How To Make This Vibrant Vegan Lentil Salad

Not only is this lemony lentil salad flavorful and easy to make, it’s also excellent as meal prep. This simple vegan recipe contains green lentils, snap peas, Persian cucumbers (mini cucumbers), watermelon radish, and mint — all of which can be easily stored. This colorful dish also comes with a green tahini dressing made with more lemon, parsley, tarragon, and garlic, ensuring bursts of flavor with every bite.

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads

This recipe comes from Jeanine Donofrio AKA Love & Lemons. You can find it in her cookbook Simple Feel Good Food. This salad is high in plant protein thanks to the green lentils. They help with digestion, support heart health, and maintain steady energy levels. What’s more, with the inclusion of tahini, made from ground sesame seeds, this salad contains healthy fats, calcium, and B vitamins, which support bone health and boost energy. Lemon adds a bright, zesty flavor while providing vitamin C, which aids in immunity and enhances iron absorption. Together, these ingredients create a nutritious, flavorful combination.

Read more: 5 Nutritious Vegan Meal Prep Recipes

Lentil salad

This zesty lunchtime treat is packed full of plant protein thanks to the lentils. Enjoy the lemony and herby tahini dressing alongside snap peas, cucumbers, and watermelon radish. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 6 ounces snap peas

1 shallot finely chopped (⅓ cup)

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra- virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 cups cooked green lentils

2 Persian cucumbers diced

1 watermelon radish sliced paper thin or ½ cup daikon radish slices

Green tahini for serving

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Freshly ground black pepper For the green tahini 1½ cups fresh parsley or cilantro

½ cup tahini

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup fresh tarragon chives, dill, or mint

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 clove garlic

½ teaspoon sea salt

4 to 6 tablespoons water plus more as needed Instructions Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and set a bowl of ice water nearby. Drop the snap peas into the boiling water and blanch for 1 to 2 minutes, or until tender but still bright green.

Use a slotted spoon to scoop the snap peas out of the boiling water and into the ice water.

Chill for 1 minute, then drain and transfer to a kitchen towel to dry. Chop into 1- inch pieces and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the shallot, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and several grinds of pepper. Add the lentils and toss to coat.

Transfer to a serving platter or meal prep containers and top with the snap peas, cucumbers, and radish slices. When ready to serve, drizzle with the green tahini and garnish with mint leaves. For the green tahini In a food processor, place the parsley, tahini, lemon juice, tarragon, olive oil, honey, garlic, salt, and 4 tablespoons of water. Process until smooth. If the sauce is too thick, thin with more water to reach a drizzleable consistency.

Adapted from Love & Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food Copyright © 2024 by Jeanine Donofrio. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

Read more: 17 Vegan Lentil Recipes For Cheap, Nutritious Meals