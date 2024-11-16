How To Make Sweet And Sour Cauliflower

Sweet and sour cauliflower, or Teem Syun Ye Choi Fa, offers a vibrant, plant-based twist on the traditional Chinese dish. This recipe by Christine Wong follows the classic methods of Mama Wong, who used fresh citrus instead of ketchup or vinegar. The result is a bright, tangy flavor that pairs perfectly with crispy, fried cauliflower. This recipe comes from her new vegan cookbook The Vibrant Hong Kong Table.

Read more: 13 Unique And Comforting Vegan Cauliflower Recipes

The dish starts with a marinade of mountain yam, garlic, and soy sauce, adding depth to the cauliflower. After marinating, the cauliflower gets battered and fried to a golden crisp. The sauce combines fresh orange and lemon juice with tomato paste, adding natural sweetness and a beautiful citrus glaze.

This sweet and sour cauliflower is perfect for gatherings or family dinners. The crispy, coated florets and tangy sauce make it a restaurant-quality dish, right at home. Add garnishes like scallions or red cabbage for color and crunch, and choose sides like rice to make it more filling. All in all, it’s a delicious, plant-based take on a beloved Chinese classic.

Read more: 10 Vegan Dinner Ideas To Make In November

Sweet and sour cauliflower

Sweet and sour cauliflower goes well with rice, steamed green veggies like bak choy and spinach, or on its own depending on your preferences. Give this dish a try for classic Chinese flavors. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the cauliflower 8 oz [230 g] mountain yam grated

2 garlic cloves grated

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp salt

1 head cauliflower cut into bite-size florets

3 cups [720 ml] neutral oil for frying For the batter ¾ cup [105 g] all-purpose flour

¾ cup [105 g] cornstarch

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp white pepper powder For the sauce Juice of 2 oranges

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt

Sugar

1 tsp tomato paste

4 tsp cornstarch dissolved in 2 tbsp water For serving Chopped scallions and shredded red cabbage to garnish (optional) Instructions Make the cauliflower In a medium bowl, mix together the grated mountain yam, garlic, soy sauce, and salt. Add the cauliflower, tossing to coat the florets well. Marinade for 20 minutes. Make the batter In a large bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, salt, and white pepper with ½ cup [120 ml] of water. Dredge the cauliflower florets in the batter, a few pieces at a time, coating them well. In a wok or medium pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil; it’s hot enough when you insert the tip of a wooden chopstick and lots of tiny bubbles quickly form and encase the chopstick.

Deep-fry the cauliflower in batches for 3 minutes until crispy. Strain out of the oil onto a cooling rack and set aside. Save the oil in a heatproof glass jar for future use. Make the sauce Reheat the same wok or frying pan over low heat, bring the fresh orange and lemon juices to a boil. Season with a pinch of salt and sugar. Add the tomato paste, then slowly add the cornstarch slurry until thickened slightly. Add the fried cauliflower and toss to coat.

Serve with garnishes, if using.

Taken from ‘The Vibrant Hong Kong Table: 88 Iconic Vegan Recipes from Dim Sum to Late-Night Snacks’ by Christine Wong (Chronicle Books, £25).

Read more: 7 Sweet Potato Recipes