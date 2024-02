If you’re looking for some tasty and nutritious vegan meal prep ideas, this bean, orzo, and pesto salad is a great place to start. As well as being high in plant protein, it’s packed full of vegetables.

Meal prepping is the practice of planning and preparing meals in advance, typically for multiple days or an entire week. They’re a great way to save time and ensure you have healthy home-cooked meals throughout the week.

The below recipe, which comes from Plant Baes, shows you how to make a bean, orzo, and pesto salad. Beans are a great plant-based source of protein, and this dish takes less than 30 minutes to make.

Other ingredients include sundried tomatoes, broccoli, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and plant-based feta (this can be found in many supermarkets, or you could make it at home yourself with this vegan feta recipe).

A vibrant, summery meal-prep salad featuring pesto rosso, butter beans, orzo, and an array of fresh vegetables. Perfect for a light lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Cook Time 10 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 1 Ingredients 3 cups cooked butter beans

2 cups cooked orzo

1 broccoli head (diced)

1 bunch asparagus (diced)

400 g cherry tomatoes (diced in halves)

1.5 tbsp baby capers

2 tbsp plant-based feta

1.5 tbsp toasted pine nuts Pesto Rosso 1/4 cup sundried tomatoes

1 garlic clove

1 lemon, juiced (3tbsp)

1/2 cup basil leaves

1/4 cup toasted pine nuts

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt & pepper Instructions Combine all the pesto ingredients in a small blender and process until a paste is formed.

Bring a pot of water to a soft boil, add the diced broccoli and asparagus, and blanch for 2 minutes. Drain the vegetables and immediately transfer them to a bowl of iced water to halt the cooking process. Let them sit for 5 minutes, then drain.

Divide the ingredients into 4 containers. Start with the pesto at the bottom, followed by the butter beans, orzo, broccoli & asparagus, tomatoes, feta, capers, and pine nuts. Enjoy!

This recipe was created by Sarah Cobacho of Plant Baes. You can find the original recipe here.

