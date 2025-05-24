X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Crispy Orange Sesame Brussels Sprouts

In the mood for a takeaway? Try this homemade orange brussels sprouts dish instead

crispy orange sesame brussels sprouts and rice These orange chicken-style brussels sprouts are a must-try - Media Credit: Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace
These crispy orange sesame brussels sprouts are a plant-based twist on a popular takeout dish. This recipe delivers the sweet, tangy flavor of orange sauce with the crunch of oven-baked sprouts. It’s a great way to enjoy vegetables as the star of the meal, not just a side. Packed with fiber and vitamins, Brussels sprouts are also high in antioxidants and support gut health.

This recipe – from Delicious AF Vegan by Lauren Hartmann – turns a comfort food classic into a flavorful vegan dinner. The sprouts get dipped in batter, coated in panko, and baked until crisp. A quick orange glaze made with soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and sesame seeds brings it all together. Serve them over rice for a full meal.

You can skip the takeout and still enjoy the flavors of orange chicken – without the meat or frying. This dish works well for family dinners or a cozy night in. It’s easy to make and doesn’t require special equipment. Crispy orange sesame brussels sprouts are a fun way to add more veg to your week while keeping things delicious and filling.

A homemade vegan ‘fakeaway’

This takeout inspired dish is a great comfort food meal perfect for Friday night.
crispy orange sesame brussels sprouts and rice
Servings4

Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • cups (300 ml) soy milk or other non dairy milk
  • 1 tsp rice wine vinegar
  • ¾ cup (94 g) all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup (68 g) cornstarch
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) soy sauce
  • 2 cups (112 g) panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 lb (454 g) Brussels sprouts trimmed and halved or quartered
Sauce
  • 1 cup (240 ml) orange juice
  • 2 tbsp (16 g) cornstarch
  • cup (80 ml) vegetable broth
  • cup (80 ml) soy sauce
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) agave syrup
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp (4 g) orange zest
  • 6 cloves garlic grated
  • 2 tsp (4 g) fresh ginger, grated
  • 2 tbsp (18 g) sesame seeds
  • 3 to 4 dried Thai chilies optional
For Serving
  • 2 cups (372 g) cooked jasmine or white rice
  • Green onions optional
  • Sesame seeds optional

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425°F (218°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and spray with nonstick spray.
  • Start the Brussels sprouts. In a small mixing bowl or liquid measuring cup, whisk together the milk and rice wine vinegar. Set aside for 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Gather two medium mixing bowls. In the first bowl, add the flour and cornstarch. Pour in the milk and vinegar mixture and the soy sauce. Whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until fully combined and you have a smooth batter. In the second bowl, add the panko breadcrumbs.
  • Dip each Brussels sprout into the wet batter, coating completely, then put them into the panko breadcrumbs and coat completely. Place them on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with all of the Brussels sprouts.
  • Spray the tops of the Brussels sprouts with more nonstick spray. Bake for 15 minutes. Flip the Brussels sprouts with tongs, and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until they are crispy on the outside and tender inside.
  • While the Brussels sprouts bake, make the sauce. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the orange juice and cornstarch, making sure there are no lumps of cornstarch left. Add the vegetable broth, soy sauce, agave, rice wine vinegar, orange zest, garlic and ginger. Whisk to combine.
  • Heat the saucepan over medium heat, bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, whisking frequently, until the sauce thickens, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the sesame seeds and Thai chilies, if using, and simmer for another minute. Reduce the heat to low, and keep warm until the Brussels sprouts are done.
  • Transfer the Brussels sprouts to a large bowl, pour the sauce over them, and gently toss to coat.
  • Serve the Brussels sprouts over the rice, and top with green onions and more sesame seeds, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Delicious AF Vegan by Lauren Boehme Hartmann. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace.

heading/author

The Author

Lauren Hartmann

Lauren Hartmann is a classically trained pastry chef and the founder of Rabbit and Wolves, a popular vegan blog specializing in comfort food recipes. She has 152K Instagram followers and more than 8K Facebook followers. She lives with her husband and children in Tallahassee, Florida.

