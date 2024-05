Soon after Joe & The Juice unveiled its Tunacado Sandwich, it quickly went viral and became one of the Scandi chain’s biggest selling items.

The original is far from vegan, as fish is its key ingredient. But it is possible to make a plant-based version of the sandwich from the comfort of your own home.

This vegan tuna sandwich comes from BOSH!, and it features plant-based tuna in place of the real thing. The vegan fish market is growing, and it’s now pretty easy to find a fish-free tuna alternative in many mainstream grocery stores and supermarkets.

Vegan tuna sandwich

If there's one thing we've noticed recently, it's the queues at Joe & The Juice opposite BOSH! HQ. The people are going mad for the Scandi chain spot, and we've decided to give them some free promo by making a plant-based version of one of their biggest sellers. Our version uses plant-based tuna, which is actually made from pea protein and seaweed, to get that seafood feel and taste. No ratings yet Duration 15 mins Ingredients For the filling 1 red onion

1 clove garlic

5 g parsley

100 g ready-to-eat plant-based tuna

3 tbsp plant-based mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp Sriracha

Pinch of Salt & pepper For the sandwich Plant-based butter

2 large tomatoes

1 large ripe avocado

1 jar of good-quality plant-based green pesto

2 panini bread loaves (with charred marks) Instructions Make the filling Peel and very finely dice the red onion and garlic.

Finely chop the parsley.

Place the plant-based tuna into a large mixing bowl and add the mayo, mustard, diced onion, garlic, parsley, sriracha and a good pinch of salt and pepper.

Mix well until everything comes together. Toast the bread Place a large frying pan over a medium heat and add the plant-based butter.

Slice the panini loaves in half.

Once the butter has melted, add the bread (cut side down) and cook until golden brown.

Pushing each down to make them a bit thinner. Prepare the rest of the ingredients Slice the tomatoes and avocados into large circle pieces. Assemble the sandwiches Add a good dollop of the pesto onto the base of each toasted panini slice.

Use a spoon to even out.

Add a good dollop of the tuna mixture on top of each and even out using a spoon.

Top with sliced tomato before topping with the sliced avocado.

Finally, top with the final slice of bread, squeeze down and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

