How To Make This Vegan Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowl

Julia Boucachard’s vegan teriyaki tofu don from her cookbook Vegan Japan is a hearty and flavorful dish. This recipe pairs crispy tofu coated in potato starch with sweet and savory teriyaki sauce, served over fluffy Japanese rice. The tofu’s firm texture and high protein content make it a close alternative to chicken. A drizzle of sesame oil enhances the umami flavors, and optional Japanese vegan mayonnaise adds richness.

This dish is quick to prepare, with minimal ingredients, and perfect for any season. Finish your tofu don with white sesame seeds and microgreens or scallions for a fresh crunch. Teriyaki tofu don is a comforting meal, ideal for lunch or dinner, and easy to customize. “Don” is an abbreviation of “donburi” which is the Japanese word for bowl. These simple bowl dishes are common in Japan and very quick and easy to make.

If you’re craving Japanese flavors, this simple dish delivers in both taste and texture. Whether you’re a tofu fan or just exploring plant-based meals, this donburi-style recipe is a great addition to your menu.

Read more: How To Make This Vegan Butter Bean Tikka Curry

Teriyaki tofu don

Quick and easy bowls are just what you want during winter and this teriyaki tofu bowl is completed in under 40 minutes. Plus, this recipe shows you how to make your own vegan Japanese mayonnaise. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the teriyaki tofu don ¼ cup (60 ml) canola oil

1 small onion chopped

16 ounces (450 g) firm tofu, cubed

¼ cup (30 g) potato starch or cornstarch

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

⅓ cup (100 ml) teriyaki sauce

1½ cups (300 g) cooked Japanese rice

Japanese Mayonnaise see below, optional

2 teaspoons white sesame seeds

Pinch of daikon microgreens or 1 small chopped scallion For the Japanese mayonnaise ¾ cup (200 g) silken tofu

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

1½ teaspoons kombu dashi powder

1½ teaspoons rice vinegar

⅔ cup (160 ml) canola oil

Pinch of kala namak Instructions For the teriyaki tofu don Add 2 tablespoons of the canola oil and the chopped onion to a skillet and sauté over medium heat until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes, then transfer it to a small bowl and set aside.

Combine the tofu and potato starch in a bowl. Stir well to coat the tofu pieces completely.

Sauté the tofu in the remaining canola oil in the empty skillet until the tofu turns crispy and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drizzle with the sesame oil and add the onion, then reduce the heat to low and add the teriyaki sauce. Mix well.

Divide the rice between two bowls and top with the tofu mixture. Drizzle with the mayonnaise, if using, and sprinkle with the sesame seeds and microgreens before serving. For the Japanese mayonnaise Add the tofu and lemon juice to a blender and blend until just smooth.

Add the sugar, kombu dashi powder, and rice vinegar to a small bowl and stir until the sugar is dissolved, then pour it all into the tofu mixture and blend until well combined.

With the blender running, gradually drizzle in the oil to create an emulsion. (If you want a thicker mayonnaise, continue adding more oil until the desired texture is achieved.)

Once you finish adding the oil, add the kala namak and blend just until combined.

Store the mayonnaise in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Recipe from Vegan Japan: 70 Comforting Plant-Based Recipes by Julia Boucachard © Éditions Solar, 2023. Translation © The Experiment, LLC, 2024. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

Read more: How To Make This Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Wings Bowl