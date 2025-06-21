11 Vegan Summer Lunches

Vegan summer lunches are all about keeping it fresh, easy, and full of flavor. As the weather heats up, no one wants to spend hours in the kitchen. Quick lunches that taste good and make you feel good are essential. These recipes are perfect for sunny days – whether you’re packing a picnic, grabbing a bite in the garden, or prepping something simple to eat at your desk. Many include plenty of plant-based protein to keep you full, while others lean into comfort food made summer-friendly.

You’ll find crunchy wraps, filling sandwiches, light pasta dishes, and colorful salads. Some are gluten-free, some are high in fiber, and others are just fun, warm-weather treats. These meals work for beach days, lunchboxes, road trips, or laid-back afternoons at home. Summer is about slowing down and enjoying good food with minimal effort – and these lunches help you do exactly that.

Whether you’re after bold spices, fresh veggies, or cool creamy textures, there’s something here to fit your mood. So grab a plate, head outside, and make the most of the season with these easy, vibrant vegan summer lunches.

Summer veg and white bean pasta

Dan Jones This pasta dish is tasty as well as healthy

To start this list of vegan summer lunches is a quick, easy, and nutritious summer veg and white bean pasta. The recipe is from Dr Alan Desmond and contains edamame, asparagus, courgette, cannellini beans, peas, and whole meal pasta shells. Olive oil, garlic, white wine, lemon, spring onions, and veggie stock are used to season the pasta. You can garnish it with fresh basil, pine nuts, capers, and mint leaves.

Find the recipe here.

Chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos

Elaine Skiadas If you’re planning a summer party, these tacos are an excellent recipe to make

Next, this chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos recipe from Elaine Skiadas is perfect for sharing at group lunches, BBQs, and little get-togethers. The taco filling is easy to make and really only requires cooking in a skillet. With the tacos is a charred corn salsa with red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime. It’s fresh, sweet, and zingy, perfect for the BBQ flavored mushrooms. Choose your favorite soft corn tortillas and add some lettuce and cilantro to serve.

Find the recipe here.

Black-eyed bean salad

Tara Fisher Plant protein and fiber-rich beans make this salad filling and nutritious

For a wholesome meal that’s also light, this recipe is just what you need. This high-protein black-eyed bean salad is gluten-free if you choose to eat it as is or with gluten-free bread. It comes from Julius Fiedler and is a simple, fiber-rich salad with Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern flavors like lemon, dill, parsley, and pomegranate molasses.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu and apple skewers

Jazz Apple These tofu and apple skewers are perfect for BBQ season

These tofu and apple skewers are summer BBQ food without a doubt. They’re perfect for a weekend lunch with friends and family. You can double or even triple the recipe, and it’s a great addition to all the vegan meats, veggies, and salads you’ll likely make for your BBQ. Tofu and apple are skewered with onion and red pepper, while a tamari miso marinade flavors each skewer.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan carrot dogs

Amber Asakura These carrot dogs work well with many vegan toppings

You can serve these vegan hot dogs to the whole family. Whether it’s for a fun after-school lunch or a ‘make-your-own’ hot dog stand at a BBQ, these versatile carrot dogs from Clean Food Dirty Girl are fun, easy to make, and great for customizing.

Find the recipe here.

Tempeh and apple burgers

Jazz Apple These tempeh and apple burgers are an excellent summer recipe

These tempeh and apple burgers will up your plant-based cookout game instantly. They’re different from the usual burger suspects and excellent for summer lunch. The mix of black beans, oats, grated apple, and tamari gives them a great flavor and texture. Bake them or grill for a smoky finish. Serve with avocado, sauerkraut, and vegan mayo in a toasted bun. They freeze well, too, making them ideal for prepping ahead or feeding a crowd with minimal fuss.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan harissa tofu wrap

Clare Winfield Choose your favorite wraps or flatbreads for this dish

For a quick wrap recipe perfect for two, try this vegan harissa tofu wrap by Ella Mills. Crispy tofu gets coated in a sweet-spicy harissa glaze, then wrapped with fresh spinach and a cooling mint coconut yogurt sauce. You can serve it warm or take it to go. Use your favorite flatbread and don’t skip the lemon wedge – it brightens everything. It’s fast, flavorful, and great for lunch in a hurry.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan spring roll salad

Danielle Brown Rice noodles are naturally gluten-free, making this salad great for those who can’t eat gluten or wheat

For a gluten-free option that’s fresh and that takes under 30 minutes to make, try this vegan spring roll salad by Danielle Brown. It skips the rice paper and wraps everything into one colorful, crunchy bowl. It’s bright and refreshing, packed with rice noodles, crisp veggies, herbs, and a creamy peanut dressing. The salad serves a crowd but also keeps well for leftovers. Great for meal prep or last-minute lunches, it delivers all the spring roll flavors without the hassle.

Find the recipe here.

Caesar smashed chickpea sandwiches

Kim Schaffer Photography This sandwich is sure to be a hit for spring

In 20 minutes, you can have this caesar smashed chickpea sandwich ready for a quick lunch. This summer lunch comes from Brandi Doming and is great for packed lunches. It uses artichokes, cashews, chickpeas, tomato, and lettuce with your favorite bread. You can make up to eight of these at a time for a group, too.

Find the recipe here.

Vibrant vegan lentil salad

Eva Kolenko The creamy green tahini dressing pairs well with the zingy lentils

For a vibrant summer salad, try this lentil salad by Jeanine Donofrio. It uses plenty of lemon and fresh veggies like snap peas, cucumbers, and watermelon radish. The green tahini dressing flavors everything beautifully with hints of parsley, garlic, and tarragon. Give it a try if you need quick meal prep lunches.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘tunacado’

BOSH! This sandwich features, vegan tuna, tomato, avocado, and pesto

Last on this list of vegan summer lunches is a delicious vegan tunacado by BOSH!. For a filling and hearty lunch, this sandwich uses pesto, avocado, tomato, and a plant-based tuna filling on a toasted panini. Plus, it only takes 15 minutes to make, which is great for remote work, quick morning meal prep, or when you’re just super hungry.

Find the recipe here.

