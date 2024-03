This vegan caesar salad by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a plant-based – and completely dairy-free – twist on the original. The recipe features animal-free alternatives to traditional ingredients, and it’s sure to satisfy any craving for the classic dish.

The recipe comes from Viva!’s cookbook Everyone Can Cook Vegan, which showcases plant-based versions of popular animal dishes. It combines crisp romaine lettuce, savory vegan chicken strips filled with plant-based protein, and a creamy, tangy dressing. It covers all the bases for salad lovers. Enjoy the addition of vegan parmesan and avocado, which makes this meal a nutritionally balanced and satisfying option for lunch.

This vegan chicken caesar salad uses plant-based ingredients to create a dish that’s both satisfying and guilt-free without sacrificing flavor or texture.

Chickless caesar salad recipe

An entirely plant-based version of the classic Caesar Salad with vegan chicken strips, vegan parmesan, and homemade crunchy croutons. No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Cook Time 5 mins Prep Time 15 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients Salad 350 grams vegan chicken strips or pieces

2 baby gem or 1 head romaine lettuce leaves separated

1 avocado sliced

200 grams cherry tomatoes halved

2 handfuls of croutons Make your own using 2cm squares of sourdough, crusts removed, drizzled with a little oil and salt and placed in the oven at 180°C until golden. You can also use gluten-free bread for this.

handful fresh parsley stalks removed and finely chopped

50 grams vegan parmesan shaved or grated

1 tbsp capers drained and rinsed Dressing 230 grams vegan mayonaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic crushed

2 tbsp lemon juice

50 grams vegan parmesan grated

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tsp vegan Worcester sauce (optional) Instructions Salad Lightly fry the vegan chicken pieces in a little oil until golden or according to the instructions on the packet.

Arrange all the different salad ingredients together in a bowl or decoratively on a board if you’re feeling fancy. Dressing Mix all the ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl until well combined.

Either spoon a few dollops of the dressing around the salad ingredients or mix together with the salad until fully covered.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. It features in the Everyone Can Cook Vegan cookbook. You can view the original recipe here.

