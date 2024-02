If you’re looking for some new protein-packed vegan salads in your life, we recommend giving this lentil salad recipe a go, pronto.

Lentils are a type of legume that have been a staple in human diets for millennia, with their origins tracing back to the Near East and Mediterranean regions. Archaeological evidence suggests that lentils were among the first crops domesticated in these areas, as early as 8,000 to 7,000 BC. Over centuries, lentils spread throughout the world, becoming integral to various cuisines from the Indian subcontinent to parts of Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Known for their lens-shaped seeds, lentils come in a variety of colors, including green, brown, red, and black, each with its unique flavor and cooking properties.

Lentils have gained immense popularity among vegans for several reasons. Firstly, they are a rich source of plant-based protein, making them an excellent alternative to animal products. Additionally, lentils contain a wealth of other essential nutrients, including dietary fiber, iron, folate, and potassium, supporting overall health and well-being. Their versatility in cooking also makes them a favored ingredient in vegan cuisine, easily incorporated into dishes ranging from soups and stews to salads and patties.

Health benefits of lentils

The health benefits of lentils are extensive and have been recognized in various studies. They are known to improve digestive health, thanks to their high fiber content, which aids in regular bowel movements and the maintenance of a healthy gut microbiome. Lentils are also beneficial for heart health, as they help to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Rich in essential vitamins and minerals, lentils support the immune system, contribute to healthy energy levels, and may play a role in preventing certain types of cancer.

Lentil salad recipe

This chilled lentil salad is served at room temperature or cold, and it makes the perfect meal or side dish! Dressing and lots of fresh vegetables and herbs, make it a tasty and healthy way to enjoy this powerhouse pulse. No ratings yet Ingredients 2 x 15oz (425g) cans lentils, drained + rinsed

4 sweet mini peppers, sliced (see notes)

1 large beefsteak tomato, roughly chopped (1 cup) (see notes)

1/2 English cucumber, sliced and cut into quarters (1 cup)

1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped Dressing 3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garlic powder or onion powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper Instructions Into a medium size salad serving bowl, add lentil salad ingredients, stir to combine.

Into a small bowl (or mason jar) add dressing ingredients, and whisk to combine (or if using a mason jar, seal and shake to combine). Pour the dressing over the lentil salad, stir to combine.

Serve your lentil salad cold or at room temperature. If serving cold, cover and place in the fridge for 1-2 hours before serving. Lentil Salad is best enjoyed on the same day it’s made. If you need to make this salad ahead of time, prepare different components separately by draining lentils, cutting the vegetables and preparing the dressing. Store ingredients separately in the fridge, and combine the ready to serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Rachel Steenland (owner of The Garden Party).

