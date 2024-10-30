This cozy, creamy pumpkin pasta by Rebecca Hincke is a warming treat perfect for colder evenings – and it’s also entirely vegan. Described as a dish reminiscent of mac and cheese and a garlicky Alfredo, you’ll definitely enjoy the richness and comforting feel of this pasta recipe. Made with a sweet and savory maple sage and pecan crumb topping and paired with a cheesy, garlicky pumpkin sauce, this recipe is sure to impress.

Read more: 30-Minute Spicy Red Lentil Dahl

Benefits of pumpkin

Aside from its sweet and nutty flavor, pumpkin has some impressive health benefits. In particular, this winter squash – which is native to North America – is rich in vitamins A, C, and E. This dish uses pumpkin puree for simplicity, which should be easy to find at most large grocery stores.

Read more: High Protein Couscous Salad Jar

Creamy pumpkin pasta with maple sage and pecan crumb

This creamy pumpkin pasta is topped with a gorgeous, buttery maple sage and pecan crumb that gives a sweet crunch to the garlicky pumpkin pasta. Use any pasta you like and indulge in the ultimate comfort meal full of autumnal flavor. No ratings yet Servings 4 people Ingredients For the crumb topping 1 tsp vegan butter

4 tbsp maple syrup

2-3 tbsp fresh sage leaves chopped

½ cup pecans chopped

Generous pinch of flaked sea salt

Pepper to taste For the pasta 266 grams dried pasta of your choice

2 tbsp vegan butter

5 large cloves garlic minced

1 tbsp fresh sage finely chopped

¾ cup canned pumpkin puree (100% pure)

½ cup vegan cream cheese

½ cup grated vegan Parmesan

1 cup unsweetened nondairy milk (oat, soy, or almond)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 cup pasta cooking water (as needed) To serve Pepper to taste

Almond Parmesan (optional) Instructions For the crumb topping In a medium nonstick pan, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Stir in the maple syrup, then add the sage, pecans, sea salt, and pepper, and cook for 3 to 3½ minutes, stirring frequently.

Remove from the heat and spread evenly across a plate. Let rest until cool, then break apart into pieces. For the pasta Put the pasta on to cook in a pot of boiling, salted water and cook to al dente.

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick pan, melt the butter over medium heat and sauté the garlic for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the sage and fry for another minute or 2, until fragrant but not browned.

To the pan, add the pumpkin puree, cream cheese, and Parmesan. Stir together until smooth, then whisk in the milk until fully incorporated.

Continue cooking until the Parmesan has melted, stirring occasionally. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.

Once the pasta is cooked, drain and reserve 1 cup of pasta cooking water, then add the pasta to the sauce and stir to fully coat the noodles. Add pasta cooking water as needed to loosen up the sauce if it’s too thick. To serve Serve topped with crumb topping, pepper, and a sprinkle of Almond Parmesan, if you like.

This recipe was republished with permission from food photographer and recipe developer, Rebecca Hincke. You can find her Instagram here and her cookbook The Vegan Pasta Cookbook here.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dinner Party Main Course Ideas