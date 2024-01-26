21 Comfort Food Recipes That Are All 100% Vegan

Comfort food isn’t just delicious, it’s important. A significant dish can remind us of family, friends, or fond childhood memories, and a shared meal can help foster community and new human connections. Comfort food even lives up to its name by helping to soothe feelings of sadness and anxiety. (Really. The science backs it up.)
It also does what all good food should and leaves us feeling full, satisfied, and nourished. Vegan comfort food is no different, and these 21 recipes include veganized classics like lentil cottage pie and your next plant-based favorite, a sweet apple and coconut dhal. Dig in.
21 vegan comfort food recipes
Veganuary may be almost over, but vegan food launches show no sign of slowing down. So whether you’re new to eating plant foods or a seasoned pro, it’s a great time of year to try out some new products, new recipes, and to see if you can veganize your favorite dishes. Mac and cheese burgers, anyone?
Vegan mac and cheese burgers
This first recipe comes from plant-based cheese brand Violife Foods. It combines lightly seasoned bean burgers, fresh guac, and mac and cheese for a decadent triple-layered burger. Serve with mayo, salad, pickles, and literally anything else.
Find the recipe here.
Sweet potato katsu curry
Roxy and Ben, the duo behind So Vegan, put together this recipe for a sweet potato katsu curry. It speeds up the cooking process by swapping breadcrumbing the potato with a sprinkle of panko breadcrumbs on top as a garnish, making it an ideal weeknight meal, but you could also choose to coat the slices as an optional extra.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan beef stew
This recipe comes from ZardyPlants. You can prepare your own seitan, purchase it pre-made, or even swap in tofu or another plant-based protein. Vegan beef stock is the key ingredient in this stew, which is widely available online and in certain stores.
Find the recipe here.
Apple and ginger dhal
This simple and delicious recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen includes apple, which the creator says “adds a natural sweetness to the dish and makes it extra delicious!” It also helps to give the dhal a tantalizing, pale green color which makes it stand out.
Find the recipe here.
One-pot mushroom pie
Flavored with red wine, topped with thin slices of potato, and chock-full of hearty mushrooms, this So Vegan pie is the ultimate comfort dish. If you prefer to avoid using alcohol, you can swap the red wine for a single tablespoon of balsamic vinegar.
Find the recipe here.
Baked vegan feta pasta
This baked feta pasta is completely plant-based and comes from recipe creator Natali Eleftheriou, the owner of Natilicious Food. It’s a Mediterranean-style pasta dish complete with baked vegan feta, cherry tomatoes, cubed aubergine, and capers.
Find the recipe here.
Oat milk ramen
Recipe creator Lucy Johnson of Edible Ethics was inspired to make this oat milk-based soup dish after visiting ramen bars in Japan. While many ramen recipes are not suitable for vegans, this version uses barista-style oat milk for a super creamy flavor.
Find the recipe here.
Creamy vegan beef stroganoff
Another recipe from Lucy Johnson, this creamy stroganoff includes mushrooms and vegan “beef” strips well-seasoned with shallots, stock, and parsley. Stroganoff is traditionally served over a bed of rice, pasta, or grains, but this could definitely also be scooped with big chunks of fresh bread.
Find the recipe here.
Brussel sprout lasagna
This dish from Rainbow Plant Life is unusual, delicious, and impressive. It combines shredded brussel sprouts with a creamy sauce based on tofu ricotta and garlic.
Find the recipe here.
Dirty vegan fries
Traditional dairy fries are a comfort food staple, and this version from Matt Pritchard’s new book, Dirty Vegan Fast and Easy, features crumbled burger patties, vegan lardons, chili, onions, and cheese, for a gooey, spicy, delightfully dirty dish.
You might recognize Pritchard from his time as a professional skateboarder, but he also hosted the BBC’s first-ever vegan cookery show, Dirty Vegan, so you know you’re in safe hands with this recipe.
Find the recipe here.
Meat-free cottage pie
This lentil-based cottage pie (or shepherd’s pie, for UK folks) is simple, nutritious, and comforting, making it ideal for the colder months. The recipe, which was designed by World of Vegan, swaps lamb for lentils, making it high in protein and fiber.
Find the recipe here.
Butternut squash lasagna
Another unusual lasagna recipe, this butternut squash version from Natali Eleftheriou combines silken tofu, nutritional yeast, and soy milk for a dairy-free and delicious bechamel sauce. It also includes vegan mince, making it particularly high-protein.
Find the recipe here.
Creamy cauliflower bake with almonds
Romy London combines the underrated, nutritious, and creamy cauliflower with a dairy-free, buttery sauce, caramelized onions, and almonds for this unique baked dish. It’s comfort food at its most simple and most delicious.
Find the recipe here.
Apple, kale, and sausage pasta
Another one from Happy Skin Kitchen, this is a plant-based twist on a staple dish that can be found in many folks’ recipe books: sausage pasta. There is a huge variety of vegan sausages to choose from, so pick your favorite and get stuck in.
Find the recipe here.
Maple-roasted sweet potatoes
Romy London’s maple-roasted sweet potatoes are extra sweet, extra creamy, and make for a perfect accompaniment to any meal. Sweet potatoes are also high in fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, manganese, B6, and B5.
Find the recipe here.
Cheesy aubergine parmigiana
This cheesy aubergine parmigiana comes from Antonio Alderuccio, the founder and chef-patron of London’s Plant Club. It’s authentic, cheesy, and delicious.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan patatas bravas
Patatas bravas is a Spanish dish and one of the most popular varieties of tapas in the world. It combines fried chunks of potato served in a spicy tomato, and this version is topped with a creamy vegan aioli – a mayonnaise-style garlic and emulsified olive oil sauce. This recipe comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan mac and cheese
This vegan take on macaroni and cheese features wholesome, plant-based ingredients like potato and carrots in place of cheese for a nutritious and dairy-free dish. Recipe developer Molly Patrick (owner of Clean Food Dirty Girl) created this version using nutritional yeast, cashews, and salt for a surprisingly cheesy, creamy sauce.
Find the recipe here.
Mushroom and blue cheese quiche
The majority of quiches are heavy on eggs and dairy, but this vegan version from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club swaps in plant-based ingredients. For a quicker recipe, try buying ready-rolled, pre-made pastry rather than making your own from scratch.
Find the recipe here.
Garlicky vegan fettuccine Alfredo
This Italian-style recipe from Crow Moon Kitchen is vegan, easily adapted for nut-free and gluten-free diets, and can be prepared in just 30 minutes – making it a simple, comforting staple for all occasions. A dairy-free version of the classic dish, this recipe includes nutritional yeast, roasted cashews, dairy-free butter, sushi rice, and miso paste.
Find the recipe here.
Avocado mac and cheese
One final mac and cheese recipe: this avocado-based version is super creamy and can be ready in under 30 minutes. Recipe creator Lee Funke of Fit Foodie Finds describes the dish as “guacamole meets mac and cheese,” but better.
Find the recipe here.
More like this: