This squash, lentil, and apricot one-pot stew works particularly well as dinner when the weather turns cool. It takes its cue from Moroccan harira, but adds butternut squash and dried apricots for a non-traditional twist. As a result, this dish is somewhere between a soup and a stew, easy to make in a single pot and with a rich, unique flavor.

Lentils and chickpeas form the base of the dish, making it high in protein and fiber. Meanwhile, onions, garlic, and warm spices such as cumin, coriander, and cinnamon bring depth. Tomatoes and vegetable stock add a savory element, while the apricots give everything a gentle sweetness. The squash, which softens up as everything cooks, gives the stew a particularly hearty texture.

The recipe comes from We Cook Plants by Sarah Bentley and Made in Hackney, and is simple enough to be practical for everyday cooking. It freezes well and even tastes better the next day, so it’s a good option for batch meals during the colder months. You can serve this squash, lentil, and apricot one-pot stew on its own, pair it with flatbreads, or serve it with crisp toast for dipping.

Make this apricot one-pot stew

This squash, lentil, and apricot one-pot stew brings sweet and savory flavors together in a warming dish. Spiced and full of texture, it's great on its own or with flatbreads for scooping. Ingredients 2 onions

2 celery stalks

4 cloves garlic

350 g butternut squash

10 dried apricots

1 x 400g can chickpeas/garbanzo beans

170 g dried split red lentils

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1½ teaspoons ground cumin/jeera

1½ teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

720 ml water plus 120ml extra if needed later

¼ teaspoon saffron strands optional

Pinch of sugar

2 tablespoons of just-boiled water

500 ml vegetable stock made from 1 stock cube

1x 400g can chopped tomatoes

45 g white basmati rice

Sea salt and black pepper To Finish And Garnish Large handful of fresh coriander/cilantro leaves optional

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil plus extra for the flatbreads/toast

Juice of ½ lemon

Dried chili/hot pepper flakes To Serve Flatbreads or toasted sourdough Instructions First let’s prepare the ingredients: Finely dice the onions and celery.

Mince the garlic.

Peel, deseed and dice the butternut squash into small chunks.

Halve the dried apricots.

Rinse and drain the chickpeas/garbanzo beans and set aside.

Rinse and drain the red lentils and set aside.

Finely chop the fresh coriander/cilantro (for the finish/garnish). Next: Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot on a medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until softened, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes.

Add the celery, garlic and all the spices apart from the saffron. Fry for 2 minutes.

Boil the 720ml of water in a kettle. Add the lentils and this boiling water to the pan. Cover and cook until softened, about 12 minutes.

Grind the saffron strands (if using) with the sugar in a pestle and mortar. Add the 2 tablespoons of just-boiled water and leave to steep.

When the lentils are soft, add the squash, saffron, chickpeas/garbanzo beans, apricots, vegetable stock, tomatoes, rice, ¾ teaspoon of salt and ½ teaspoon of black pepper to the pan. Stir to combine.

Cover and simmer on a medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the squash is completely cooked and beginning to melt into the stew. This will take 25–30 minutes.

Add the extra 120ml (boiling) water if the stew is dry. While the stew is cooking, you can clean down and set the table.

In the last 5 minutes of cooking, add most of the chopped coriander/cilantro and the olive oil to finish.

Taste and season as needed with the lemon juice and more salt and black pepper. Serve garnished with the remaining coriander/cilantro and some chili/hot pepper flakes.

Serve with flatbreads or toasted sourdough, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. The flavors improve after the stew has rested overnight (in the refrigerator, then reheat to serve) and it also freezes well so is ideal for batch cooking. Tip: Freeze the stew in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Defrost, then reheat gently until piping hot to serve.

Recipes republished with permission from We Cook Plants, by Sarah Bentley & Made in Hackney (Watkins Media, Nourish Books). Publication date: October 2025. £30.00 Hardback. Main Food Photography copyright © Sarah Doig. Reportage photography copyright © Marcus Duran. Available to preorder now.

