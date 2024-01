It’s safe to say that butter beans are having a bit of a moment right now. Also known as lima beans, they’re a hugely popular addition to stews, curries, soups, casseroles, and desserts all over the world. If you’re looking for a new vegan butter bean dinner recipe, try out this simple veg-packed stew.

Beyond their culinary appeal, butter beans also offer notable health benefits. As well as being rich in fiber, they are also a good source of plant-based protein, making them an ideal choice for vegans and plant-based eaters. The beans are also packed with essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and potassium, contributing to overall well-being and supporting various bodily functions.

The below recipe, which comes Natali Eleftheriou (owner of Natilicious Food) features a wide range of vegetables including carrot, celery, and leek. It’s a perfect weekday dinner, and ideal for meal prepping.

Butter bean stew

Did you know that butter beans (aka lima beans) are full of protein, fibre, iron and B vitamins? This recipe is ideal for meal prepping and batch cooking as it freezes well, and it tastes even better after a day or two. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic, crushed or finely sliced

2 carrots, cut into small cubes

1 celery stick, cut in small pieces

1 leek, finely sliced

1/2 tsp of each sugar, paprika, oregano, chilli flakes (optional), basil, garlic granules

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 vegetable bouillon cube

3 x 230g butter beans (drained weight), drained and washed

1 bay leaf

1 can of plum tomatoes (400g)

Handful of fresh thyme and dill

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions In a large pot, on a medium heat, sauté the onions, garlic, carrots, celery and leeks with the oil, until translucent. This will take 7-8 minutes, stir occasionally.

Add the sugar and sauté for a minute to caramelize the veggies.

Continue with the veggie cube, tomato paste and dried herbs. Sauté for a minute before you add the butter beans, bay leaf and plum tomatoes.

Break the tomatoes with a wooden spoon and add 400ml of boiling water.

Bring to boil and simmer covered for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Check the seasoning and add the fresh herbs.

Serve with kalamata olives, onions and bread of choice (I used garlic bread). You can keep it in the fridge for up to 5 days and you can also freeze it.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natilicious Food. You can find the original here.

More like this: