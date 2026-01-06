Everyone loves a good pasta dish, and many people want to get their plant protein in while enjoying a comforting meal. The 10 high-protein pasta dishes on this list show how simple it is to boost protein without giving up flavor. These recipes use ingredients like tofu, legumes, vegan meats, and protein-rich sauces to keep every bowl filling and balanced.

Whether you want a simple casserole or more classic flavors, each recipe offers something different. You’ll find creamy pastas, spicy options, veggie-packed bowls, and dishes that come together fast on a busy night. There’s something here for every craving.

Pasta also works well for sharing with family and friends. If you’re cooking for one, most of these dishes freeze well, so you can save portions for later. With so many ways to enjoy pasta, the possibilities are endless.

Vegan cheesy hamburger pasta

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This protein-packed pasta is an excellent vegan comfort food dish

Starting this list off is this vegan cheesy hamburger pasta by Lauren Boehme Hartmann. It transforms classic cheeseburger pasta into a fully plant-based dish with a creamy dairy-free sauce and savoury vegan mince. The shells cook in one pot, making it an easy, comforting dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy tuna and leek pasta

Samantha Jones Photography This pasta uses plant-based tuna

For lunch, try this creamy tuna and leek pasta by Rose Wyles. This dish mixes tender leeks, plant-based tuna, and a simple cream sauce. It cooks fast, works with any pasta shape, and makes a straightforward meal for busy days.

Find the recipe here.

Baked hummus pasta

Catherine Perez This pasta bake is perfect for casual dinners with family

For a cozy pasta that’s also full of plant protein, make this baked hummus pasta from Catherine Perez. This dish combines roasted tomatoes, garlic, and hummus for a creamy bake tossed with rigatoni and herbs. It’s simple to assemble and works well for quick weeknight meals.

Find the recipe here.

Apple, kale, and sausage pasta

Happy Skin Kitchen This pasta dish is both sweet and savory

Try this apple, kale, and sausage pasta by Happy Skin Kitchen next. The dish is made of vegan sausage, chopped kale, and tiny apple pieces cooked until soft and fragrant. Everything cooks together quickly in one pan and works with many pasta shapes.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy tomato and sausage rigatoni

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Rigatoni’s size, ridges, and hollow center make it perfect for capturing sauce

For maximum flavor, make this spicy tomato and sausage rigatoni from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Vegan sausage combines with rigatoni and a creamy tomato sauce made with garlic, smoked paprika, chili flakes, and sun-dried tomato paste, creating a bold and spicy pasta.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu ricotta ravioli

Happy Skin Kitchen Make your own ravioli with a tasty tofu and spinach filling

These tofu ricotta raviolis are another Happy Skin Kitchen recipe. This is a from-scratch recipe that uses homemade pasta dough and a tofu, spinach, and onion filling. A simple mushroom sauce goes on top for extra depth and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lasagna soup

Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus This vegan soup twist on the classic lasagna is just as comforting as the original

For something a little different, make this vegan lasagna soup by Bailey Ruskus. It’s a hybrid of lasagna into a cozy bowl with broken noodles, roasted vegetables, and a creamy cashew base. Cannellini beans add protein, making it a tasty pasta-style soup.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mac and beans

Romy London Potato and cannellini beans make this vegan mac even more creamy and filling

This vegan mac and beans from Romy London uses potato and beans to make a creamier pasta bake that is also higher in protein than a typical mac and cheese. The sauce blends cannellini beans, soft potato, and miso into a smooth base that coats the macaroni. The bake finishes with a crisp top and thyme-fried beans for extra texture.

Find the recipe here.

Seasonal veg and white bean pasta

Dan Jones This pasta dish is tasty as well as healthy

This seasonal veg and white bean pasta can be made for summer, like this recipe here, but is versatile enough to use ingredients that fit any season. The recipe is from Dr Alan Desmond and combines courgette, beans, and pasta in a light broth with lemon and herbs.

The vegetables cook quickly and create a creamy base without dairy. You can swap the produce for colder-weather options, making the dish adaptable all year.

Find the recipe here.

Classic vegan bolognese

Rebecca Hincke Try this vegan take on the classic Bolognese, served here over thick pappardelle pasta

To finish off our list of high-protein pasta dishes, try this classic vegan bolognese from Rebecca Hincke. This version cooks tomatoes, vegetables, and vegan mince into a slow-simmered sauce served over wide pasta ribbons. The long cook time builds a fuller tomato flavor. It’s an easy plant-based take on a well-known pasta dish.

Find the recipe here.

