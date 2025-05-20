X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Summer Veg And White Bean Pasta

Make the most of seasonal summer veg with this pasta dish

By

2 Minutes Read

a summer veg and white bean pasta with edamame and asparagus This pasta dish is tasty as well as healthy - Media Credit: Dan Jones
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Dr Alan Desmond’s summer veg and white bean pasta is a quick and nourishing lunch ideal for the warmer months. The dish comes together in about 30 minutes and packs in plenty of protein thanks to the cannellini beans. These beans also add a creamy texture without the need for dairy. It’s light but filling, with fresh seasonal vegetables like courgette, asparagus, and peas. A hint of lemon and fresh herbs brighten the dish, while toasted pine nuts and capers bring crunch and tang.

It’s also easy to adapt. When the weather cools, you can swap in grated squash and wild mushrooms for the asparagus and broad beans. Finish it with thyme and hazelnuts instead of basil and pine nuts for a cozy autumn version.

Whether you follow the original recipe or make it seasonal, this pasta offers a simple way to enjoy a high-fiber, high-protein plant-based meal without much fuss. It’s proof that wholesome food can still be fast, flexible, and flavorful.

Read more: Black-Eyed Bean Salad

A perfect lunch for warm weather

You can make an autumnal version of this pasta with squash and wild mushrooms.
a summer veg and white bean pasta with edamame and asparagus
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil optional
  • 1 courgette cut into 1cm (½ inch) dice
  • 1 garlic clove finely chopped
  • 125 ml (½ cup white wine
  • 1 x 400g (14oz) can cannellini beans drained and rinsed
  • 200 ml (¾ cup) light vegetable stock
  • 150 g (1 generous cup) asparagus trimmed and sliced into bite-sized pieces
  • 100 g (⅔ cup) podded fresh or frozen broad beans or edamame beans
  • 80 g (¾ cup) frozen peas
  • 2 spring onions thinly sliced
  • Zest and juice of ½ lemon
  • 200 g (2 cups) small wholemeal pasta shells
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the garnish
  • 20 g (1 cup) fresh basil
  • 6 fresh mint leaves
  • 30 g (¼ cup) toasted pine nuts
  • 1 tbsp capers

Instructions

  • Put a pan of water on to boil for the pasta.
  • Warm the oil (if using) or a few tablespoons water in a large saucepan. Add the courgette and cook gently over a medium-low heat for 10 minutes, until starting to soften.
  • Meanwhile, roughly chop the garnish ingredients together with half the lemon zest from the main list. Set aside until needed.
  • Add the garlic to the courgette pan and cook for 2 more minutes, before adding the wine. Let it bubble and reduce by half.
  • Put the pasta on to cook in boiling water. At the same time, add the cannellini beans and stock to the courgette pan. Bring to a gentle simmer, then cover and cook for 8 minutes, until the beans are starting to collapse.
  • Add the asparagus, broad beans, peas and spring onions to the courgette mixture. Cook for 5 minutes, until everything is tender. Taste and tweak the seasoning with salt, pepper and a dash or 2 of lemon juice, if needed. If it seems too thick add a dash of the pasta cooking water too.
  • Drain the pasta, tip it into the veg pan and stir together. Divide it between 2 bowls and garnish with the chopped herb mixture.

Excerpted from The Plant-Based Diet Revolution by Dr Alan Desmond, published in 2021 by Yellow Kite, an imprint of Hodder & Stoughton. Recipes by Bob Andrew. Photography by Dan Jones.

Read more: Chipotle BBQ Mushroom Tacos With Charred Corn Salsa

Tagged

asparagus

beans

edamame

high protein

recipes

summer

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Dr Alan Desmond

﻿﻿Dr. Alan Desmond is dedicated to educating the public on the health benefits of a whole-food plant-based diet, and this is reflected in his recent book, "The Plant-Based Diet Revolution: 28 days to a happier gut and a healthier you". He has made evidence-based dietary advice an essential part of his practice as a doctor specializing in gut health problems. He has presented at numerous international conferences, and is an Ambassador for Plant-Based Health Professionals UK, a not-for-profit group whose work focuses on policy makers, professionals and public alike. In the Spring of 2020, he suspended his practice as a gastroenterologist to work on his hospital’s coronavirus unit, witnessing first-hand the devastating effects of this new disease on his patients. Dr. Desmond, who is certified both in Gastroenterology and General Internal Medicine, completed his specialist training in Ireland and Oxford, and has a specialty interest in the role of diet in the prevention and treatment of Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis. A member of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London, he has published several influential research papers in the field of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. He is a dedicated advocate for the gut health benefits, and overall health benefits, of a whole-food plant-based approach to nutrition. He shares information about his own plant-based meals alongside the latest research in nutritional science and health on all major social media platforms.

More by Dr Alan Desmond

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active