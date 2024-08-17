Try This Roasted Cauliflower Salad With Dates And Tahini

Both comforting and healthy, this roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini is great year-round. The recipe comes from Jackie Akerberg’s cookbook The Clean Vegan Cookbook. You might also know her as Jackfruitful Kitchen online.

It combines savory roasted cauliflower with sweet, chewy dates, creating a lovely balance of flavors. Cauliflower is not only tasty but also packed with fiber and antioxidants. Moreover, the inclusion of tahini and sunflower seeds make it a great choice for a healthy meal. The dates add a natural sweetness and add nutrients like potassium, which makes this salad both flavorful and good for you.

As the cauliflower roasts, it gets crispy and golden on the outside, which pairs nicely with the softness of the dates. Adding sunflower seeds gives the salad a bit of crunch, making every bite interesting. The creamy tahini sauce ties everything together with its nutty, rich flavor. Tahini, made from sesame seeds, is not only delicious but also full of healthy fats, some plant protein, and vitamins. This sauce is versatile and goes well with many dishes, but it really shines in this salad.

This salad is simple to make and great all year long, especially when you want something warm and comforting. The fresh parsley adds a pop of color when served, balancing out the richness of the tahini and the sweetness of the dates. Whether you’re looking for a light meal or a side dish, this roasted cauliflower salad is a tasty and wholesome option that’s sure to impress.

Roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini

Having a good roasted cauliflower salad recipe on hand is perfect for a rainy day, literally. A big bowl of well-seasoned veggies can be soothing for the soul and your tummy. So, try this savory cauliflower salad with it's tasty bits of sweet dates, and the creamy tahini to top it all off. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the salad 1 large head cauliflower cut into bite-sized florets

1 tbsp (15 ml) tamari or coconut aminos, Bragg Liquid Aminos or soy sauce

1 tbsp (11 g) nutritional yeast

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 medium bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley finely chopped

4 soft pitted Medjool dates finely chopped

¼ cup (34 g) roasted salted sunflower seeds For the tahini sauce ⅓ cup (80 ml) runny tahini

Juice of 1 large lemon plus more as needed

½ tsp salt plus more as needed

½ tsp garlic powder

4–6 tbsp (60–90 ml) cold water Instructions To make the salad, preheat the oven to 425°F (218°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the cauliflower florets in a large bowl, and then drizzle them with the tamari. Use a large spoon or rubber spatula to gently stir the florets to coat them with the tamari.

Sprinkle the florets with the nutritional yeast, garlic powder, black pepper and salt and gently stir them again to combine the ingredients. Spread the cauliflower florets on the prepared baking sheet. Roast the cauliflower for 25 minutes, until the edges of the florets are golden and crispy.

While the cauliflower is roasting, prepare the tahini sauce. In a medium jar, use a fork to whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, salt and garlic powder.

Add 4 tablespoons (60 ml) of water and mix the ingredients together completely. Add up to 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of more water, until the desired consistency is reached. Taste the dressing and add more salt and lemon juice if desired.

Transfer the roasted cauliflower to a large bowl. Add the parsley, dates and sunflower seeds and stir to combine the ingredients. Divide the salad among four serving bowls.

Drizzle each serving with the tahini sauce and serve the salads immediately.

Reprinted with permission from The Clean Vegan Cookbook by Jackie Akerberg. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jackie Akerberg.

