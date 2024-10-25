X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

How To Make This Vibrant Vegan Lentil Salad

For an effortless and tasty lunch, try this zesty lemon salad

a picture of a vibrant lentil salad with snap peas, watermelon radish, cucumber, and lemon The creamy green tahini dressing pairs well with the zingy lentils - Media Credit: Eva Kolenko
Not only is this lemony lentil salad flavorful and easy to make, it’s also excellent as meal prep. This simple vegan recipe contains green lentils, snap peas, Persian cucumbers (mini cucumbers), watermelon radish, and mint — all of which can be easily stored. This colorful dish also comes with a green tahini dressing made with more lemon, parsley, tarragon, and garlic, ensuring bursts of flavor with every bite.

This recipe comes from Jeanine Donofrio AKA Love & Lemons. You can find it in her cookbook Simple Feel Good Food. This salad is high in plant protein thanks to the green lentils. They help with digestion, support heart health, and maintain steady energy levels. What’s more, with the inclusion of tahini, made from ground sesame seeds, this salad contains healthy fats, calcium, and B vitamins, which support bone health and boost energy. Lemon adds a bright, zesty flavor while providing vitamin C, which aids in immunity and enhances iron absorption. Together, these ingredients create a nutritious, flavorful combination.

Lentil salad

This zesty lunchtime treat is packed full of plant protein thanks to the lentils. Enjoy the lemony and herby tahini dressing alongside snap peas, cucumbers, and watermelon radish.
a picture of a vibrant lentil salad with snap peas, watermelon radish, cucumber, and lemon
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces snap peas
  • 1 shallot finely chopped (⅓ cup)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra- virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3 cups cooked green lentils
  • 2 Persian cucumbers diced
  • 1 watermelon radish sliced paper thin or ½ cup daikon radish slices
  • Green tahini for serving
  • Fresh mint leaves for garnish
  • Freshly ground black pepper
For the green tahini
  • cups fresh parsley or cilantro
  • ½ cup tahini
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ cup fresh tarragon chives, dill, or mint
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • 1 clove garlic
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 4 to 6 tablespoons water plus more as needed

Instructions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and set a bowl of ice water nearby. Drop the snap peas into the boiling water and blanch for 1 to 2 minutes, or until tender but still bright green.
  • Use a slotted spoon to scoop the snap peas out of the boiling water and into the ice water.
  • Chill for 1 minute, then drain and transfer to a kitchen towel to dry. Chop into 1- inch pieces and set aside.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the shallot, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and several grinds of pepper. Add the lentils and toss to coat.
  • Transfer to a serving platter or meal prep containers and top with the snap peas, cucumbers, and radish slices. When ready to serve, drizzle with the green tahini and garnish with mint leaves.

For the green tahini

  • In a food processor, place the parsley, tahini, lemon juice, tarragon, olive oil, honey, garlic, salt, and 4 tablespoons of water. Process until smooth. If the sauce is too thick, thin with more water to reach a drizzleable consistency.

Adapted from Love & Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food Copyright © 2024 by Jeanine Donofrio. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

The Author

Jeanine Donofrio

Jeanine Donofrio is the voice of Love and Lemons, the blog and inspiration behind her first two cookbooks, The Love and Lemons Cookbook and Love and Lemons Every Day. She creates the recipes; her husband, Jack Mathews, helps taste-test; and together they photograph the food in their Chicago kitchen. Donofrio’s goal is to inspire her readers to get creative with vegetables, whether they’re vegan, gluten-free, or just love good food. A two-time Saveur magazine blog award-winner, Donofrio has been featured in Bon Appétit, The New York Times, People, and others.

