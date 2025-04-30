X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vegan Harissa Tofu Wrap

This easy-to-make wrap is a great lunch or dinner option

vegan harissa tofu wrap with spinach, mint, and coconut yogurt Choose your favorite wraps or flatbreads for this dish - Media Credit: Clare Winfield
This harissa tofu wrap from How To Go Plant-Based by Ella Mills is quick to make, packed with flavor, and loaded with plant-based protein.

The wrap layers crispy tofu glazed in harissa and maple syrup with a creamy mint coconut yogurt sauce. It all comes together quickly, making it a great choice when you’re short on time but still want something fresh and filling.

You can wrap it up and take it on the go, or serve it warm straight from the pan. The lemon wedge on the side adds a bright finish that cuts through the spice and richness. Use your favorite flatbread or wrap, and don’t hold back on the minty yogurt – it ties everything together.

Whip up the wraps

This simple harissa tofu wrap has a great mix of flavors: spicy harissa, cool minty yogurt, and zingy lemon. Try it out for a super speedy meal.
vegan harissa tofu wrap with spinach, mint, and coconut yogurt
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 block of firm tofu
  • Olive oil for frying
  • 1 lemon
  • 3 tablespoons harissa
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint finely sliced
  • ½ cup coconut yogurt
  • 2 large handfuls of spinach finely sliced
  • 2 wraps or flatbreads
  • Sea salt and black pepper

Instructions

  • Cut the tofu into six long slices, about ¼ inch thick, then pat dry with paper towels.
  • Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a nonstick skillet and add the tofu slices. Let cook for 4 minutes on each side, until golden and crispy.
  • Meanwhile, juice half of the lemon and mix the juice with the harissa and maple syrup in a small bowl, whisking to combine. Cut the remaining lemon half into wedges.
  • Mix the mint and yogurt together, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Add three-quarters of the harissa and maple glaze to the skillet and let cook until each piece of tofu is evenly coated in the mixture (about 30 seconds to 1 minute).
  • Spread half the mint and yogurt mixture onto the center of each wrap, layer with the spinach and the glazed tofu. Drizzle with any extra glaze from the pan, then top with the remaining glaze from the bowl.
  • Roll up the wraps and serve immediately with lemon wedges (a little squeeze of lemon adds great acidity).

Excerpted from How To Go Plant-Based by Ella Mills, published in 2022 by Yellow Kite, an imprint of Hodder & Stoughton. Recipe photography by Clare Winfield.

The Author

Ella Mills

ELLA MILLS is an award-winning cookery author, entrepreneur and a champion of plant-based living. She started the popular recipe website, deliciouslyella.com, before releasing a #1 app and writing the fastest selling debut cookbook in the UK, Deliciously Ella, which was named Amazon's biggest-selling book in the year of publication and was a New York Times bestseller. She has since released a further five bestselling books and built a social media audience of approximately 4 million people. In 2015 Ella started working with her husband, Matthew Mills, and together they have launched over 100 plant-based food products into 10,000+ stores across the UK and globally, with customers including Tesco, Ocado, Morrisons, Waitrose, Holland and Barrett, Boots, Sainsburys and more. With a team of almost 50 people, they’re running one of the fastest growing food brands in the UK. They have also opened a London restaurant, Plants, dedicated to showing the breath of plant-based cooking. In 2017, Ella and Matthew won the Ernst & Young Rising Star Award at the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in London. They live in West London with their two daughters.

