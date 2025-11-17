7 Easy Casserole Recipes

When the weather turns cold, nothing beats a dish you can prep fast and let the oven do the work. These easy casserole recipes are simple to make, satisfying to eat, and even better the next day.

Casseroles make life easier. You mix the ingredients, bake, and you’re done. Whether you want something rich and saucy, light and veggie-packed, or a fun twist like a vegan sushi bake, there’s an option here for every mood.

Warm, practical, and no-stress, these recipes are made for days when you just want good food without a lot of effort.

Vegan hash brown casserole

Lauren Hartmann and Julie Grace Reinvent hash browns with this creamy au gratin casserole

The first casserole on this list is a vegan hash brown casserole by Lauren Hartmann. It layers creamy cashew sauce with soft hash browns and a golden cornflake topping for crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Eggs benedict casserole

Vegan Richa This vegan eggs benedict casserole is an adventurous breakfast idea

For breakfast, try an eggs benedict casserole. This recipe comes from Vegan Richa and uses tofu in place of eggs, layered with mushrooms, spinach, and peppers, then finished with creamy vegan hollandaise.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy cauliflower casserole with olives and red onion

Ashley Madden Cauliflower is in season right now, so it’s the ideal time to make this casserole

Next, make this creamy cauliflower casserole with olives and onions by Rise Shine Cook. It combines roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, and spinach in a lemon-tahini sauce for a flavorful, vegetable-packed meal.

Find the recipe here.

Oven-baked butter chickpeas

Katy Beskow This recipe includes sultanas and mango chutney that pairs well with the coconut milk base

These oven-baked butter chickpeas by Katy Beskow are a high-protein dinner made with chickpeas, cauliflower, and potatoes baked in a spiced coconut milk sauce with mango chutney and curry flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan sushi bake

Regina Pearce If you like sushi, you’ll love this vegan sushi bake

Looking for something unique to make? Try this vegan sushi bake by Nuts & Twigs layers seasoned rice, marinated tofu, and vegetables with creamy Japanese mayo. It delivers classic sushi flavors in a fun, oven-baked format.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan curry cauliflower bake

David and Stephen Flynn This cauliflower bake is perfect for the colder months

Try something a little different with this curry cauliflower casserole by The Happy Pear. It combines cauliflower, sweet potato, and vegan sausages in a coconut curry sauce with black beans and herbs.

Find the recipe here.

High-protein cheesy broccoli bake

Isa Chandra Moskowitz This vegan cheesy broccoli bake will become a fall staple thanks to it’s addition of high-protein silken tofu

Lastly, make this silken tofu cheesy broccoli bake by Isa Chandra Moskowitz. It blends tofu, tahini, and nutritional yeast into a creamy sauce over broccoli, then bakes until golden and crisp.

Find the recipe here.

