21 Comfort Food Recipes That Are All 100% Vegan

Comfort food isn’t just delicious, it’s important. A significant dish can remind us of family, friends, or fond childhood memories, and a shared meal can help foster community and new human connections. Comfort food even lives up to its name by helping to soothe feelings of sadness and anxiety. (Really. The science backs it up.)

It also does what all good food should and leaves us feeling full, satisfied, and nourished. Vegan comfort food is no different, and these 21 recipes include veganized classics like lentil cottage pie and your next plant-based favorite, a sweet apple and coconut dhal. Dig in.

21 vegan comfort food recipes

Veganuary may be almost over, but vegan food launches show no sign of slowing down. So whether you’re new to eating plant foods or a seasoned pro, it’s a great time of year to try out some new products, new recipes, and to see if you can veganize your favorite dishes. Mac and cheese burgers, anyone?

Vegan mac and cheese burgers

Violife Foods Top this burger with salad, pickles, and anything else you want to include

This first recipe comes from plant-based cheese brand Violife Foods. It combines lightly seasoned bean burgers, fresh guac, and mac and cheese for a decadent triple-layered burger. Serve with mayo, salad, pickles, and literally anything else.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato katsu curry

So Vegan Breadcrumb the potato itself as an optional extra for this katsu curry

Roxy and Ben, the duo behind So Vegan, put together this recipe for a sweet potato katsu curry. It speeds up the cooking process by swapping breadcrumbing the potato with a sprinkle of panko breadcrumbs on top as a garnish, making it an ideal weeknight meal, but you could also choose to coat the slices as an optional extra.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan beef stew

Zardy Plants This vegan beef stew recipe is as comforting as the traditional version

This recipe comes from ZardyPlants. You can prepare your own seitan, purchase it pre-made, or even swap in tofu or another plant-based protein. Vegan beef stock is the key ingredient in this stew, which is widely available online and in certain stores.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and ginger dhal

Happy Skin Kitchen This dahl recipe features apple for a new and exciting twist

This simple and delicious recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen includes apple, which the creator says “adds a natural sweetness to the dish and makes it extra delicious!” It also helps to give the dhal a tantalizing, pale green color which makes it stand out.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot mushroom pie

So Vegan A simple one-pot mushroom pie recipe

Flavored with red wine, topped with thin slices of potato, and chock-full of hearty mushrooms, this So Vegan pie is the ultimate comfort dish. If you prefer to avoid using alcohol, you can swap the red wine for a single tablespoon of balsamic vinegar.

Find the recipe here.

Baked vegan feta pasta

Natalicious Food Veganize baked feta with this easy and delicious vegan recipe

This baked feta pasta is completely plant-based and comes from recipe creator Natali Eleftheriou, the owner of Natilicious Food. It’s a Mediterranean-style pasta dish complete with baked vegan feta, cherry tomatoes, cubed aubergine, and capers.

Find the recipe here.

Oat milk ramen

Barista-style oat milk makes this ramen extra creamy

Recipe creator Lucy Johnson of Edible Ethics was inspired to make this oat milk-based soup dish after visiting ramen bars in Japan. While many ramen recipes are not suitable for vegans, this version uses barista-style oat milk for a super creamy flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy vegan beef stroganoff

Lucy Johnson Combining vegan beef with mushrooms makes this stroganoff extra hearty and extra comforting

Another recipe from Lucy Johnson, this creamy stroganoff includes mushrooms and vegan “beef” strips well-seasoned with shallots, stock, and parsley. Stroganoff is traditionally served over a bed of rice, pasta, or grains, but this could definitely also be scooped with big chunks of fresh bread.

Find the recipe here.

Brussel sprout lasagna

Rainbow Plant Life Trust us, this brussel sprout lasagna really works

This dish from Rainbow Plant Life is unusual, delicious, and impressive. It combines shredded brussel sprouts with a creamy sauce based on tofu ricotta and garlic.

Find the recipe here.

Dirty vegan fries

Matt Pritchard Vegan dirty fries: perfect for any occasion that requires comfort food

Traditional dairy fries are a comfort food staple, and this version from Matt Pritchard’s new book, Dirty Vegan Fast and Easy, features crumbled burger patties, vegan lardons, chili, onions, and cheese, for a gooey, spicy, delightfully dirty dish.

You might recognize Pritchard from his time as a professional skateboarder, but he also hosted the BBC’s first-ever vegan cookery show, Dirty Vegan, so you know you’re in safe hands with this recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Meat-free cottage pie

World of Vegan This cottage pie recipe swaps traditional ground meat for lentils

This lentil-based cottage pie (or shepherd’s pie, for UK folks) is simple, nutritious, and comforting, making it ideal for the colder months. The recipe, which was designed by World of Vegan, swaps lamb for lentils, making it high in protein and fiber.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash lasagna

Natali Eleftheriou This high-protein, nutritious lasagna recipe is simple and filling

Another unusual lasagna recipe, this butternut squash version from Natali Eleftheriou combines silken tofu, nutritional yeast, and soy milk for a dairy-free and delicious bechamel sauce. It also includes vegan mince, making it particularly high-protein.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy cauliflower bake with almonds

Romy London Top this bake with caramelized onions and almonds

Romy London combines the underrated, nutritious, and creamy cauliflower with a dairy-free, buttery sauce, caramelized onions, and almonds for this unique baked dish. It’s comfort food at its most simple and most delicious.

Find the recipe here.

Apple, kale, and sausage pasta

Happy Skin Kitchen This vegan comfort food recipe can be prepared using any plant-based sausage

Another one from Happy Skin Kitchen, this is a plant-based twist on a staple dish that can be found in many folks’ recipe books: sausage pasta. There is a huge variety of vegan sausages to choose from, so pick your favorite and get stuck in.

Find the recipe here.

Maple-roasted sweet potatoes

Romy London Maple-roasted sweet potatoes for a luxurious side dish

Romy London’s maple-roasted sweet potatoes are extra sweet, extra creamy, and make for a perfect accompaniment to any meal. Sweet potatoes are also high in fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, manganese, B6, and B5.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy aubergine parmigiana

Antonio Alderuccio / Plant Club This authentic vegan aubergine parmigiana tastes just like the traditional version

This cheesy aubergine parmigiana comes from Antonio Alderuccio, the founder and chef-patron of London’s Plant Club. It’s authentic, cheesy, and delicious.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan patatas bravas

Viva!'s Vegan Recipe Club This recipe includes a vegan aioli that works for any occasion

Patatas bravas is a Spanish dish and one of the most popular varieties of tapas in the world. It combines fried chunks of potato served in a spicy tomato, and this version is topped with a creamy vegan aioli – a mayonnaise-style garlic and emulsified olive oil sauce. This recipe comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mac and cheese

Clean Food Dirty Girl Simple and nutritious, this mac and cheese swaps dairy for vegetables

This vegan take on macaroni and cheese features wholesome, plant-based ingredients like potato and carrots in place of cheese for a nutritious and dairy-free dish. Recipe developer Molly Patrick (owner of Clean Food Dirty Girl) created this version using nutritional yeast, cashews, and salt for a surprisingly cheesy, creamy sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom and blue cheese quiche

Viva!'s Vegan Recipe Club A vegan quiche complete with plant-based blue cheese

The majority of quiches are heavy on eggs and dairy, but this vegan version from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club swaps in plant-based ingredients. For a quicker recipe, try buying ready-rolled, pre-made pastry rather than making your own from scratch.

Find the recipe here.

Garlicky vegan fettuccine Alfredo

Crow Moon Kitchen Another veganized Italian recipe, this fettuccini Alfredo ‘s star ingredient is the cashew

This Italian-style recipe from Crow Moon Kitchen is vegan, easily adapted for nut-free and gluten-free diets, and can be prepared in just 30 minutes – making it a simple, comforting staple for all occasions. A dairy-free version of the classic dish, this recipe includes nutritional yeast, roasted cashews, dairy-free butter, sushi rice, and miso paste.

Find the recipe here.

Avocado mac and cheese

Fit Foodie Finds For one more alternative mac and cheese, try this vegan version with avocado

One final mac and cheese recipe: this avocado-based version is super creamy and can be ready in under 30 minutes. Recipe creator Lee Funke of Fit Foodie Finds describes the dish as “guacamole meets mac and cheese,” but better.

Find the recipe here.

