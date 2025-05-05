7 Unusual Plant-Based Breakfasts To Try In 2025

Looking to try something a bit different for breakfast this year? These unusual plant-based breakfast ideas are just what you need to get your mornings rolling. With plenty of sweet and savory options to choose from, these recipes will keep you full, fueled, and excited to start the day.

Breakfast matters. It’s the first thing you eat after a night of fasting, and the right meal can set the tone for your entire day. While technically anything can be breakfast, having food that actually supports your energy, focus, and mood makes a difference. Many people tend to stick with toast or cereal, but there are a wide range of more unusual breakfasts you can try.

Whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast wrap or something light like chia pudding, it’s all on the table. Eating plant-based in the morning doesn’t need to be bland or complicated. In fact, it might become your favorite part of the day.

Here are seven unusual plant-based breakfast ideas to try.

Boozy butter beans and greens

Jo Sidey White wine or processo takes these beans to the next level

Elly Smart starts breakfast off with boozy butter beans and greens, a high-protein dish with a kick that’s perfect for weekends. The beans are flavorful with vegan prosecco and parmesan sauce. Spinach, lemon, mustard, leek, garlic, and onion are added for good flavor and texture. Serve the beans on sourdough with some chili for maximum yumminess.

Vegan oatmeal cookie granola

Elaine Skiadas This granola is perfect for breakfast or as a snack

Next is this sweet and crunchy vegan oatmeal cookie granola by Elaine Skiadis. If you want something easy that you can make ahead, this granola recipe is for you. All you need to do is prepare the granola, bake it, and enjoy it with plant milk, over smoothie bowls, or even by the handful.

Bubble bagel bites

Lauren Volo These bagel bites include high protein tofu cream cheese

For a high-protein, vegan take on bagels, try these bagel bites from Halle Burns. While making any kind of bread takes some time, these bites are quicker than most bagels and use vital wheat instead of regular wheat. These bites are rolled in everything seasoning and filled or dipped into tofu cream cheese.

Egg-free tofu benedict

Simon Smith This tofu benedict is completely free from animal products

For a showstopper brekkie, add this tofu benedict to the list. This high-protein breakfast from Gaz Oakley looks impressive and tastes just as good. Taking only 25 minutes to make, you’ll quickly make a vegan hollandaise with soy milk, then, after pressing tofu, you’ll cook it in a pan, and add some spinach. Put all of it on an English muffin and eat.

Mango coconut chia seed pudding

Monika Normand Need a new vegan breakfast? Try this mango coconut chia seed pudding

Back to sweet breakfasts, this quick and easy mango and coconut chia seed pudding by Emani Corcran is creamy and filling with the tropical flavors of mango and coconut. You can make these in jars for meal prep, and you don’t need fresh mango; frozen will do. Just remember to let your chia seeds set overnight.

Savory vegan muffins

Natlicious Food These savory breakfast muffins are a great plant-based breakfast

If you need a breakfast on the go, these high-protein savory vegan muffins by Natlicious Food are your best bet. The muffin is made with flour, nutritional yeast, and garlic that is then mixed with orange juice, oils, smoked tofu, onion, and coriander. Your muffins should be pretty moist thanks to the mix of oils and the other additions.

Scrambled tofu burrito

Natlicious Food Scrambled tofu is a great alternative to scrambled egg

For the last recipe on this list, what better than a scrambled tofu burrito? This recipe is also from Natlicious Food and is perfect for long days ahead, after a morning workout, or if you simply want a nourishing and filling meal. Kidney beans are cooked in tomato and seasonings, and the tofu is made with nutritional yeast, mustard, and black salt. Then, you make the burrito. Include two wraps, some hummus, purple cabbage, spring onions, and avocado cream for a loaded morning meal.

