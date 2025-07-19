X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

30-Minute Sticky Vegan Orange Cauliflower

This "fakeaway" dish is perfect for weekend evenings

By

(updated )

2 Minutes Read

30-minute vegan orange cauliflower with rice Faster than a takeaway, this vegan orange cauliflower is perfect for a Friday night - Media Credit: Megan Sadd
Sticky vegan orange cauliflower is the perfect dinner when you want something hot, crispy, and packed with flavor. The sauce is sweet, tangy, and a little spicy. The fried cauliflower is golden and crunchy, then coated in syrupy orange glaze.

This recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. It takes just 30 minutes and tastes better than takeout. Serve it over rice with green onions and sesame seeds for a full meal that feels like comfort food.

Make this dish when you’re craving something rich but still plant-based. The orange sauce mixes tamari, ginger, garlic, and chili flakes with fresh orange juice. A quick cornstarch slurry thickens it into a sticky coating that clings to each bite.

The crispy coating uses aquafaba instead of eggs, making it totally vegan. You can also bake the cauliflower instead of frying for a lighter version.

Sticky vegan orange cauliflower works great for weeknights when you want dinner fast but don’t want to sacrifice texture or taste. It’s vibrant, fun, and filling – with a bit of heat and a lot of crunch.

Make your sticky orange cauliflower

This sticky vegan orange cauliflower is crispy, sweet, and just a little spicy. It cooks in 30 minutes and tastes like takeout, but fresher. Perfect for weeknights when you want comfort food with crunch and a punchy citrus glaze.
30-minute vegan orange cauliflower with rice
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (186 g) white rice
  • 2 cups (480 ml) vegetable broth
  • ¾ cup (170 ml) aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas)
  • 1 cup + 1 tbsp (128 g) cornstarch divided
  • ½ cup (60 g) all-purpose or brown rice flour
  • 2 tsp (10 g) sea salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 (2-lb [900-g]) bag cauliflower florets
  • 2½ –3 cups (590–710 ml) canola or avocado oil for frying
Orange Sauce
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil
  • 1 heaping tsp minced ginger
  • ½ tsp red chili flakes
  • 1 cup (240 ml) orange juice
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) gluten-free tamari or soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp + 1 tsp (20 ml) rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) agave nectar
  • ½ tsp sriracha
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) water
For Serving
  • 2 green onions
  • 2 tbsp (30 g) white sesame seeds

Instructions

  • Cook the rice in a rice cooker with the broth.
  • Set up a dredging station: Drain the liquid from a can of chickpeas into a bowl. Reserve the chickpeas for another recipe. Mix 1 cup (120 g) of the cornstarch, flour, salt and pepper in a second bowl. Break any florets larger than 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7 cm) in half.
  • Put a very large, deep pan over medium-high heat. Add a ½ inch (13 mm) of oil. Heat the oil to 365°F (185°C), about 2 to 3 minutes. Test it by dropping a pinch of flour in the oil. When it bubbles, the oil is ready.
  • While the oil heats, prepare the first batch of cauliflower. Coat several pieces in the flour and then dredge them in aquafaba. Let some of the excess aquafaba drip away and add a second coat of flour.
  • Fry the cauliflower in two batches until golden and crispy, turning as needed, for about 4 to 5 minutes. Line a plate with paper towels, and then batter the next batch. Place the fried cauliflower on paper towels to drain any excess oil. While the last batch of cauliflower is frying, mince the garlic.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of oil in a small saucepan over medium-high for about 30 seconds. Add the garlic, ginger and chili flakes. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the orange juice, tamari, vinegar, agave and sriracha. Reduce the heat to medium-low.
  • Mix 1 tablespoon (8 g) of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of water. Stir the slurry into the sauce. Turn off the heat when the sauce looks syrupy, about 2 minutes. Slice the green onions while the sauce is cooking.
  • Fluff the rice, toss the fried cauliflower in the sauce and serve immediately. Divide the rice into bowls and top with cauliflower, green onions and sesame seeds.

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

heading/author

The Author

Megan Sadd

Megan Sadd is the chef and photographer behind Carrots & Flowers, an inspired vegan blog and one of the top plant-based cooking resources on Facebook. After working behind the scenes as a producer on some of cable television’s most popular shows, Megan stepped into the kitchen and in front of the camera to show the world how delicious and fast vegan cooking can be. With a focus on creating easy recipes with complex flavors such as 20 Minute Vegan Quesadillas and Tomato Spicy Tuna Sushi, Megan launched Carrots & Flowers in 2015 to help transitioning vegans make the switch. Her dynamic recipe videos and easy cooking tutorials quickly built a broad community of Carrots & Flowers foodies who often describe her recipes as “life-changing.” Megan’s work has been featured by Thrive magazine, Vegan Life magazine, Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, Best of Vegan and feedfeed. Almost as comfortable on a comedy stage as she is in the kitchen, Megan loves balancing the sheer absurdity of being alive with the joy and responsibility of life as a new mom. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, daughter and three cats, where she’s probably sitting in traffic, admiring cloud formations and thinking about vegan cheese.

More by Megan Sadd

