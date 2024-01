If you don’t already use harissa in your cooking, this delicious harissa aubergine (eggplant) recipe served with creamy butter bean mash will convince you to give it a try. Before long you will be adding it to all your favorite recipes!

This recipe involves frying aubergine chunks until they are tender and then cooking them with plenty of rose harissa, olive oil, onion, garlic, herbs, and spices. The result is a spicy, floral flavor that perfectly complements the creamy and smooth texture of the butter bean mash.

What can you cook with harissa paste?

Harissa paste is a versatile ingredient that can add a unique and spicy flavor to a wide variety of dishes. It is made from a blend of roasted chili peppers, garlic, olive oil, and spices, including cumin, coriander, and caraway.

When it comes to cooking with harissa paste, the possibilities are endless. You can use it as a marinade for vegetables and meat alternatives, add it to soups and stews, or even mix it with your favorite vegan mayonnaise to create a spicy dip or sandwich spread.

Get inventive with harissa paste and try using it in recipes with rich flavors. Don’t be afraid to experiment with bold ingredients! Here are some vegan recipe suggestions to get you started:

In our opinion, one of the best ways to use harissa paste is with aubergine. The combination creates a deliciously smoky and slightly spicy flavor that is simply irresistible. Paired with creamy butter bean mash, it makes for the ultimate comfort food.

What is butter bean mash?

Butter bean mash is a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional mashed potatoes. It is made using creamy and smooth butter beans that give it a unique texture and flavor. They are a great source of plant-based protein, which makes this dish a more nutritious option.

This versatile dish can be seasoned with a variety of herbs and spices and can be enjoyed as a side dish or as a main course. Because of how creamy it is, we recommend serving it with rich spicy foods like this harissa aubergine.

The best way to cook aubergine

Aubergine (also known as eggplant) is notoriously hard to get right because of its spongey interior which soaks up all the liquid you cook it in. We recommend cooking it in an ample amount of oil with a sprinkle of salt. This will facilitate the release of moisture from the aubergine and help it cook evenly, resulting in a delicious and tender end result.

Harissa aubergine with butter bean mash recipe

Nowadays you’ll find rose harissa paste in most large supermarkets. It’s slightly milder than regular harissa paste, and we use it for everything from Stuffed Courgettes to Bolognese – and of course to make this absolutely glorious aubergine dish. No ratings yet Duration 30 mins Cook Time 24 mins Prep Time 6 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients olive oil

2 aubergines diced

1 onion peeled + finely chopped

3 garlic cloves peeled + finely chopped

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 sprig of fresh rosemary leaves picked + chopped

2 tbsp rose harissa paste

2 x 400g tins of green lentils drained + rinsed

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

salt + pepper

a small handful of fresh parsley 10g, chopped For the mash 2 x 400g tins of butter beans drained + rinsed

1 lemon juice only Instructions Heat a drizzle of oil in a saucepan on a medium-high heat. Add the aubergines and fry for 8–10 minutes. Remove the aubergines from the pan, add the onion and an extra drizzle of oil, if necessary, and fry for 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, cinnamon, and rosemary and fry for 1 minute. Stir in the rose harissa paste, lentils, chopped tomatoes, and generous pinches of salt and pepper. Put the aubergines back into the pan, bring the mixture to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the butter beans into a separate small saucepan on a medium heat. Add a drizzle of oil, pinches of salt and pepper, and the juice of the lemon. Heat the beans and mash with a masher until smooth.

Serve the aubergine and lentil mixture over the butter bean mash and finish with a drizzle of oil and the parsley.

This recipe was republished with permission from So Vegan. Find the original recipe in EASY by Roxy Pope and Ben Pook published by Penguin Michael Joseph in hardback on the 28th December 2023.

