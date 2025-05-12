X
Tofu And Apple Skewers

If you've never mixed tofu with apple before, this is your sign to try it

Tofu apple skewers, a vegan BBQ dish These tofu and apple skewers are perfect for BBQ season - Media Credit: Jazz Apple
These tofu and apple skewers are a fresh, plant-based twist on classic BBQ fare – perfect for summer grilling and a guaranteed hit with vegans and non-vegans alike. They balance sweet, savory, and smoky flavors in every bite, making them ideal for summer gatherings.

Tofu pairs beautifully with apples, red onions, and red pepper, all brought to life with a punchy marinade made from tamari, miso paste, maple syrup, lemon juice, and a touch of sesame oil. It’s the kind of umami-rich glaze that caramelizes just right over the grill.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard BBQ or packing for a picnic, these skewers are a simple yet crowd-pleasing option that prove plant-based food can be full of flavor. Serve them hot off the grill or chill them for a refreshing side dish.

A vegan BBQ dish to remember

This tasty, protein-packed dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your summer BBQ
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 block of tofu
  • 1 Jazz apple
  • 2 red onions cut into small quarters
  • 1 red pepper – deseeded and cut into pieces
For the marinade:
  • 1 tbsp tamari sauce
  • 1 tsp miso paste
  • 1 tsp maple syrup
  • The juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 tbsp sesame seed oil

Instructions

  • Mix all the marinade ingredients into a small bowl. Cut the tofu into cubes, place into a large bowl and pour over the marinade. Cover it with a plate and let it marinate for 2-3 hours or even better overnight if you can.
  • Assemble the skewers by alternating the vegetables and apple with tofu. You should have some marinade left at the bottom of the bowl.
  • Brush it all over the skewers, making sure all the veggies are coated.
  • Cook the skewers on the BBQ for about 5-6 minutes each side or until the veggies are cooked.

