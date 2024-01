The month of January sees people across the world adopt a plant-based diet for the first time. If you’re one of the many Veganuary 2024 participants, and are looking for some easy and delicious vegan recipes to add to your dinner rotation, we seriously recommend giving this black bean coconut stew a try.

Stews are the perfect dinner to make during the cold January weather, and they’re also often highly nutritious. Bean stews are packed full of protein, and are a great way to boost your protein intake too.

The below recipe comes from vegan chef and content creator Jenné Claiborne (the owner of vegan recipe site Sweet Potato Soul). The black bean stew recipe features a wide range of nutritious ingredients including black beans, peppers, ginger, and sweet potato.

Why black beans?

Black beans are a popular ingredient in stews, and they can be found in a wide range of vegan recipes. As a plant-based protein source, they offer a substantial alternative to meat. Their creamy yet firm texture holds up well during the slow cooking process of stews. This means that they absorb flavors from herbs, spices, and other ingredients without becoming mushy. Black beans are also high in fiber, which aids in digestion and contributes to a feeling of fullness.

They are a good source of essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and folate. The versatility of black beans allows them to be easily incorporated into a variety of stew recipes, complementing other vegetables well. Their deep, earthy flavor also enriches the overall taste of the stew.

Black bean and coconut stew recipe

NB: The below recipe shows you how to make black bean and coconut stew on the stove. If you’d rather use an instant pot, you can find the link to Claiborne’s original recipe at the bottom of this article.

This black bean recipe is highly nutritious, packed full of flavor, and relatively easy to make No ratings yet Duration 55 mins Cook Time 50 mins Prep Time 5 mins Ingredients 1 tbsp coconut oil or a neutral oil

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 red onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced

1/2 bell pepper, diced

1 & 1/2 cup raw black beans, soaked overnight

1 large sweet potato, cubed (about 1 & 1/2 cups)

2 cups water or vegetable broth

1 can coconut milk, full-fat

1 tbsp veggie bouillon paste or 1 bouillon cube skip this if you're using veggie broth

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

Salt to taste

Cayenne pepper to taste

1/2 bunch cilantro for garnish

1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced for garnish Instructions Warm oil in a large dutch oven, then add the coriander and cumin seeds to fry for about 30 seconds on medium heat.

Add the onions, garlic, ginger, and bell pepper to sauté.

When the onions soften add the soaked black beans, sweet potato, and water.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook the beans with the lid ajar for about 35 minutes. Add more water if necessary.

Once the beans are cooked and tender, add the coconut milk, lime, and bouillon. Stir well, then cook for another 15 minutes, or until the stew has thickened and the beans are tender.

Season to taste with more salt and cayenne pepper.

Serve over coconut rice (recipe below), and garnish with fresh cilantro and jalapeño pepper (or lemon).

This recipe was republished with permission from Jenné Claiborne.You can find the original recipe here. You can find her other recipes on SweetPotatoSoul.com and in her cookbook, Sweet Potato Soul.

