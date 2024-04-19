15 Vegan Salad Recipes

Salads can be some of the most vibrant, diverse, and versatile meals around, but for some reason they still have a pretty bad rep. Many people think of salads as boring rabbit food, consisting of nothing but lettuce and bland vegetables. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. These vegan salad recipes will challenge everything you thought you knew about this incredible dish.

The word “salad” broadly refers a mixture of small pieces of food, usually featuring vegetables or fruits as key components. Salads can be served cold, warm, or at room temperature, feature a wide range of ingredients, and be adapted to suit pretty much any taste preferences. They can be an appetizer, side dish, or main course, depending on the ingredients used and portion size. Essentially, salads are an incredibly versatile dish for any occasion.

People often accuse vegans for eating only salad, but plant-based diets can be made up of all the same components that animal diets are – whether you fancy something meaty, cheesy, comforting, or high protein.

Sometimes, though, particularly in the warmer months, a salad is the only thing you’re craving. Here are 15 salad recipes to make for your meals this summer.

Vegan salad recipes

Lentil salad

This lentil salad doesn’t just look amazing, it’s packed full of protein, vitamins, and so many nutrients that’ll have you glowing all day long. Lentils are a great addition to any plant-based diet – thanks largely to their high fiber content, as well as protein. The homemade dressing takes this salad to the next level, and you’ll be coming back to it again and again. It comes from The Garden Party.

Find the recipe here.

Halloumi and pistachio salad

BOSH! It’s possible to make a vegan halloumi alternative at home

Nope, you haven’t read that wrong – it is possible to enjoy halloumi as a vegan! While traditional halloumi is dairy-based, you can make a plant-based alternative at home with a little bit of creativity. This BOSH! recipe uses tofu, which means this is a protein-packed, as well as tasty, vegan salad idea.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean pesto salad

Happy Skin Kitchen This butter bean salad is packed full of protein

Butter bean recipes are having a serious moment right now, and this Happy Skin Kitchen creation has all the makings of a classic. It features tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, vegan feta, and a homemade basil pesto takes it to new heights.

Find the recipe here.

Bean, orzo, and pesto salad

Plant Baes This is a great recipe to store in the fridge and eat throughout the week

If you want to have a productive Sunday, why not get yourself feeling super organized by meal prepping your lunches for the week? This meal prep salad recipe features orzo (a type of small pasta), tomatoes, broccoli (which is surprisingly high in protein…), and vegan feta. It comes from Plant Baes, and stores in the fridge perfectly.

Find the recipe here.

Halloumi salad

Lizzie Mayson With a little creativity, it’s possible to make your own vegan halloumi at home

Another BOSH! halloumi recipe? You betcha. This one is another tofu creation, and the addition of pearl barley makes this salad a tasty and substantial meal. It doesn’t take long to put together, is perfect for summer, and is sure to impress any guests at a BBQ.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy potato salad

ElaVegan This recipe makes for a great lunch or side dish

Summer recipes don’t get much more classic than potato salads, but the vast majority of recipes are far from vegan-friendly. Traditional potato salads use mayo, but it couldn’t be easier to make a plant-based version without the egg. This oil-free recipe uses a homemade dressing featuring dijon mustard, white beans, plant milk, and more tasty ingredients. This comes from Ela Vegan.

Find the recipe here.

‘Chicken’ caesar salad

Vegan Recipe Club Try this delightful plant-based take on the classic Caesar Salad

Caesar salads are wildly popular, but most of them feature parmesan, chicken, and anchovies. With a few simple swaps, though, it’s easy to make a fully plant-based version. This Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club creation uses vegan versions of chicken and parmesan, as well as capers in place of anchovies.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and broccoli vegan summer salad

Natlicious Food Legumes plus greens equals a heart-healthy salad you can make anytime

Lentils are not only full of protein, but iron as well. Did you know that you can maximize iron absorption by eating a vitamin C source with your meal? The broccoli in this Natlicious Food salad helps you absorb more iron from the lentils, meaning it’s a seriously nutritious option.

Find the recipe here.

Kale, apple, and cashew cheese salad

Happy Skin Kitchen These recipes are rich in vitamin C and other nutrients

If you’ve never mixed sweet with savory, you’re seriously missing out. The apple and pomegranate in this salad really elevated the flavor, and the crunchy kale is packed with vitamins and fiber. Cashew cheese is a great dairy-free alternative, and this Happy Skin Kitchen recipe teaches you to make your own.

Find the recipe here.

Pearl couscous salad with roasted cauliflower

Thriving On Plants This roasted cauliflower salad recipe is sure to be a crowdpleaser

It seems like cauliflower recipes are everywhere right now, and we can see why. The nutritious vegetable is packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B6, folate, and more. This couscous salad, which comes from Thriving on Plants, is perfect for summer picnics.

Find the recipe here.

Mexican-style bean salad

Happy Skin Kitchen This Mexican-style salad is filled with protein-packed beans

Beans are an excellent plant-based source of protein, and this Happy Skin Kitchen vegan bean salad mixes both black beans and black eye beans together. Sweetcorn and avocado send this salad to new heights, and the chili flakes give it an added bit of spice.

Find the recipe here.

Nutty rice salad

Nourishing Amy This nutty rice salad is a tasty vegan lunch

Nuts are highly nutritious, and a great addition to any diet. This nutty rice salad uses hazelnuts and pistachios, alongside ingredients like peas, sweetcorn, and apricot. It requires just a few ingredients, and couldn’t be easier to put together.

Find the recipe here.

Barley and butternut squash salad

Happy Skin Kitchen This barley and butternut squash salad is perfect for colder evenings

This is a perfect salad for the autumn months, and its main ingredient works perfectly with the vegan feta cheese. The pomegranate seeds give it an added sweetness, and the addition of pearl barley means this salad can work as a substantial dinner. This is another Happy Skin Kitchen recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy tahini kale salad

Viva! This kale salad couldn’t be easier to prepare

You can use pretty much any ingredients you like for this kale salad recipe, with avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and artichokes all being recommended by creators Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club. Tahini is a key ingredient, giving the dressing a delicious creaminess.

Find the recipe here.

Easy pesto pasta salad

Nuts & Twigs Pasta salads are perfect for spring

Pasta salads are a perfect option when you want something healthy, yet filling. This Nuts & Twigs recipe uses orzo pasta alongside dairy-free feta, asparagus, and vegan pesto.

Find the recipe here.

