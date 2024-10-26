These Falafel And Pear Lettuce Wraps Are High In Plant Protein

Priyanka Naik’s falafel and pear lettuce wraps from The Modern Tiffin offer a creative twist on traditional falafel. This dish combines crispy, baked falafel patties with seared cumin-spiced pears for a unique blend of flavors. The falafel is made with a mix of chickpeas and fava beans, which are packed with plant-based protein and fiber. Fresh herbs like parsley and cilantro give the patties a vibrant, herby taste, while garlic and chilis add a kick.

This dish is served in butter lettuce wraps, making it a refreshing and nutritious option. The lettuce acts as a crunchy, veggie alternative to pita, keeping the meal light. The addition of seared pears, seasoned with cumin, brings a surprising sweetness that balances the savory falafel. A drizzle of garlic tahini sauce ties everything together, adding creaminess and a nutty flavor to each bite.

These wraps are ideal for a light lunch or dinner and are visually appealing, too. They are easy to assemble and versatile; you can even transform them into a salad bowl by chopping the lettuce. This recipe not only offers a boost of protein but also showcases a fun, innovative way to enjoy falafel with an unexpected twist.

Falafel and pear lettuce wraps

This recipe offers a creative twist on classic falafel. The wraps combine crispy baked falafel patties with cumin-seared pears for a unique sweet-savory flavor. Topped with garlic tahini and served in lettuce leaves, this dish is a refreshing, high-protein vegan meal. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients For the falafel patties ¼ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp coriander seeds

7 oz (½ can) low-sodium chickpeas, rinsed and drained

7 oz (heaping ½) cup thawed frozen fava beans

1 small red onion coarsely chopped

2 garlic cloves

2 Indian green chilies or serrano chilies

5-6 sprigs flat-leaf parsley coarsely chopped

4-5 sprigs fresh cilantro coarsely chopped (including stems)

½ tsp baking soda

Pinch of kosher salt and black pepper

¼ cup stale bread or plain bread crumbs

Olive oil for cooking For the garlic tahini ¼ cup tahini paste stirred

¼ cup unsweetened plain non-dairy yogurt

1 garlic clove coarsely chopped

Juice of ¼ lemon

Pinch of kosher salt

2-3 tbsp warm water For the cumin pears 1 tsp olive oil

1 Bosc pear thinly sliced lengthwise with peel on, core removed

⅛ tsp cumin powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper Additional ingredients 6 butter lettuce leaves

¼ cup grape tomatoes halved lengthwise

1 scallion thinly sliced on the bias Instructions Make the falafel patties In a large skillet, toast the cumin seeds and coriander seeds over medium-low heat for 2 minutes until fragrant. Transfer to a mortar and pestle and grind to a coarse texture. In a food processor, add the chickpeas, fava beans, onion, garlic, green chilies, ground spices, parsley, cilantro, baking soda, salt, and black pepper.

Pulse 5 or 6 times, until the mixture is broken down and just combined. Don’t overmix, as we’re not trying to create a hummus. Once the texture of the dough looks like it’s sticking together when pressed between two fingers, transfer to a mixing bowl, add the bread crumbs, and mix.

Give it a taste—it should taste herby, spicy, and garlicky. Add more salt if necessary.

Using a mini scooper, scoop one ball and roll and slightly press down to form a small patty. Repeat with the rest of the dough. Place the patties on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and set in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes, until firm. Make the garlic tahini While the falafel patties are chillin’ in the fridge, make the tahini. Rinse out the food processor and place all of the ingredients, except the water, in it. Blend until smooth with no visible lumps or chunks of garlic. If the mixture is very thick like a paste, blend in a tablespoon at a time of warm water until you achieve a creamy texture. Set aside. Bake the falafel patties Preheat the oven to 375°F. Set the same large skillet used for the spices over medium-high heat. Pour in about 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the falafel patties and sear on each side for 3 to 5 minutes, using a set of tongs to flip carefully, until golden brown and firm but not hard to touch.

Then transfer to the same parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until completely heated through, cooked on the sides, and very firm to the touch. Remove and cool for 2 minutes. Make the cumin pears While the falafels bake and cool, prepare the pears. Wipe down the same large skillet, set over medium heat, and add the olive oil. Once hot, add the sliced pears and sauté in the olive oil for 1 to 2 minutes, until there is some caramelization on the edges of the pears. Sprinkle in the cumin powder, a pinch of salt, and 2 grinds of black pepper. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, until the pears have softened to fork-tender and are golden, but still intact. Remove and set aside. Assemble Place the butter lettuce leaves on a platter. Layer 1 to 2 falafel patties onto each leaf, top with 2 to 4 slices of pear, grape tomatoes, a drizzle of tahini, and a garnish of scallions. If traveling, chop the lettuce up and toss with the tomatoes and scallions and place in one container. Layer on the cumin pears, then the falafel patties, and pack the tahini separately to make for a falafel salad bowl.

Excerpted from THE MODERN TIFFIN: On-the-Go Vegan Dishes with a Global Flair. Copyright @ 2024 by Priyanka Naik. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Melissa Hom. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

