This Apple Chickpea Salad Sandwich Marries Sweet With Savory

With summer heating up, this sweet and tangy apple chickpea sandwich packed with plant protein is just what you need for lunch.

It comes from Kiki Nelson’s cookbook Plantifully Simple, and it’s a wonderful plant-based alternative to a chicken salad sandwich. Whether you’re at a picnic, packing a lunch for work, or simply at home and hungry for a simple yet satisfying meal, this recipe won’t disappoint.

You might be wondering: why chickpeas? Well, these legumes have a great mouthfeel and a substantial texture that makes you feel fuller. What’s more, their mild flavor and high protein content makes them a versatile ingredient in many meals.

The mixture of savory and sweet along with the crunch of the apple and the addition of celery, sprouts, and coconut yogurt creates an exciting flavor profile in this sandwich.

Apple chickpea salad sandwich

The filling for this sandwich is light and flavorful, perfect for heaping onto your favorite bread. The apple chickpea salad sandwich is a delightful fusion of savory and sweet and is a great addition to summer lunches. And the best part about this sandwich filling is that it will keep in the fridge for up to three days, making it great for meal prep. No ratings yet Servings 4 sandwiches Ingredients 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed

½ cup plain, unsweetened coconut yogurt

½ cup diced Fuji apple

½ cup finely diced celery

½ cup finely diced red onion

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

½ tsp garlic salt

3 drops stevia or monk fruit sweetener

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 slices sprouted whole-grain bread or bread of your choice

8 romaine lettuce leaves

1 cup sprouts Instructions In a medium bowl, use a fork or potato masher to mash the chickpeas. It's good if they remain a bit chunky.

Add the yogurt, apple, celery, onion, lemon juice, garlic salt, stevia, and a few twists of black pepper. Mix well to combine.

Top 4 slices of bread with half a cup of the filling each. Add two lettuce leaves to each sandwich followed by a ¼ cup of the sprouts.

Top each sandwich with the second slice of bread and serve.

Excerpted from PLANTIFULLY SIMPLE: 100 Plant-Based Recipes and Meal Plans for Health and Weight-Loss. Copyright @ 2024 by Kiki Nelson. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Kiki Nelson. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

