As summer approaches and BBQ season begins, it’s the perfect time to rethink what’s going on the grill. These tempeh and apple burgers are a refreshing take on the classic veggie burger – hearty, flavorful, and packed with plant-based protein. With black beans, oats, and grated tempeh forming the base, they offer a hearty texture that holds up beautifully on a barbecue.

Many people still assume vegan burgers are bland or uninspired, but this recipe proves otherwise. A mix of tamari, finely grated apple, and red onion brings an umami-sweetness, while carrot adds moisture and a hint of earthiness. You can even dial up the heat with a splash of hot sauce if you’re feeling adventurous. The result is a burger that’s anything but boring – rich, balanced, and full of whole-food ingredients.

Serve them in a toasted bun with fresh tomato, creamy avocado, and a tangy crunch of sauerkraut or pickle. Add crisp lettuce or rocket, a swipe of vegan mayo, and you’ve got a vibrant, flavor-packed centerpiece for your next cookout. These burgers are easy to prep ahead and perfect for sharing – ideal for summer gatherings where good food brings everyone to the table.

Who said veggie burgers have to be boring or bland? This tempeh and Jazz Apple burger has been my summer obsession and I absolutely love making a big batch of them to store in the freezer for when I have no time for cooking. These burgers are also a great crowd-pleaser and I absolutely love the combination of the tempeh, black beans, red onion, and carrot, which creates such a wonderful and flavorsome burger. My favorite way of serving them is with creamy avocado, sauerkraut, and a generous dollop of vegan mayo. No ratings yet Ingredients 1 block of tempeh (about 200g)

1 cup of rinsed and drained black beans

3/4 cup of oats

1 carrot, roughly chopped

1/2 Jazz Apple, finely grated

1 small red onion, chopped

2 tbsp tamari sauce

A generous sprinkle of black pepper

Optional: 1-2 tbsp of hot sauce To serve: Burger buns

Sliced avocado

Sliced tomato

Lettuce or rocket

Sauerkraut or pickle

Vegan mayo Instructions Slice the tempeh into pieces and place it into a pan covered with boiling water. Cook the tempeh on a medium heat for 10 minutes.

Drain the tempeh chunks and place them in the food processor with all the other ingredients for the patties. Blitz everything for a few seconds until you have a chunky paste.

Don’t over process it as you don’t want to end up with a puree.

Shape the mixture into patties and place them on a baking tray covered with parchment paper. Bake them in the oven for 20 minutes.

Remove them from the oven and let them cool down for few minutes. You can either eat them as they are or if you want to add a lovely smoky flavour, just brush them with some oil and place them on the barbecue for few minutes each side.

To assemble the burger spread a layer of mayo on the bottom half, add the greens, the burger, tomato, avocado and sauerkraut or pickle. You can store the patties in the fridge for a week or so and they are also suitable for freezing.

