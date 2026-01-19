10 Affordable and Easy Vegan Recipes

Eating well on a budget is completely possible with the right recipes. Affordable and easy vegan recipes make it simpler to cook wholesome meals without relying on specialty products or pricey substitutes. Simple ingredients, smart cooking, and a few pantry staples go a long way when money feels tight.

Affordable vegan cooking focuses on foods that are easy to find and easy to use. Beans, lentils, grains, vegetables, and canned goods form the base of countless meals. When you cook this way, you save money without sacrificing flavor or comfort.

This list highlights budget-friendly dishes that work for everyday cooking. Each recipe uses accessible ingredients and straightforward methods. Whether you are feeding a family, cooking for one, or stretching your grocery shop, these meals help keep costs low while still delivering good food.

Oven-roasted squash and tomato dhal

Clare Winfield This dhal recipe has all the makings of a staple

First up is this oven-roasted squash and tomato dhal by Ella Mills. Red lentils cook until soft alongside tender squash, tomatoes, coconut milk, ginger, and curry spices, creating a gently spiced, oven-baked dhal with a creamy texture and deep, slow-developed flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized onion butter beans

Catherine Perez Enjoy these beans with your favorite side

These caramelized onion butter beans by Catherine Perez are a flavorful, high-protein dinner idea. Slow-cooked onions turn sweet and jammy, then simmer with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and creamy butter beans in a savory, deeply aromatic sauce finished with nutritional yeast.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea ‘tuna’

Amber Asakura This mashed chickpea filling is meaty, tasty, and full of plant protein

This chickpea “tuna” recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl is a great go-to when you want to make something tasty out of a can of chickpeas. Mashed chickpeas mix with celery, onion, lemon, and dulse for a savory, sandwich-ready filling.

Find the recipe here.

Baked hummus pasta

Catherine Perez This pasta bake is perfect for casual dinners with family

Catherine Perez’s baked hummus pasta is a comforting, high-protein dish that easily makes leftovers. Creamy hummus melts into blistered tomatoes, herbs, and rigatoni, creating a cozy pasta bake with rich flavor and a soft, saucy finish.

Find the recipe here.

Lazy lentil dhal

BOSH! Lazy Lentil Dahl made with coconut milk, tomato, and aromatic South Asian spices

This lazy lentil dhal by BOSH! is a simple and tasty meal full of goodness. Red lentils simmer alongside coconut milk, tomatoes, spinach, and spices, creating a soft, gently spiced curry that’s ideal for low-effort dinners or cooking ahead.

Find the recipe here.

Biscuit vegan ‘chicken’ pot pie

The Curvy Carbivore Have this American recipe on hand when you need to serve a crowd

This biscuit “chicken” pot pie by The Curvy Carbivore is American comfort food with a vegan twist. A creamy vegetable and potato filling bakes beneath fluffy biscuits, creating a cozy, familiar dish that feels generous and deeply comforting.

Find the recipe here.

Mini sweet potato donuts

Halle Burns Make the most of seasonal produce with these moist and tasty sweet potato donuts

Make these mini sweet potato donuts for a budget-friendly dessert. This recipe from Halle Burns uses sweet potato purée to create a soft dough that fries quickly, turning crisp outside and tender inside, with simple icing or cinnamon sugar to finish.

Find the recipe here.

5-minute blueberry ‘superfood’ oats

Jillian Glenn You can add plant-based protein powder to your oats for a protein boost

For breakfast, make this speedy superfood oats recipe by Jillian Glenn ready in just five minutes. Creamy oats cook with blueberries, chia, and flax, then finish with nut butter and fruit for a thick, lightly sweet bowl packed with texture and color.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea Caesar salad

Kim-Julie Hansen This salad takes under 30 minutes to make

Kim-Julie Hansen’s chickpea Caesar salad keeps the classic structure intact with crisp romaine, crunchy croutons, and a creamy vegan dressing. Roasted chickpeas and capers add bite and depth, while nutritional yeast delivers that familiar savory finish.

Find the recipe here.

Courgette, leek, white bean, and kale stew

Gaz Oakley & Tom Kong This simple stew is high in plant protein and is nourishing

Finishing off this list is a white bean and kale stew from Gaz Oakley. Leeks, courgettes, and rosemary simmer with cannellini beans, then partially blended for creaminess. Lemon zest and olive oil lift the rich, herby base.

Find the recipe here.

