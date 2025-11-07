X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Celeriac and Apple Soup

Celeriac soup is a wholesome and creamy option for chilly nights

celeriac and apple soup with savory granola Make your own homemade savory granola for this soup - Media Credit: JAZZ Apple
This celeriac and apple soup brings together two simple ingredients for a wholesome cold-weather meal. Celeriac, sometimes called celery root, has a mild, earthy taste and blends into a smooth, creamy base when cooked. Paired with apple, garlic, and ginger, it makes a smooth, flavorful soup that’s easy to prepare and simple to enjoy.

The recipe starts with sautéed shallots, ginger, and garlic before adding chopped celeriac and apple. Vegetable stock ties it together, and after a short simmer, the soup is blended until silky. It’s a straightforward dish that works well as a light dinner or a starter for autumn and winter gatherings.

A handful of savory granola on top adds crunch and contrast, turning a simple soup into something more complete. The granola also brings in healthy fats and texture, making the bowl more substantial. This recipe is nourishing, simple to make, and ideal for evenings when you want something comforting without extra effort.

How to make celeriac and apple soup

This celeriac and apple soup blends earthy root vegetables with a touch of sweetness for a wholesome, easy-to-make cold-weather meal. Top with savory granola for crunch.
celeriac and apple soup with savory granola
No ratings yet
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 celeriac root (peeled and chopped into pieces)
  • 3 shallots (peeled and chopped)
  • 2 garlic cloves (minced)
  • 1 apple (core removed and chopped into pieces)
  • 2 tbsp of grated ginger
  • 1 tsp of cumin powder
  • 400 ml of veggie stock
  • 1 tbsp of coconut oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Add the coconut oil to a large pan and once hot, add in the chopped shallots, ginger and garlic. Cook on a medium heat until the onion starts to caramelize, about 5 minutes.
  • Add in the chopped celeriac and chopped apple and give it a good stir. Add in cumin powder and mix again.
  • Pour in the veggie stock. Bring it to a boil and the turn it down to a simmer. Put the lid on and cook the soup for 25 minutes.
  • Once the soup is cooked transfer it to a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Serve with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and the savory granola.

