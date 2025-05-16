X
Black-Eyed Bean Salad

Enjoy this bean salad for lunch with some fresh bread

a plate of black-eyed bean salad with onion, bell pepper, and cornichons Plant protein and fiber-rich beans make this salad filling and nutritious - Media Credit: Tara Fisher
This black-eyed bean salad from Naturally Vegan by Julius Fiedler is a fresh, high-protein dish rooted in Turkish cuisine. Black-eyed beans, also known as black-eyed peas, are a staple legume across many cultures. They’re rich in plant-based protein, fiber, and iron, making them a great base for hearty salads like this one.

This salad is full of flavor and texture. It combines black-eyed beans with herbs like parsley and dill, plus chopped spring onions, bell pepper, and pickled cucumbers. The dressing brings it all together with olive oil, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, and sumac. The result is tangy, bright, and well-balanced.

It’s perfect as a lunch with crusty bread or as a side dish for dinner. You can make it ahead of time, and the flavors only improve as it sits. This is an ideal recipe for warmer weather or for when you want something light but filling.

Whether you’re meal prepping or hosting friends, this plant-based salad delivers on both nutrition and flavor. It’s a great way to explore Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences in vegan cooking.

A protein-packed summer lunch

This black-eyed bean salad is simple and nutritious with lots of fiber and plant protein.
a plate of black-eyed bean salad with onion, bell pepper, and cornichons
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 320 g dried black-eyed beans or 2 x 570g jars, or 3 x 400g cans (see Note, below)
  • tbsp salt
  • 80 g parsley
  • 25 g dill
  • 8 spring onions
  • 1 large red bell pepper about 200g
  • 80 g pickled cucumbers or cornichons
  • 90 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp pomegranate molasses
  • 1 tbsp sumac

Instructions

  • Soak the dried beans with 1½ tablespoons of salt in about 1.5 liters (6¼ cups) of water overnight.
  • The next day, drain the beans and put them in a large pan (for which you have a lid) adding 2 liters (8½ cups) of water. Bring to a boil, then simmer partially covered for 1 hour or until tender. Add 1½ tablespoons of the salt, simmer for 10 minutes, then drain and set aside to cool for at least 30 minutes. Alternatively, cook with 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 liter (4⅓ cups) of water for about 8 minutes in a pressure cooker.
  • Meanwhile, prepare the herbs and vegetables; trim the lower stems from the parsley and dill and finely chop the rest; finely chop the spring onions; dice the pepper and pickled cucumbers. Put them along with the remaining ingredients, including ½ tablespoon of salt, in a large bowl. When the beans have cooled to room temperature, tip them into the bowl and use your hands to toss everything well before serving.
If using jarred or canned beans, simply add them at the final stage of the recipe.

Excerpted from Naturally Vegan: Delicious Recipes From Around the World That Just Happen to Be Plant-Based by Julius Fiedler, published 15 May 2025. Julius shares more on Instagram @hermann, TikTok @bakinghermann, and YouTube @BakingHermann.

The Author

Julius Fiedler

Julius Fiedler is a filmmaker-turned-content-creator on a clear mission: to promote an unprocessed, more natural approach to plant-based food. After moving to the UK from Germany in 2017, Julius’ career in food began to take flight during the Covid pandemic, when he hosted free online sourdough baking classes under the name “Baking Hermann” (German bakers often call their sourdough starter Hermann in tribute to the namesake friendship cake). He then went on to become one of Jamie’s food stylists at Jamie Oliver HQ, before deciding to focus on his own food channels. His videos attract millions of views across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and are packed with techniques for mastering traditional vegan dishes, many of which he learns directly from local cooks in his well-documented travels around the world. Fuelled by the premise that everything we eat affects nature, he is hopeful that these dishes, having stood the test of time and being in tune with nature, will lead us towards a more sustainable vegan diet. He is a proud ambassador for Slow Food, and this is his debut book. You can find Julius on Instagram @hermann, on TikTok @bakinghermann, and on YouTube @BakingHermann.

