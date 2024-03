With the weather *almost* getting warmer and Spring being on the horizon, many of us may soon be ditching hot dinners in favor of lighter meals like salads. If you’re looking for some new vegan salad recipes in your life, this creamy tahini kale salad is a must try.

If you think salads are always boring, you couldn’t be more mistaken. Salad recipes extend far beyond a boring garden side salad, and there’s a salad to suit pretty much any tastes.

For the below kale salad recipe, which comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club, you can use any salad items of your choice, including tomatoes, avocados, cucumbers, peppers, or anything else. What makes this salad special is its creamy tahini dressing, for which you’ll need just a few cupboard staple ingredients.

Creamy tahini kale salad recipe

This is a delicious way to eat kale and the entire salad will have you feeling brand new – it’s so healthy, you can practically feel the nutrients zinging through your body! Massaging the kale makes it a bit softer to eat and easier to digest – the dressing helps with this process. It can be enjoyed as a side salad or as a main meal, especially if you pack it full of grains, tofu and extra salady bits No ratings yet Duration 5 mins Prep Time 5 mins Ingredients Salad 1 big bunch of kale, stalks removed and torn into bite-sized pieces

Any combination of the optional extras, including any tinned pulses (drained and rinsed), artichokes, avocado, cherry tomatoes, croutons, cucumber, fresh chilli, fresh herbs, garlic, grated beetroot, marinated tofu, quinoa, radish, red onion, spring onion, sprinkling of nutritional yeast, sundried tomatoes, sweetcorn, toasted mixed seeds Dressing 3 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp tahini

3 tbsp cider vinegar

2 tbsp tamari

1 tbsp syrup (eg maple or agave) Instructions Place the torn kale into a large bowl and pour over all of the dressing ingredients.

Massage it all together for a couple of minutes (this helps to break down the fibres in the kale to make it more digestible and also helps to absorb the flavours!).

Add any of the optional extras of your choice (and more dressing ingredients if necessary) and enjoy. Serving suggestions: bulgar wheat, couscous, crusty bread, curries, pasta or gnocchi, quinoa, rice and tofu, roasted vegetables, selection of salads, vegan kiev

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

