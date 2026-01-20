Butternut squash and pomegranate jeweled pilau rice is a fragrant rice dish rooted in South Asian and Middle Eastern cooking. Pilau rice cooks gently with spices so each grain stays separate and aromatic. This version suits Veganuary because it relies on rice, vegetables, and spices rather than substitutes. It feels familiar, filling, and complete while staying fully plant-based.

The dish combines basmati rice with saffron, whole spices, and roasted butternut squash. The squash brings sweetness and body, while cumin, coriander, and cinnamon add warmth. Fresh herbs lift the rice at the end, and pomegranate seeds add bursts of freshness and texture. Coconut flakes give a subtle richness without weighing the dish down. Everything comes together in layers, but the process stays straightforward.

Pilau rice works especially well in January and throughout winter. It pairs naturally with curries, roasted vegetables, or simple dals. Seasonal squash makes it timely, while the rice keeps it practical for everyday cooking. Try making this pilau while easing into Veganuary. It’s a good way to cook something comforting that still feels vibrant and generous at the table.

Make the jeweled pilau rice

This butternut squash and pomegranate jeweled pilau rice combines spiced basmati rice with roasted squash, herbs, and fresh pomegranate. It’s a warming winter dish that works well for Veganuary meals and shared tables. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Pinch of saffron strands

1 small red onion peeled and cut into wedges

1 small white onion peeled and cut into wedges

1 large butternut squash cut in half, seeds removed and cut in slices.

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp cumin seeds

300 g basmati rice

Salt to taste

1 red chili

2 green chilies

2 cloves of garlic sliced

1 thumb sized piece of fresh ginger peeled and sliced

2 cinnamon sticks

6 whole cloves

Flaked coconut a handful

Fresh coriander

Fresh mint

1 pomegranate prepared (skin and pith removed, seeds retained)

1 lime Instructions Place the saffron strands in a heat proof measuring jug and pour over 600ml of boiling water, then set aside to infuse.

Place the onions and butternut squash in a large roasting tin and drizzle with 1 tbsp of coconut oil. Add the coriander, cinnamon and cumin and mix well to ensure the vegetables are coated with the oil and spices.

Roast the vegetables in a hot oven (220°C / fan 200°C / gas 7) for 30-40 minutes until the vegetables are tender and slightly charred.

Meanwhile place the rice in a large bowl and cover with cold water.

Heat the remaining coconut oil in a deep saute pan. Add the chillies, garlic, ginger, cinnamon sticks and cloves.

Rinse and drain the rice and add to the pan. Stir well with a wooden spoon to ensure all the grains of rice are coated with the fragranced oil.

Pour in the saffron infused water, add the salt and bring to the boil. Cover with a lid or foil, reduce the temperature to a low heat and cook for 20 minutes.

Spoon the cooked rice into a large serving dish. Then add the roasted vegetables and fold gently into the rice.

Garnish with fresh coriander, mint, coconut flakes and pomegranate seeds. Serve with wedges of lime.

These recipes are from Stellar. Find more information here.

