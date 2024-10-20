For a vibrant fall lunch that uses seasonal ingredients, try this sweet potato and blood orange salad with a mustard vinaigrette. It’s the perfect base for a gluten-free lunch and can easily be paired with your favorite plant protein to make the salad more filling. This recipe comes from Isa Chandra Moskowitz’ cookbook I Can Cook Vegan and is straightforward to execute. Making this salad in advance is easy, too. All you need to do is bake your sweet potato ahead of time and then it can make for a great packed lunch the next day.

But making this dish isn’t time consuming either. This vegan salad can come together in half an hour. Additionally, you can customize this salad to your liking. Be it by switching blood orange for grapefruit, or by including chickpeas, tempeh bacon, or whatever you fancy for a fall meal. Expect the soft bite and sweet flavor of the baked sweet potato pieces alongside the mustard, mayo, garlic dressing. Then, for the salad base enjoy the sliced orange, baby greens, pine nuts, and sprigs of mint.

Sweet potato and blood orange salad with mustard vinaigrette

This gluten-free salad is excellent with any plant protein of your choice. It contains baked sweet potato, blood orange, pine nuts, mint, and baby greens. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the salad 1 pound (455 g) sweet potatoes peeled and cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt For the dressing ¼ cup (60 ml )Dijon mustard

¼ cup (60 ml) vegan mayo store-bought or homemade

1 clove garlic minced

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

8 cups (440 g) loosely packed field greens or baby greens

3 blood oranges cut into segments

1 red onion thinly sliced

2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

¼ cup (13 g) chopped

Fresh mint leaves Instructions Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Toss the sweet potatoes with the oil and salt and arrange them in a single layer on the parchment. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, tossing once, until softened. Set aside.

In a mug, mix together the mustard, mayo, garlic, vinegar, and a big pinch of salt. Stir with a fork until nice and creamy.

To assemble, place the greens in a medium-size bowl. Top with the sweet potatoes, orange segments, and red onion.

Drizzle with the dressing and sprinkle with the pine nuts and mint.

Isa Chandra Moskowitz, I Can Cook Vegan (Abrams, 29.10.19, £25.00) © 2019 Isa Chandra Moskowitz Illustrations © 2019 Lucy Sherston.

