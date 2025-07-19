30-Minute Sticky Vegan Orange Cauliflower

Sticky vegan orange cauliflower is the perfect dinner when you want something hot, crispy, and packed with flavor. The sauce is sweet, tangy, and a little spicy. The fried cauliflower is golden and crunchy, then coated in syrupy orange glaze.

This recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. It takes just 30 minutes and tastes better than takeout. Serve it over rice with green onions and sesame seeds for a full meal that feels like comfort food.

Read more: Loaded Dhal Puri Roti

Make this dish when you’re craving something rich but still plant-based. The orange sauce mixes tamari, ginger, garlic, and chili flakes with fresh orange juice. A quick cornstarch slurry thickens it into a sticky coating that clings to each bite.

The crispy coating uses aquafaba instead of eggs, making it totally vegan. You can also bake the cauliflower instead of frying for a lighter version.

Sticky vegan orange cauliflower works great for weeknights when you want dinner fast but don’t want to sacrifice texture or taste. It’s vibrant, fun, and filling – with a bit of heat and a lot of crunch.

Make your sticky orange cauliflower

This sticky vegan orange cauliflower is crispy, sweet, and just a little spicy. It cooks in 30 minutes and tastes like takeout, but fresher. Perfect for weeknights when you want comfort food with crunch and a punchy citrus glaze. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 cup (186 g) white rice

2 cups (480 ml) vegetable broth

¾ cup (170 ml) aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas)

1 cup + 1 tbsp (128 g) cornstarch divided

½ cup (60 g) all-purpose or brown rice flour

2 tsp (10 g) sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 (2-lb [900-g]) bag cauliflower florets

2½ –3 cups (590–710 ml) canola or avocado oil for frying Orange Sauce 3 cloves garlic

1 tbsp (15 ml) oil

1 heaping tsp minced ginger

½ tsp red chili flakes

1 cup (240 ml) orange juice

¼ cup (60 ml) gluten-free tamari or soy sauce

1 tbsp + 1 tsp (20 ml) rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp (30 ml) agave nectar

½ tsp sriracha

2 tbsp (30 ml) water For Serving 2 green onions

2 tbsp (30 g) white sesame seeds Instructions Cook the rice in a rice cooker with the broth.

Set up a dredging station: Drain the liquid from a can of chickpeas into a bowl. Reserve the chickpeas for another recipe. Mix 1 cup (120 g) of the cornstarch, flour, salt and pepper in a second bowl. Break any florets larger than 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7 cm) in half.

Put a very large, deep pan over medium-high heat. Add a ½ inch (13 mm) of oil. Heat the oil to 365°F (185°C), about 2 to 3 minutes. Test it by dropping a pinch of flour in the oil. When it bubbles, the oil is ready.

While the oil heats, prepare the first batch of cauliflower. Coat several pieces in the flour and then dredge them in aquafaba. Let some of the excess aquafaba drip away and add a second coat of flour.

Fry the cauliflower in two batches until golden and crispy, turning as needed, for about 4 to 5 minutes. Line a plate with paper towels, and then batter the next batch. Place the fried cauliflower on paper towels to drain any excess oil. While the last batch of cauliflower is frying, mince the garlic.

Heat 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of oil in a small saucepan over medium-high for about 30 seconds. Add the garlic, ginger and chili flakes. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the orange juice, tamari, vinegar, agave and sriracha. Reduce the heat to medium-low.

Mix 1 tablespoon (8 g) of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of water. Stir the slurry into the sauce. Turn off the heat when the sauce looks syrupy, about 2 minutes. Slice the green onions while the sauce is cooking.

Fluff the rice, toss the fried cauliflower in the sauce and serve immediately. Divide the rice into bowls and top with cauliflower, green onions and sesame seeds.

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

Read more: Weeknight Red Beans And Rice