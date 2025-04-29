Vegan Spring Roll Salad

This spring roll salad from Danielle Brown’s new vegan cookbook Life-Changing Salads is a fun, fresh take on a classic. It brings together all the best parts of a spring roll without the fuss of wrapping. You can throw it together in about 30 minutes, making it perfect for a quick lunch or a lighter dinner.
The salad mixes thin rice noodles with cucumber, cabbage, carrots, and bell pepper. Fresh cilantro and green onions add even more flavor. A creamy peanut dressing ties everything together, and a sprinkle of peanuts and sesame seeds gives a great crunch.
It makes around eight servings, so it’s a great choice when you’re feeding a family or hosting friends. You can also prep it ahead and store leftovers for up to three days. It holds up well and makes an easy grab-and-go vegan lunch.
If you want something colorful, fresh, and filling without spending hours in the kitchen, this spring roll salad is a great option.
Making the spring roll salad
Ingredients
For the spring roll salad
- 12 oz (340g) thin rice noodles
- 1 large cucumber julienned
- 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
- 2 large carrots julienned
- 1 large red bell pepper ribs and seeds removed, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts
- ⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ¼ cup sliced green onion
- 2 batches creamy dreamy peanut dressing see below
- 2 tsp sesame seeds
For the creamy dreamy peanut dressing
- ½ cup natural peanut butter
- 3 tbsp coconut aminos
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp sriracha
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp ginger powder
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- ¼ tsp salt
Instructions
For the spring roll salad
- Cook the rice noodles according to package instructions. Rinse with cold water, drain, and place in a large bowl.
- To the large bowl, add the cucumber, cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, peanuts, cilantro, and green onion.
- Pour the dressing over top (as little or as much as you’d like).
- Toss with tongs, garnish with sesame seeds, and serve!
For the creamy dreamy peanut dressing
- To a bowl, add all the ingredients and 1/3cup water. Whisk together until well combined.
Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her new cookbook Life Changing Salads here and her Instagram here.
