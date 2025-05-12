11 Savory Vegan Peanut Butter Recipes

These savory peanut butter recipes offer incredible flavor, creamy texture, and are excellent plant-based comfort food. They are perfect for anyone who loves peanut butter and wants to try it in more than just sweets. From curries to stir fries and salads, peanut butter adds richness and depth without the need for dairy.

Peanuts are a pantry staple in many homes. They’re affordable, high in protein, and easy to use. Peanut butter takes it a step further. It’s thick, flavorful, and blends smoothly into sauces, dressings, and marinades. Just a spoonful can turn a simple bowl of noodles or vegetables into something filling and exciting.

In vegan cooking, peanut butter helps bring creaminess to a dish. It balances heat, works well with garlic, ginger, and soy, and pairs beautifully with tofu, grains, or fresh vegetables. Some recipes also include whole peanuts, adding crunch and extra protein.

These recipes make a strong case for using peanut butter beyond toast. Whether you’re meal-prepping lunch or cooking a quick dinner, peanut butter brings both comfort and versatility to the table. If you’re a fan of nutty flavors, this list of savory vegan peanut butter recipes is packed with ideas to enjoy peanut butter in savory, tasty ways.

Sticky miso aubergine and smoked tofu

Katy Beskow For a smoky, sweet, and salty dish full of protein, try this sticky aubergine and tofu dish

This sticky miso aubergine and smoked tofu dish by Katy Beskow is full of plant protein thanks to the tofu and flavorful thanks to the miso and peanut butter. All you need for this dish is to roast your tofu aubergine chunks, make a miso peanut butter sauce, and mix. Smoky tofu and tender aubergine pair well with rice or veg like tenderstem broccoli in this dish.

Satay chickpea and quinoa salad

Lizzie Mayson This salad is full of nutrients and works great as meal prep

Next, try this satay chickpea and quinoa salad from Sophie Waplington. It’s made with tricolor quinoa, carrots, red cabbage, and cucumber. The protein in the dish comes from the chickpeas, tofu, peanut butter, and quinoa. Nuts, coriander, lime, and chili flavor this tasty take on satay.

Vegan spring roll salad

Danielle Brown Rice noodles are naturally gluten-free, making this salad great for those who can’t eat gluten or wheat

This gluten-free spring roll salad from Danielle Brown comes together with simple ingredients like red cabbage, thin rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and bell pepper. The creamy peanut dressing is the star of the show, making all the ingredients perfectly creamy, a little spicy, and flavorful.

Tofu skewers with spicy peanut sauce

It's All Good Vegan These peanut butter tofu skewers take only 30 minutes to make

For a sweet and spicy dish that features a peanut sauce, try these tofu skewers by It’s All Good Vegan. The 30-minute meal serves three people and is easy to make. All you need is firm tofu and a soy, maple, and sriracha marinade to make your skewers. Then, after grilling, make a spicy peanut sauce and serve with rice or flatbreads.

Crunchy peanut salad

Natlicious Food This vegan salad is packed with nutrients

For something bright and refreshing, try this high-protein crunchy peanut salad by Natlicious Food. It’s easy to make, contains edamame, and a good dose of fiber from the cabbage. This speedy salad takes 15 minutes to make and has a very simple peanut butter dressing that makes the whole salad extra tasty.

Rainbow peanut noodles

Ari Brown Made with protein-rich edamame and spinach, these rainbow peanut noodles are an easy dinnertime treat

Danielle Brown’s rainbow peanut noodles are a must-try. The recipe is super simple and great for dinner. With a creamy peanut butter dressing to coat various veggies and thin noodles, the dish is done in 25 minutes. Enjoy cabbage, spinach, edamame, and bell pepper coated in a maple, peanut, sriracha soy dressing finished with sesame seeds for garnish.

Peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich

Catherine Perez This chickpea filling is great for meal prep

Next is this peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich by Catherine Perez. This easy lunchtime treat is made in only 10 minutes. Mash chickpeas with miso, peanut butter, and sriracha sauce, then put them on sourdough and add the fixings. Lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, mustard, vegan mayo, and sesame seeds are used here

15-minute peanut butter stir fry

So Vegan This peanut butter stir fry is made with heaps of veggies

In 15 minutes, you can have a quick peanut butter stir-fry done and ready for dinner. This recipe comes from So Vegan and uses simple ingredients. The stir fry contains broccoli, chickpeas, mange tout, carrot, and yellow pepper. Those ingredients are covered in a peanut butter, soy, and sriracha sauce. The stir-fry tops rice and is served with lime, coriander, and roasted peanuts.

Coconut and peanut butter curry

Amber Asakura This vegan curry is sure to impress

A coconut and peanut butter curry is just what you need after a long day. This recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl is full of vegetables and goes well with brown rice. With typical curry spices, zucchini, sweet potato, bell peppers, carrot, onion, and kale, there’s lots of variety. The protein in this curry is chickpeas, and coconut milk and peanut butter make the creamy sauce.

Quick peanut butter noodles

Alie Suvélor These noodles are an excellent quick vegan lunch

Want noodles made in minutes? Try these 5-minute cold peanut butter noodles by Cheynese Khachame. Quickly boil some noodles while you make the dressing in a frying pan with garlic, scallions, gochugaru, sugar, soy sauce, and peanut butter. Simply drain your noodles, add your dressing, and garnish with scallions and peanuts for a tasty meal.

Creamy satay pasta

Romy London Adding beans to pasta dishes gives them an extra protein hit

The last of the savory vegan peanut butter recipes is this creamy satay pasta by Romy London. This satay pasta recipe is nutritious and comforting. Choose any pasta you like, cook some butternut squash, cavolo nero, tinned sweetcorn, and cannellini beans together, and cover in a smooth peanut butter sauce.

