X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

20-Minute Caesar Smashed Chickpea Sandwiches

These chickpea sandwiches have an amazing vegan dressing

By

2 Minutes Read

Caesar smashed chickpea sandwiches with tomato and lettuce This sandwich is sure to be a hit for spring - Media Credit: Kim Schaffer Photography
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you love caesar salad, this one’s for you. These caesar smashed chickpea sandwiches come from Brandi Doming’s new cookbook Vegan Wholesome. It’s one of her most popular lunch recipes – and for good reason. It’s creamy, tangy, and super easy to prep, no cooking required. You just mash chickpeas with her cashew-based caesar dressing and pile it onto your favorite bread. It’s that simple.

The sandwich has everything you want in a quick lunch: crunch from red onion, richness from the dressing, and a protein boost from the chickpeas. Doming even makes extra dressing so you can spread more on the bread or save some for salads. You can also add toppings like cherry tomatoes, greens, or even seeds for more texture.

These caesar smashed chickpea sandwiches are the kind of plant-based recipe you’ll want to make ahead and eat all week. Perfect for packed lunches, picnics, or lazy weekend bites.

Read more: High Protein Lasagna Roll Ups

Making the sandwiches

This popular vegan recipe takes the flavor of a caesar salad and puts it into a high protein sandwich.
Caesar smashed chickpea sandwiches with tomato and lettuce
No ratings yet
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 3/4 cup (180g) Caesar Dressing (recipe follows) plus more to taste
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt plus more to taste
  • ½ cup (120g) finely diced red onion
  • 16 slices bread of choice
  • Optional toppings: any that you like I used cherry tomatoes, lettuce, and hemp hearts/sesame seeds
For the Caesar Dressing
  • ¼ cup (60g) brine from a can of water-packed artichoke hearts
  • ¼ cup (60g) fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons (30g) Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup raw cashews 140g; see Note or ¾ cup sunflower seeds (112g)
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt plus more to taste

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, dressing, and salt and mash until the dressing is evenly incorporated and the chickpeas are mashed but still have texture.
  • Add the red onion and stir until mixed. Taste and add more salt, if desired.
  • Depending on how salty (or not) your chickpeas were, it will affect how much salt you’ll need.
  • Spread the chickpea mixture over half of the bread slices. (When assembling the sandwiches, I like to spread extra Caesar dressing on the bread like a “mayo” and as an extra boost of Caesar flavor.)
  • Add any toppings you like and close the sandwiches.

For the Caesar Dressing

  • In a high-powered blender, combine the artichoke brine, lemon juice, 1⁄4 cup (60g) water, the mustard, cashews, garlic powder, pepper, and salt and blend until completely smooth.
  • It is a thick dressing, so you will have to scrape down the sides a couple of times to get it all to blend. Keep going until completely smooth.
  • The dressing should be thick and creamy. Taste and add more salt, if desired.
If you do not have a high-powered blender (such as a Vitamix), you need to soak the cashews in a bowl of water to cover overnight. When ready to cook, drain and process in a food processor (which works better than a weak blender

This recipe is reposted with permission from Vegan Wholesome by Brandi Doming. Photo credit: Kim Schaffer Photography. Find the cookbook here, and follow Doming on Instagram, Facebook, or visit TheVegan8.com for more.

Read more: 30-Minute Vegan Buttery Black Dhal

Tagged

bread

chickpea

lettuce

recipes

sandwich

tomato

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Brandi Doming

Brandi Doming is the creator of the popular blog The Vegan 8 and the author of The Vegan 8 cookbook. She shares her delicious recipes in Forks Over Knives magazine and lives with her daughter in Houston, Texas.

More by Brandi Doming

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active