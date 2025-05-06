As summer approaches and BBQ season begins, it’s the perfect time to rethink what’s going on the grill. These tempeh and apple burgers are a refreshing take on the classic veggie burger – hearty, flavorful, and packed with plant-based protein. With black beans, oats, and grated tempeh forming the base, they offer a hearty texture that holds up beautifully on a barbecue.
Many people still assume vegan burgers are bland or uninspired, but this recipe proves otherwise. A mix of tamari, finely grated apple, and red onion brings an umami-sweetness, while carrot adds moisture and a hint of earthiness. You can even dial up the heat with a splash of hot sauce if you’re feeling adventurous. The result is a burger that’s anything but boring – rich, balanced, and full of whole-food ingredients.
Serve them in a toasted bun with fresh tomato, creamy avocado, and a tangy crunch of sauerkraut or pickle. Add crisp lettuce or rocket, a swipe of vegan mayo, and you’ve got a vibrant, flavor-packed centerpiece for your next cookout. These burgers are easy to prep ahead and perfect for sharing – ideal for summer gatherings where good food brings everyone to the table.
Ingredients
- 1 block of tempeh (about 200g)
- 1 cup of rinsed and drained black beans
- 3/4 cup of oats
- 1 carrot, roughly chopped
- 1/2 Jazz Apple, finely grated
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- 2 tbsp tamari sauce
- A generous sprinkle of black pepper
- Optional: 1-2 tbsp of hot sauce
To serve:
- Burger buns
- Sliced avocado
- Sliced tomato
- Lettuce or rocket
- Sauerkraut or pickle
- Vegan mayo
Instructions
- Slice the tempeh into pieces and place it into a pan covered with boiling water. Cook the tempeh on a medium heat for 10 minutes.
- Drain the tempeh chunks and place them in the food processor with all the other ingredients for the patties. Blitz everything for a few seconds until you have a chunky paste.
- Don’t over process it as you don’t want to end up with a puree.
- Shape the mixture into patties and place them on a baking tray covered with parchment paper. Bake them in the oven for 20 minutes.
- Remove them from the oven and let them cool down for few minutes. You can either eat them as they are or if you want to add a lovely smoky flavour, just brush them with some oil and place them on the barbecue for few minutes each side.
- To assemble the burger spread a layer of mayo on the bottom half, add the greens, the burger, tomato, avocado and sauerkraut or pickle.
