory sauce of soy, rice vinegar, ginger, and chili flakes. Serve and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy vegan gochujang cauliflower wings

Cupful of Kale This Korean-inspired cauliflower wings recipe will be a hit at any party

Bored of buffalo cauliflower? Try the spicy vegan gochujang cauliflower wings recipe from Cupful of Kale instead. These wings come out crispy and golden, coated in a sweet, spicy gochujang glaze. The batter is simple and bakes up perfectly in the oven. A creamy gochujang mayo adds extra heat and richness. Serve with sesame seeds and spring onions for a crowd-pleasing snack or side dish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bibimbap with gochujang sauce

Jeeca Uy This bibimbap recipe uses bean sprouts, zucchini, and mushrooms

The last recipe on this list is by The Foodie Takes Flight and is a vegan bibimbap recipe with mushrooms, bean sprouts, kimchi, and gochujang. Zucchini, carrot, spinach, and scallions add more fiber and flavor, while the sesame oil and seeds add richness to the vegetable and rice dish. The gochujang sauce rounds it off with sweet, spicy, umami-ness.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 21 Kid-Friendly Vegan Recipes