X
Vegan Recipes

Pistachio Is The Trending Flavor Of 2025 – 10 Vegan Recipes To Use It In

Pistachio can upgrade many dishes - as these recipes prove

By

6 Minutes Read

pistachio is the trending flavor of 2025 so enjoy pistachio in this fettucine Let these 10 vegan recipes made with pistachio inspire your next meals - Media Credit: BOSH

Pistachio is seriously in demand this year. From vegan ice cream to pasta, this buttery, earthy nut is popping up everywhere — and not just in desserts.

Food & Wine named pistachio the flavor to watch this year, highlighting its subtle sweetness, soft green color, and versatility across savory and sweet recipes. Meanwhile, California pistachio production is booming, with the Guardian reporting strong demand and record crops as pistachios find their way into more kitchens than ever.

For plant-based eaters, this trend is easy to love. Pistachios are naturally vegan, rich in protein, and packed with healthy fats. They blend seamlessly into creamy sauces, pestos, desserts, and snacks, all without any dairy. The flavor is mellow yet distinct, making it perfect for layering into both simple and elevated vegan dishes.

Whether you’re looking for a quick snack, a dinner twist, or a dairy-free dessert that still feels indulgent, pistachios have you covered.

Here are 10 vegan recipes that show that pistachio is the tending flavor of 2025 — from pistachio pesto minestrone to chocolate cheesecake and homemade pistachio milk.

Read more: 10 Vegan Spring Recipes

Spiced roasted squash with pomegranate molasses & pistachios

a picture of spice roasted squash with pomegranate molasses and pistachios
Joe Woodhouse Pomegranate molasses is a Middle Eastern pomegranate concentrate similar to balsamic vinegar

This spiced roasted squash with pomegranate molasses and pistachios is a tasty vegan dinner. Pistachios blend well with sweet or savory dishes, and this recipe by Christina Soteriou combines sweet, tangy, and warm roasted flavors in this Middle Eastern-style tray bake. Chickpeas, spices, tahini, dates, and lemon complement the butternut for a flavorful dish.

Find the recipe here.

Pistachio and chocolate cheesecake

A vegan pistachio cheesecake with a snowman on top
Natlicious Food This cheesecake makes for a great dairy-free dessert

Natlicious Food’s pistachio and chocolate vegan cheesecake doesn’t have to be eaten at Christmas. It’s a dairy-free fridge dessert made with vegan chocolate, digestive biscuits, pistachio spread, vegan cream cheese, and dark chocolate shavings.

Find the recipe here.

Nutty pistachio fettuccine

A vegan pasta dish, a plant-based fettuccine with pistachios
BOSH! Looking for some new plant-based pasta in your life? Read on…

BOSH’s nutty pistachio fettucine is a great comfort food choice. It uses a homemade pistachio pesto with green olives, artichokes, olive oil, and lemon. It’s a simple yet flavorful recipe. To finish the dish, add chopped pistachios and fresh basil leaves and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Pistachio energy balls

A plate of pistachio energy balls made to a vegan recipe
Natlicious Food Pistachio energy balls are an easy snack to make at home

For a tasty, high-energy snack, try Natlicious Food’s pistachio energy balls. They’re great for after a workout. All you need to make them is some cashews, almonds, dates, cocoa powder, and pistachio paste.

Find the recipe here.

Halloumi and pistachio salad

A bowl of vegan halloumi salad made with tofu
BOSH! It’s possible to make a vegan halloumi alternative at home

This vegan halloumi and pistachio salad by BOSH! is nutrient-dense and tasty. Using tofu for the halloumi with quinoa, nutritional yeast, pomegranate seeds, and more, this salad is fresh and filling. Mint, spring onion, lemon, and cucumber add to the refreshing quality of this high-protein salad.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 5 Vegan Cabbage Recipes

Vegan pear and pistachio pizza

A vegan pistachio and pear pizza made to a plant-based recipe
Nuts & Twigs This vegan pizza recipe is a real crowd pleaser

Nuts & Twigs’ vegan pear and pistachio pizza is a must-try. The pizzas use vegan pistachio pesto, caramelized onions, mozzarella, pear slices, arugula, and balsamic glaze for a tangy, sweet, and savory pizza.

Find the recipe here.

Green minestrone with pistachio pesto

vegan green minestrone soup with pistachio pesto and vegetables
BOSH! Try this zesty green minestrone soup with a rich and creamy pistachio pesto

Make BOSH!’s green minestrone with pistachio pesto for the perfect spring dish. It’s warm, comforting, and uses seasonal vegetables. Use orzo, frozen peas, green beans, mangetout, lemon, and vegan parmesan to help the vegan pesto shine.

Find the recipe here.

Matcha, pistachio & cardamon babka

matcha, pistachio and cardamon babka, pistachio is the trending flavor for 2025
Natalie Penny This babka is sweet, nutty, and earthy

Natalie Penny’s matcha, pistachio, and cardamon babka are vibrant, nutty, and sweet. It’s a sweet bread filled with pistachio, matcha, and cardamon sugar butter and finished with a glaze and sugar pearls. Give it a try if you love intense flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pistachio ice cream

pistachio is the trending flavor for 2025, vegan pistachio ice cream
Addicted to Dates This ice cream is incredibly creamy thanks to pistachios and coconut milk

A vegan pistachio ice cream should always be on your list of pistachio recipes. This version with coconut milk and soaked pistachios by Addicted to Dates is perfect for warm days. The ice cream contains almond, vanilla extract, and maple syrup for sweetness and flavor. Finish with some pistachios and dark chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

Pistachio milk

a picture of a bottle of perfect pistachio milk with s glass, cheesecloth, and whole pistachio nuts
Kristin Teig If you’re a fan of almond, soy, or macadamia milk, you’ll love this pistachio milk

Finally, end off with some pistachio milk by Remy Morimoto Park. It’s a great plant milk that’s creamy and slightly green. It’s easy to make and requires vanilla, shelled pistachios, salt, water, and sweetener. Try it in your coffee or with cereal.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Brain-Boosting Vegan Recipes

Tagged

comfort food

pasta

pistachio

plant based food

plant based ice cream

recipes

vegan food

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active