Try this vegan feta cheese recipe made out of firm tofu with zingy sundried tomatoes, herbs, and spices flavoring the blocks of faux feta. Ideal as a side dish or snack, this tofu ‘feta cheese’ recipe by Rise Shine Cook has everything you could want out of a plant-based cheese alternative.

This oil-free recipe is a great alternative to the vegan cheeses already on the market. Made with sundried tomatoes, olives, nooch, lemon juice, and more, this take on feta cheese is elevated with complex flavors. This recipe is also great when mixed with leafy greens or atop cooked grains for more filling meals.

Aside from the obvious benefits of choosing to make tofu into a faux-feta cheese, like its high plant protein content, it’s a great “from-scratch” option for those looking for tasty yet budget-friendly vegan sides.

Tofu ‘feta cheese’ recipe

This vegan cheese alternative is packed with big flavors from olives to horseradish and sundried tomatoes. You won't find a tofu feta cheese recipe like this anywhere else. Simply steam, marinate, and leave in the fridge overnight for punchy cubes of vegan feta No ratings yet Duration 29 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 350-400 gram package of firm tofu (organic is ideal)

⅓ cup packed sun-dried tomatoes soak in water for 15 minutes

¼ cup chopped green olives pits removed

2 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbps nutritional yeast

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp dried basil

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp sea or Himalayan salt

Optional: pinch of red pepper flakes Instructions Drain the tofu and cut into ½ inch cubes. Place the tofu in a steamer basket and into a pot with 2-3 inches of water (make sure the water is below the steamer basket). Cover and bring to a boil. Steam the tofu for 3-5 minutes.

Remove the tofu from the steamer basket and let it cool completely.

Meanwhile, drain the soaking sun-dried tomatoes and dice them. Add the cooled tofu, sun-dried tomatoes, chopped olives and lemon juice to a medium sized bowl and toss.

Add the remaining ingredients and mix until well combined and all tofu cubes are evenly coated with spices.

Serve as a side dish or in a salad or a wrap. This dish can be made the night before and left in the fridge overnight – the tofu will absorb more of the flavor. Make sure the tofu is cooled before mixing with other ingredients. Feel free to add hemp seeds, slivered almonds or chopped herbs like mint, basil or cilantro.

This recipe was republished with permission from Ashley Madden (owner of Rise Shine Cook). You can find more of her recipes in her vegan cookbooks, Plant-Based Delicious and The Plant-Based Cookbook. You can follow Ashley on Instagram here.

More like this: