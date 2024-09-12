These Korean Bulgogi Mushrooms Are 100% Vegan

Ready to try your hand at making your own Korean bulgogi mushrooms? Then, this simple and quick recipe from Vegan Asian by Jeeca Uy is just what you need to elevate dinnertime. This dish shows how combining authentic Korean flavors with simple ingredients makes for a tasty vegan meal that highlights the versatility of mushrooms.
Mushrooms are a popular meat substitute due to their dense, meaty texture and ability to absorb flavors. In this dish, the mushrooms soak up the savory and slightly sweet bulgogi sauce, offering a great vegan twist on traditional Korean bulgogi, typically made with beef. The king oyster mushrooms in this recipe are hearty and absorb the bulgogi sauce well, ensuring every bite is flavorful. The gochujang, or Korean chili paste, adds a touch of spice, enhancing the depth of the dish.
This recipe is served with fresh lettuce, steamed rice, and vegan kimchi, making it a well-rounded and nutritious meal. The mushrooms provide a good source of fiber and nutrients. Whether you’re looking for a lighter meal or a flavorful plant-based alternative to meat, this vegan Korean bulgogi mushroom dish is a delicious and easy-to-make option.
Korean bulgogi mushrooms
Ingredients
For the mushrooms
- 1 lb (450 g) king oyster or trumpet mushrooms
For the bulgogi sauce
- ¼ cup (60 ml) soy sauce
- 2 tbsp (28 g) packed dark brown sugar
- 1 ½ tsp (4 g) grated fresh ginger
- 1 tsp gochujang Korean chili paste
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) toasted sesame oil
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- ⅓ cup (85 g) finely grated Asian pear or pear puree
- 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
- Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
To cook and serve
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) neutral oil
- 1 small onion thinly sliced
- Fresh lettuce
- Steamed rice
- Vegan kimchi
- Chopped scallions for garnish (optional)
- Sesame seeds for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Prepare the mushrooms
- Slice the king oyster mushrooms in half horizontally. Cut them into 3- to 4-inch (7.5- to 10-cm)-long and 1-inch (2.5-cm)-thick strips. Alternatively, you can just shred or break them apart with your hands.
Prepare the sauce
- In a large bowl, mix together the sauce ingredients until the sugar is diluted. Feel free to adjust the seasonings depending on your preference. Add the mushroom strips. Mix together to evenly coat the mushrooms.
Cook the mushrooms
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil. Once hot, add the onion. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the onion is translucent and lightly browned. Add the mushrooms, including the sauce that has not been absorbed. Moving the mushrooms every 2 to 3 minutes, cook for 7 to 8 minutes, or until they have absorbed the sauce and are lightly browned.
- Turn off the heat and serve hot with fresh lettuce, steamed rice and kimchi, if desired. Top with chopped scallion and sesame seeds, if you’d like.
Reprinted with permission from Vegan Asian by Jeeca Uy. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Jeeca Uy.
