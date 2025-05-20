Dr Alan Desmond’s summer veg and white bean pasta is a quick and nourishing lunch ideal for the warmer months. The dish comes together in about 30 minutes and packs in plenty of protein thanks to the cannellini beans. These beans also add a creamy texture without the need for dairy. It’s light but filling, with fresh seasonal vegetables like courgette, asparagus, and peas. A hint of lemon and fresh herbs brighten the dish, while toasted pine nuts and capers bring crunch and tang.

It’s also easy to adapt. When the weather cools, you can swap in grated squash and wild mushrooms for the asparagus and broad beans. Finish it with thyme and hazelnuts instead of basil and pine nuts for a cozy autumn version.

Whether you follow the original recipe or make it seasonal, this pasta offers a simple way to enjoy a high-fiber, high-protein plant-based meal without much fuss. It’s proof that wholesome food can still be fast, flexible, and flavorful.

A perfect lunch for warm weather

You can make an autumnal version of this pasta with squash and wild mushrooms. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil optional

1 courgette cut into 1cm (½ inch) dice

1 garlic clove finely chopped

125 ml (½ cup white wine

1 x 400g (14oz) can cannellini beans drained and rinsed

200 ml (¾ cup) light vegetable stock

150 g (1 generous cup) asparagus trimmed and sliced into bite-sized pieces

100 g (⅔ cup) podded fresh or frozen broad beans or edamame beans

80 g (¾ cup) frozen peas

2 spring onions thinly sliced

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

200 g (2 cups) small wholemeal pasta shells

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper For the garnish 20 g (1 cup) fresh basil

6 fresh mint leaves

30 g (¼ cup) toasted pine nuts

1 tbsp capers Instructions Put a pan of water on to boil for the pasta.

Warm the oil (if using) or a few tablespoons water in a large saucepan. Add the courgette and cook gently over a medium-low heat for 10 minutes, until starting to soften.

Meanwhile, roughly chop the garnish ingredients together with half the lemon zest from the main list. Set aside until needed.

Add the garlic to the courgette pan and cook for 2 more minutes, before adding the wine. Let it bubble and reduce by half.

Put the pasta on to cook in boiling water. At the same time, add the cannellini beans and stock to the courgette pan. Bring to a gentle simmer, then cover and cook for 8 minutes, until the beans are starting to collapse.

Add the asparagus, broad beans, peas and spring onions to the courgette mixture. Cook for 5 minutes, until everything is tender. Taste and tweak the seasoning with salt, pepper and a dash or 2 of lemon juice, if needed. If it seems too thick add a dash of the pasta cooking water too.

Drain the pasta, tip it into the veg pan and stir together. Divide it between 2 bowls and garnish with the chopped herb mixture.

Excerpted from The Plant-Based Diet Revolution by Dr Alan Desmond, published in 2021 by Yellow Kite, an imprint of Hodder & Stoughton. Recipes by Bob Andrew. Photography by Dan Jones.

