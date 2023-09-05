 New Research Shines Light On The Benefits Of Beans As A Protein Source
Health & Fitness Lifestyle

New Research Shines Light On The Benefits Of Beans As A Protein Source

Beans have long been identified as a good plant-based protein source

By

3 Minutes Read

A cup of faba beans, which have been shown to be a good protein source and be good for bone health Could beans be the future of food? - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Replacing some red and processed meat with pea and fava bean (also called faba or broad beans) products is a nutritionally safe option to make diets more sustainable, according to a study by researchers at the University of Helsinki.

The BeanMan study substituted the legumes for a proportion of red and processed meat in the diets of one group of Finnish men for six weeks, while another group ate 760 grams of meat per week, the average consumed in Finland. The diet of the first group aligned with the upper limit of 200 grams of meat per week recommended in the Planetary Health Diet

The researchers detected no differences between the two groups in bone formation or amino acid intake in the men, who were healthy and aged between 20 and 65 years. Calcium and vitamin D intake was also the same across both groups and well within prevailing dietary recommendations.

“Reducing red meat consumption is extremely important in terms of environmental impact,” said lead author Suvi T. Itkonen, a researcher in the Department of Food and Nutrition at the University of Helsinki. To achieve this, she said that “increasing the consumption of legumes cultivated in Finland, such as peas and faba beans, is safe from the perspective of protein nutrition.”

A cup of faba beans, which are high in protein
Adobe Stock

Itkonen noted that the participants in the BeanMan study were continuing to consume dairy products which were part of the ordinary diets, leaving their calcium and vitamin D intakes unchanged. But she explained plant-based dairy alternatives fortified with those nutrients, as well as supplements where necessary, can be substituted to maintain bone health.

Lower environmental impact

Red meat has the highest environmental impact of any foods, with beef and lamb being the most resource – and emissions – intensive. By comparison, peas require a fraction of the water and land of beef production. Climate scientists have called for a shift to plant-based diets, particularly in the Global North, to help cut deforestation for grazing pasture and emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane.

Researchers have identified growing more legumes for human consumption as a “cornerstone” of a sustainable food transition in Europe. Legumes can lower emissions from agriculture as they release five to seven times less greenhouse gases than other crops, sequester carbon in the soil, and improve soil fertility, reducing the need for external inputs like fertilizer. 

Other health benefits

Aside from providing comparable protein to red meat, beans have a range of other health benefits. The American Heart Association recommends eating more beans and less meat to help improve blood cholesterol and to reduce overeating, since beans can make you feel fuller for longer.

As a great source of fiber, legumes have been linked to a lower risk of developing colorectal cancer and helping with controlling weight.

In 2016, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) declared the International Year of Pulses to promote the contribution that foods like peas and lentils can make to combating hunger and malnutrition.

More like this:

Tagged

beans

meat consumption

plant based protein

research

study
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett is a freelance journalist focused on animals, climate, and the environment.

More by Claire Hamlett

Related Posts

Friends eating dinner at a vegan-friendly restaurant
Events
British Restaurant Awards Unveils Its Top 10 Vegan-Friendly UK Eateries

4 minutes to read

Vegan seafood products from HAPPIEE!
Food
Vegan Seafood Brand Brings Calamari And Shrimp To UK Supermarkets

3 minutes to read

An IKEA restaurant meal featuring vegan meatballs
Food
What’s Vegan At IKEA UK? All The Plant-Based Restaurant Options

4 minutes to read

A selection of vegan-friendly pasta shapes
Food
Is Pasta Vegan? Everything You Need To Know

4 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active