Vegan Spring Roll Salad

This spring roll salad from Danielle Brown’s new vegan cookbook Life-Changing Salads is a fun, fresh take on a classic. It brings together all the best parts of a spring roll without the fuss of wrapping. You can throw it together in about 30 minutes, making it perfect for a quick lunch or a lighter dinner.

The salad mixes thin rice noodles with cucumber, cabbage, carrots, and bell pepper. Fresh cilantro and green onions add even more flavor. A creamy peanut dressing ties everything together, and a sprinkle of peanuts and sesame seeds gives a great crunch.

It makes around eight servings, so it’s a great choice when you’re feeding a family or hosting friends. You can also prep it ahead and store leftovers for up to three days. It holds up well and makes an easy grab-and-go vegan lunch.

If you want something colorful, fresh, and filling without spending hours in the kitchen, this spring roll salad is a great option.

Making the spring roll salad

If you're not in the mood to make spring rolls but you're really craving them, try this spring roll salad bowl. It's made in under 30 minutes and serves up to eight people. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients For the spring roll salad 12 oz (340g) thin rice noodles

1 large cucumber julienned

1 cup thinly sliced cabbage

2 large carrots julienned

1 large red bell pepper ribs and seeds removed, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup sliced green onion

2 batches creamy dreamy peanut dressing see below

2 tsp sesame seeds For the creamy dreamy peanut dressing ½ cup natural peanut butter

3 tbsp coconut aminos

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp sriracha

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp ginger powder

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

¼ tsp salt Instructions For the spring roll salad Cook the rice noodles according to package instructions. Rinse with cold water, drain, and place in a large bowl.

To the large bowl, add the cucumber, cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, peanuts, cilantro, and green onion.

Pour the dressing over top (as little or as much as you’d like).

Toss with tongs, garnish with sesame seeds, and serve! For the creamy dreamy peanut dressing To a bowl, add all the ingredients and 1/3cup water. Whisk together until well combined.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her new cookbook Life Changing Salads here and her Instagram here.

