X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vegan Spring Roll Salad

Try this vibrant, gluten-free spring roll salad for lunch

By

2 Minutes Read

a beautiful bowl of spring roll salad with rice noodles and peanut dressing Rice noodles are naturally gluten-free, making this salad great for those who can't eat gluten or wheat - Media Credit: Danielle Brown
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This spring roll salad from Danielle Brown’s new vegan cookbook Life-Changing Salads is a fun, fresh take on a classic. It brings together all the best parts of a spring roll without the fuss of wrapping. You can throw it together in about 30 minutes, making it perfect for a quick lunch or a lighter dinner.

The salad mixes thin rice noodles with cucumber, cabbage, carrots, and bell pepper. Fresh cilantro and green onions add even more flavor. A creamy peanut dressing ties everything together, and a sprinkle of peanuts and sesame seeds gives a great crunch.

It makes around eight servings, so it’s a great choice when you’re feeding a family or hosting friends. You can also prep it ahead and store leftovers for up to three days. It holds up well and makes an easy grab-and-go vegan lunch.

If you want something colorful, fresh, and filling without spending hours in the kitchen, this spring roll salad is a great option.

Read more: Chickpea And Veggie Pita Pockets

Making the spring roll salad

If you're not in the mood to make spring rolls but you're really craving them, try this spring roll salad bowl. It's made in under 30 minutes and serves up to eight people.
a beautiful bowl of spring roll salad with rice noodles and peanut dressing
No ratings yet
Duration25 minutes
Cook Time5 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

For the spring roll salad
  • 12 oz (340g) thin rice noodles
  • 1 large cucumber julienned
  • 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
  • 2 large carrots julienned
  • 1 large red bell pepper ribs and seeds removed, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts
  • cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • ¼ cup sliced green onion
  • 2 batches creamy dreamy peanut dressing see below
  • 2 tsp sesame seeds
For the creamy dreamy peanut dressing
  • ½ cup natural peanut butter
  • 3 tbsp coconut aminos
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 2 tbsp sriracha
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp ginger powder
  • 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • ¼ tsp salt

Instructions

For the spring roll salad

  • Cook the rice noodles according to package instructions. Rinse with cold water, drain, and place in a large bowl.
  • To the large bowl, add the cucumber, cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, peanuts, cilantro, and green onion.
  • Pour the dressing over top (as little or as much as you’d like).
  • Toss with tongs, garnish with sesame seeds, and serve!

For the creamy dreamy peanut dressing

  • To a bowl, add all the ingredients and 1/3cup water. Whisk together until well combined.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her new cookbook Life Changing Salads here and her Instagram here.

Read more: High-Protein Sweet Potato Salad Jar With Tofu ‘Cheese’

Tagged

cabbage

cold noodles

cucumber

gluten free

peanuts

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Danielle Brown

Danielle Brown is the Founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. She shares easy-to-make vegan recipes across social media to her millions of devoted followers who want to learn how to eat healthier, fall in love with cooking, and the secrets to making the best plant-based meals.

More by Danielle Brown

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active