15 Vegan Salad Recipes

Salads can be some of the most vibrant, diverse, and versatile meals around, but for some reason they still have a pretty bad rep. Many people think of salads as boring rabbit food, consisting of nothing but lettuce and bland vegetables. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. These vegan salad recipes will challenge everything you thought you knew about this incredible dish.
The word “salad” broadly refers a mixture of small pieces of food, usually featuring vegetables or fruits as key components. Salads can be served cold, warm, or at room temperature, feature a wide range of ingredients, and be adapted to suit pretty much any taste preferences. They can be an appetizer, side dish, or main course, depending on the ingredients used and portion size. Essentially, salads are an incredibly versatile dish for any occasion.
People often accuse vegans for eating only salad, but plant-based diets can be made up of all the same components that animal diets are – whether you fancy something meaty, cheesy, comforting, or high protein.
Sometimes, though, particularly in the warmer months, a salad is the only thing you’re craving. Here are 15 salad recipes to make for your meals this summer.
Vegan salad recipes
Lentil salad
This lentil salad doesn’t just look amazing, it’s packed full of protein, vitamins, and so many nutrients that’ll have you glowing all day long. Lentils are a great addition to any plant-based diet – thanks largely to their high fiber content, as well as protein. The homemade dressing takes this salad to the next level, and you’ll be coming back to it again and again. It comes from The Garden Party.
Halloumi and pistachio salad
Nope, you haven’t read that wrong – it is possible to enjoy halloumi as a vegan! While traditional halloumi is dairy-based, you can make a plant-based alternative at home with a little bit of creativity. This BOSH! recipe uses tofu, which means this is a protein-packed, as well as tasty, vegan salad idea.
Butter bean pesto salad
Butter bean recipes are having a serious moment right now, and this Happy Skin Kitchen creation has all the makings of a classic. It features tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, vegan feta, and a homemade basil pesto takes it to new heights.
Bean, orzo, and pesto salad
If you want to have a productive Sunday, why not get yourself feeling super organized by meal prepping your lunches for the week? This meal prep salad recipe features orzo (a type of small pasta), tomatoes, broccoli (which is surprisingly high in protein…), and vegan feta. It comes from Plant Baes, and stores in the fridge perfectly.
Halloumi salad
Another BOSH! halloumi recipe? You betcha. This one is another tofu creation, and the addition of pearl barley makes this salad a tasty and substantial meal. It doesn’t take long to put together, is perfect for summer, and is sure to impress any guests at a BBQ.
Creamy potato salad
Summer recipes don’t get much more classic than potato salads, but the vast majority of recipes are far from vegan-friendly. Traditional potato salads use mayo, but it couldn’t be easier to make a plant-based version without the egg. This oil-free recipe uses a homemade dressing featuring dijon mustard, white beans, plant milk, and more tasty ingredients. This comes from Ela Vegan.
‘Chicken’ caesar salad
Caesar salads are wildly popular, but most of them feature parmesan, chicken, and anchovies. With a few simple swaps, though, it’s easy to make a fully plant-based version. This Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club creation uses vegan versions of chicken and parmesan, as well as capers in place of anchovies.
Lentil and broccoli vegan summer salad
Lentils are not only full of protein, but iron as well. Did you know that you can maximize iron absorption by eating a vitamin C source with your meal? The broccoli in this Natlicious Food salad helps you absorb more iron from the lentils, meaning it’s a seriously nutritious option.
Kale, apple, and cashew cheese salad
If you’ve never mixed sweet with savory, you’re seriously missing out. The apple and pomegranate in this salad really elevated the flavor, and the crunchy kale is packed with vitamins and fiber. Cashew cheese is a great dairy-free alternative, and this Happy Skin Kitchen recipe teaches you to make your own.
Pearl couscous salad with roasted cauliflower
It seems like cauliflower recipes are everywhere right now, and we can see why. The nutritious vegetable is packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B6, folate, and more. This couscous salad, which comes from Thriving on Plants, is perfect for summer picnics.
Mexican-style bean salad
Beans are an excellent plant-based source of protein, and this Happy Skin Kitchen vegan bean salad mixes both black beans and black eye beans together. Sweetcorn and avocado send this salad to new heights, and the chili flakes give it an added bit of spice.
Nutty rice salad
Nuts are highly nutritious, and a great addition to any diet. This nutty rice salad uses hazelnuts and pistachios, alongside ingredients like peas, sweetcorn, and apricot. It requires just a few ingredients, and couldn’t be easier to put together.
Barley and butternut squash salad
This is a perfect salad for the autumn months, and its main ingredient works perfectly with the vegan feta cheese. The pomegranate seeds give it an added sweetness, and the addition of pearl barley means this salad can work as a substantial dinner. This is another Happy Skin Kitchen recipe.
Creamy tahini kale salad
You can use pretty much any ingredients you like for this kale salad recipe, with avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and artichokes all being recommended by creators Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club. Tahini is a key ingredient, giving the dressing a delicious creaminess.
Easy pesto pasta salad
Pasta salads are a perfect option when you want something healthy, yet filling. This Nuts & Twigs recipe uses orzo pasta alongside dairy-free feta, asparagus, and vegan pesto.
