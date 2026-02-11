12 Recipes That Are Both Sweet And Savory

Sweet-and-savory cooking already shows up in everyday meals. Think apples in salads, dates with tahini, roasted squash with spices, or caramelized onions stirred into pasta. These recipes work because they combine ingredients that are both sweet and savory without trying to be clever about it. They rely on familiar flavors people already cook with, just paired in ways that make meals more interesting.

Sweet elements like fruit or squash take the edge off salty, bitter, or spiced ingredients. Savory components keep dishes from tipping into dessert territory. The result is food that tastes complete without extra sauces, sugar, or complicated steps. It’s practical cooking, not a technique you have to learn.

This list brings together dinners, lunches, pastas, stews, and salads that lean into that combination naturally. Each recipe uses sweetness with intention, alongside herbs, spices, grains, or vegetables that anchor the dish and keep it satisfying.

Sweet and savory stuffed poblano peppers

Alexa Soto Try this famous Mexican dish with a plant-based twist

Starting off this list are these stuffed poblano peppers by Alexa Soto. Roasted poblanos hold a savory filling of mushrooms, lentils, plantain, apple, and pear. A smooth walnut-cashew sauce coats each pepper, while pomegranate seeds add contrast. This dish leans fully into both sweet and savory flavors rooted in Mexican tradition.

Find the recipe here.

Jackfruit and apple coleslaw burger

Happy Skin Kitchen This pulled jackfruit burger is similar in texture to pulled pork and made with a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and apple slaw

This jackfruit and apple coleslaw burger by Happy Skin Kitchen is a great vegan twist on pulled pork sandwiches. Slow-simmered jackfruit mimics shredded meat and soaks up smoky barbecue sauce. Crisp apple coleslaw cuts through the richness with acidity and crunch. The elements are tucked into a bun and enjoyed with herbs and lettuce.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash and pomegranate jeweled pilau rice

Stellar Enjoy this fragrant rice dish as a main or a side

Jeweled with pomegranates, mixed with butternut squash, this pilau rice blends South Asian and Middle Eastern flavors. Fluffy basmati rice carries warming spices, roasted squash, and fragrant saffron. Pomegranate seeds add brightness, while coconut flakes soften the edges.

Find the recipe here.

Apple, kale, and sausage pasta

Happy Skin Kitchen This pasta dish is hearty and comforting

Happy Skin Kitchen’s apple, kale, and sausage pasta is an easy dish full of contrast. Caramelized apple and onion bring sweetness to a pan of savory vegan sausage and bitter greens. Orecchiette catches the sauce, while chili flakes add heat.

Find the recipe here.

Squash, lentil, and apricot one-pot stew

Sarah Doig This nourishing stew is warm, sweet, and perfect for cold weather

This apricot one-pot stew with squash and lentils is a cold weather dish by Yasmin Khan. Red lentils and chickpeas simmer with tomatoes, warm spices, and butternut squash. Chopped dried apricots soften into the broth, adding sweetness without overpowering the dish. Thick, fragrant, and filling, this stew works well for batch cooking.

Find the recipe here.

Celeriac and apple soup

JAZZ Apple Make your own homemade savory granola for this soup

This cozy celeriac and apple soup uses a savory granola with an apple-sweetened base. Blended celeriac forms a smooth, earthy soup balanced by apple, garlic, and ginger. A crunchy, savory granola finishes the bowl, adding texture and richness.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy pumpkin pasta with maple sage and pecan crumb

Rebecca Hincke This creamy pumpkin pasta has a tasty maple sage and pecan crumble topping

Pumpkin and maple syrup make this creamy pumpkin pasta by Rebecca Hincke a cozy contender for dinnertime. A garlic-heavy pumpkin sauce coats the pasta, enriched with dairy-free cream cheese and parmesan. Maple syrup and sage appear in the pecan crumb topping, adding sweetness and crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Apple chickpea salad sandwich

Kiki Nelson Give this apple and chickpea salad sandwich a go for lunch

Next, try Kiki Nelson’s apple and chickpea salad sandwich. Mashed chickpeas provide structure, while diced apple brings crunch and sweetness. Coconut yogurt, celery, and lemon sharpen the filling. Served between slices of bread with microgreens and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Falafel and pear lettuce wraps

Melissa Hom These lettuce wraps are healthy and high in protein

Pair falafel and pear in these lettuce wraps from Priyanka Naik. Herb-packed falafel patties meet cumin-seared pears inside crisp butter lettuce. Garlic tahini ties everything together, adding richness without heaviness. The pears soften and caramelize, pushing the wraps beyond a typical falafel dish.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato and blood orange salad

Isa Chandra Moskowitz Add your favorite plant protein to this salad to make a more filling meal

Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s sweet potato and blood orange salad marries seasonal flavors in an easy lunch dish. Roasted sweet potatoes bring warmth and softness, while blood oranges add acidity and sweetness. A mustardy dressing sharpens the salad, and pine nuts add texture. This dish works well on its own or alongside a simple protein.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini

Jackie Akerberg Try this roasted cauliflower salad, which includes sweet Medjool dates and tangy tahini, for a hearty and warm dish

You’ll love this roasted cauliflower and date salad with tahini dressing by Jackie Akerberg. Golden roasted cauliflower pairs with chopped dates and crunchy sunflower seeds. A lemony tahini sauce coats everything evenly. The dates add chew and sweetness, while tamari and nutritional yeast keep the dish on the savory side.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized shallot and tomato tart

Photography by Jo Sidey If you love bold flavors then this onion and tomato tart will be right up your alley

Last up is this caramelized shallot and tomato tart by Saskia Sidey. Sticky shallots and confit tomatoes sit on crisp vegan puff pastry. Capers, lemon zest, and basil cut through the richness. Each slice leans into both sweet and savory flavors, making this tart work equally well for lunch or sharing.

Find the recipe here.

