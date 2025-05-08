Vegan carrot dogs are the plant-based cookout heroes you didn’t know you needed. Molly Patrick of Clean Food Dirty Girl gives the nostalgic hot dog a wholesome twist by swapping meat for whole carrots marinated in a savory, smoky blend. The result? A carrot that’s flavorful, juicy, and perfect for the grill or skillet.

You can make these in the Instant Pot, which gives you that “marinated overnight” taste in just a few minutes. Don’t have one? The stovetop works too. Just simmer and let the carrots soak up all that flavor before browning.

The real fun comes in how you serve them. Try them chili-cheese style, pile on classic fixings like ketchup and pickles, or go tangy with mustard and sauerkraut. They’re totally kid-friendly and easy to prep ahead for parties, picnics, or casual weeknight dinners.

These carrot dogs are oil-free, gluten-free adaptable, and packed with flavor. They’re fun to make, even more fun to eat, and guaranteed to impress skeptics. Throw them in a bun, add your favorite toppings, and take a bite of plant-based comfort food done right.

How to make vegan carrot dogs

For sunny days, family cookouts, or even picnics, these carrot dogs are no fuss and fully plant-based. No ratings yet Servings 7 Ingredients 8 medium carrots peeled or unpeeled, stems removed, and several lengthwise slits added (520 g) Marinade ½ cup low-sodium vegetable broth or stock 120 ml

¼ cup apple cider vinegar 60 ml

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce use low-sodium gluten-free soy sauce or tamari if gluten sensitive

1½ teaspoons vegan Worcestershire sauce use vegan gluten-free if gluten sensitive

1½ teaspoons 100% pure maple syrup

1½ teaspoons yellow mustard

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika powder

¼ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper about 10 turns Instructions Prep your carrots and set aside for now. (Tip: Round the ends of your carrots with your veggie peeler for a traditional “hot dog” shape.) Instant Pot Place all of the marinade ingredients into the inner pot your Instant Pot (IP) and whisk to combine.

Place the carrots into the IP, toss gently to coat in the marinade, then lock the lid into place, making sure the nozzle is in the sealing position.

Use the Manual (or Pressure Cooking) mode and set the timer for 3 minutes. Use the quick release method when the timer goes off.

If serving the same day, leave on “keep warm” setting until ready to brown and serve. If preparing the carrots at least a day in advance, remove the lid and allow the carrots to cool completely after all of the pressure has released. Once cool, transfer the carrots and marinade to a resealable bag or airtight container and store in the refrigerator until ready to brown and serve, up to five days. OR Stovetop Place all of the marinade ingredients into a pot and whisk to combine. Choose a pot large enough to hold the carrots without having to break them.

Place the carrots into the pot and cover with a lid. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat and simmer for 7–10 minutes, or until the carrots are tender enough for a fork to pierce, but not mushy. Cooking time will vary based on the size of your carrots.

Remove from the heat, take the lid off the pot, and allow the carrots to cool completely. When the carrots are cool, transfer them along with the marinade to a resealable bag or airtight container, and store in the refrigerator until ready to brown and serve. Browning the carrot dogs When ready to serve, heat a skillet over medium-low heat for 2 minutes (cast iron works best), then remove the carrots from the marinade and transfer to the skillet. Discard the marinade (unless you’re not serving all the carrots at once).

Cook the carrots for about 7–10 minutes, turning them over frequently, until browned on the outside and heated all the way through. Feel free to grill your dogs instead.

Pop on whole wheat, sprouted, or gluten-free buns, pile on the toppings, and enjoy! Add toppings like vegan chili cheese, ‘the works’ (ketchup, mustard, pickles or relish, and onion), Chicago-style, or with sauerkraut.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

