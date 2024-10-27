Sweet and savory poblano peppers, also known as Chiles en Nogada, is a traditional Mexican dish celebrated for its historical significance. It’s thought to have been created by nuns in Puebla to honor Mexican independence, and it features colors representing the national flag: green from the peppers, white from the creamy walnut sauce, and red from pomegranate seeds. Alexa Soto’s vegan adaptation from her cookbook PLANTAS retains the dish’s symbolism and essence while offering a plant-based twist.

In this version, roasted poblano peppers are stuffed with a flavorful filling of sautéed mushrooms, lentils, and a mix of diced apple, pear, and plantain. This combination of sweet and savory elements creates a balanced and harmonious flavor profile. Then, a creamy walnut-cashew sauce completes the dish, which adds richness and depth. The finishing touch of pomegranate seeds not only enhances the presentation but also adds a burst of freshness.

Alexa Soto’s recipe provides a vibrant and nutritious meal, blending traditional Mexican flavors with a vegan approach. It offers a perfect main course for celebrating special occasions or exploring plant-based versions of classic dishes. This recipe’s thoughtful adaptation preserves the dish’s cultural significance while embracing new, innovative flavors.

Sweet and savory stuffed poblano peppers

These sweet and savory poblano peppers offer a vegan twist on a traditional Mexican dish. This flavorful recipe celebrates Mexican culture with roasted peppers, sweet fruit filling, and a creamy nut sauce. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients For the sauce ¾ cup raw or roasted walnuts

½ cup raw or roasted cashews

1¼ cup plain unsweetened plant- based milk

½ teaspoon cane sugar

½ teaspoon sea salt For the stuffed peppers 8 poblano peppers sometimes labeled pasilla peppers

5 tablespoons neutral high-heat oil such as avocado, divided

1 pound cremini mushrooms finely diced

Sea salt

1 green plantain peeled and finely diced

1 medium white onion finely diced

3 cloves garlic minced

2 ripe Roma tomatoes finely diced

1 red apple cored and finely diced

1 pear cored and finely diced

1 cup cooked green lentils

¾ cup low-sodium vegetable broth

¼ cup raisins

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon ground cumin To serve ½ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ bunch cilantro chopped Instructions To start the sauce, put the walnuts and cashews in a medium bowl. Cover with boiling water and set aside to soak while you prepare the peppers.

Roast the poblano peppers on an open flame for 1 to 2 minutes, until charred on all sides. (Alternatively, heat the oven to the highest broiler setting, put the peppers on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, and broil on the middle rack for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until charred.) Transfer the peppers to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let sit for 10 minutes to release steam.

Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet or sauté pan over medium heat. Add one-third of the mushrooms and cook, undisturbed, for 3 minutes, or until golden. Flip the mushrooms, lightly sprinkle with salt, and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl. Cook the remaining mushrooms in the same way, adding another

1 tablespoon oil to the pan for each batch and transferring the mushrooms to the bowl as they are done.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in the same pan over medium heat. Add the plantain and cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden. Transfer to the bowl with the mushrooms. Add the onion to the pan and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and sauté for 5 minutes.

Add the apple and pear and sauté everything together for 7 minutes. Add the cooked lentils, broth, and raisins and simmer for 10 minutes, or until the liquid is mostly absorbed. Return the mushrooms and plantain to the pan, along with the oregano and cumin, and season with salt to taste. Turn the heat down to low.

Remove the charred skin from the poblano peppers. Cut a slit down the side of each pepper and remove the seeds. Spoon a generous amount of the mushroom filling inside each, then press the peppers closed.

To finish the sauce, drain the cashews and walnuts and rinse under cool running water. Combine the nuts, milk, sugar, and salt in a blender and blend on high for 1 minute, or until smooth.

To serve, place a stuffed pepper on each plate, cover with the creamy sauce, and top with pomegranate seeds and chopped cilantro.

Excerpted from PLANTAS by Alexa Soto. Copyright © 2024 by Alexa Soto. Photographs by Alexa Soto. Used with permission from Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company.

