Breakfast Vegan Recipes

This ‘Blueberries And Cream’ Chia Pudding Is The Perfect Vegan Breakfast

For a grab-and-go vegan breakfast, try this blueberries and cream chia pudding

2 Minutes Read

two bowls of blueberries and cream chia pudding Chia pudding is an effortless high-protein breakfast - Media Credit: The Experiment
Chia pudding makes for a great breakfast, and this blueberries and cream version takes this dish to the next level. It’s easy to make and only needs 30 minutes to set. You make this pudding with almond milk, chia seeds, fresh blueberries, and a touch of sweetness from Medjool dates or maple syrup. The creamy texture comes from the addition of homemade cashew cream, which pairs perfectly with the blueberries.

Melissa King’s recipe from her cookbook Easy. Whole. Vegan. shows how simple and versatile chia pudding can be. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and plant-based protein, making this a nourishing way to start your day. Blueberries, known for their antioxidants, add a refreshing burst of flavor and color.

This breakfast is also portable. You can divide it into mason jars for an easy grab-and-go option on busy mornings. Enjoy it solo, share it with family, or pack it for work.

Blueberries and cream chia pudding

Make your own cashew cream for this blueberries and cream chia pudding. The recipe is simple and doesn't take too much effort to make the night before.
two bowls of blueberries and cream chia pudding
No ratings yet
Prep Time40 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

For the blueberry chia pudding
  • 2 cups (480 ml) almond milk
  • ¼ cup (40 g) chia seeds
  • 3 tablespoons basic cashew cream see below
  • 1 teaspoon ground vanilla beans
  • 1 Medjool date pitted and chopped
  • 1 cup (150 g) fresh blueberries
For the basic cashew cream
  • cups (210 g) raw cashews, soaked in water overnight
  • ½ cup (120 ml) almond milk

Instructions

For the blueberry chia pudding

  • In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients except the blueberries together. Make sure you stir very well, because the chia seeds tend to clump together at the bottom of the bowl. Add the blueberries and stir to incorporate.
  • Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to set.
  • If you want to make travel-size portions, put each serving in an 8-ounce mason jar. Then you can just grab and go on those busy mornings.

For the basic cashew cream

  • Drain and rinse the cashews and add them to a high-power blender with the almond milk. Blend for 3 to 5 minutes. Make sure you stop several times to scrape down the sides. You may need to add a little more milk to reach your desired consistency.
  • Keep this cashew cream in the fridge. I like to store mine in a small mason jar. It should last at least 2 weeks in the fridge.

Variations for the chia pudding

  • If you don’t like dates, use 2 teaspoons maple syrup.
  • To add some extra protein, mix in 1 tablespoon hemp
  • Cacao nibs or chocolate chips could also be added for a nice Use about 1 tablespoon.
 

Variations for the basic cashew cream

  • To make a savory cashew cream, add 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and a pinch of salt.
  • To make a sweet cashew cream, add 2 tablespoons maple syrup and 1 teaspoon ground vanilla beans. This sweet cashew cream can also be put in coffee for a luxurious taste! I suggest adding 1 to 2 teaspoons.

Recipe from Easy. Whole. Vegan.: 100 Flavor-Packed, No-Stress Recipes for Busy Families © Melissa King, 2016. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold.  theexperimentpublishing.com.

heading/author

The Author

Melissa King

Melissa King is the writer and photographer of her popular blog, My Whole Food Life, and her first book, DIY Nut Milks, Nut Butters & More. A vegetarian for 16 years, she went vegan and quit processed foods in 2012. She lives with her family in Dallas, Texas.

More by Melissa King

